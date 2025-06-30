A shocking ambush-style attack targeting firefighters in Idaho has raised suspicions of a possible Israeli intelligence operation—potentially staged to justify renewed U.S. military intervention against Iran, according to analysts.

The incident, which unfolded in Kootenai County, involved an alleged arson trap set to lure first responders—a tactic described as both sinister and eerily orchestrated. Law enforcement later deployed helicopter snipers who reportedly tracked and killed the suspect via his cell phone signal—a detail critics argue is implausible for a premeditated attack.

Sheriff’s Mossad Ties Fuel Conspiracy Claims

Compounding suspicions is the revelation that Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris previously trained with Israeli intelligence agencies Mossad and Shin Bet. This connection has fueled theories that the assault may be a false flag linked to Israel’s recent military struggles against Iran during the so-called "12-Day War."

Israel suffered devastating losses in that conflict, with Iranian strikes reportedly decimating key infrastructure—including Israel’s Pentagon equivalent (Kirya military complex), Mossad’s operational headquarters, and the Bazan oil refinery (critical for two-thirds of Israel’s fuel supply). Analysts suggest Israel’s desperation for a ceasefire stemmed from its inability to sustain further damage.

Now, as Israel rearms with U.S. weapons, observers fear the Idaho shooting could be exploited to manipulate American sentiment ahead of another escalation—one possibly involving nuclear strikes.

Catalyst for War?

Former CIA officer Philip Giraldi warns Israel’s current pause is merely tactical: "The respite is to allow an exhausted Israel to re-arm… The war drums are still beating." Critics fear a domestic terror narrative—blaming neo-Nazis or far-right extremists—could be manufactured to justify strikes on Iran while sidelining U.S. isolationist factions.

Tactical Parallels to Israeli False Flags

The scenario mirrors past incidents where suspected Mossad-linked attacks (e.g., the Lavon Affair) staged crises to provoke Western intervention. With Iran and Israel already skirmishing post-ceasefire, analysts warn of a potential "Pearl Harbor moment"—an engineered crisis to drag the U.S. into war.

Wider Implications

If confirmed as a false flag, the Idaho incident would mark a dangerous precedent—using domestic terror to manipulate foreign policy. Meanwhile, gold and silver prices could surge if renewed conflict erupts, particularly if the Strait of Hormuz is blockaded.

For now, officials dismiss such claims, but the sheriff’s Mossad ties, the attack’s bizarre execution, and Israel’s precarious position ensure skepticism will persist.

Conclusion: As tensions simmer, the Idaho shooting remains a flashpoint—one that could soon be weaponized to justify the next Middle East war.

