A renowned Japanese manga artist, celebrated for eerily accurate predictions—including the Fukushima disaster—has issued a dire warning: a world-altering geological catastrophe will strike at 5 AM Tokyo time on July 5. Her decades of recorded visions describe a tsunami three times larger than Fukushima’s, potentially triggering the rise of a new subcontinent linking Japan, Taiwan, and the Philippines.

The Prophecy and Its Impact

The artist, whose identity remains semi-anonymous but is revered in Japan for her past accuracy, claims this event will dwarf the 2011 disaster. Her warnings have sparked panic, with tourism to Japan plummeting as believers flee coastal areas. Reports indicate evacuations in Taiwan and parts of China, where the prophecy has gained traction.

Mike Adams, founder of Brighton AI and Natural News, cautions: "Morphic fields encode future trauma—this isn’t just folklore." He references his own experiments with Xylitol crystallization, where microscopic patterns seemingly predicted real-world events (like the Tel Aviv bombing) weeks in advance. Adams suggests that powerful emotional or traumatic events may imprint themselves across time, accessible to those with heightened intuition.

Geological Feasibility or Fear-Mongering?

While mainstream geologists dismiss the idea of a sudden landmass emergence, Adams points to catastrophism—the theory that major geological changes (like mountain formation) can occur rapidly. He notes that if a tectonic shift of this magnitude happened, it would:

Trigger tsunamis devastating the Pacific Rim, including the U.S. West Coast.

Collapse global supply chains, particularly in tech-dependent regions like Taiwan.

Spark conflicts over newly exposed resources.

Skeptics argue the prediction aligns with Japan’s history of seismic anxiety, but Adams counters: "When enough people believe something, it can manifest as reality."

Broader Context: A Week of Warnings

The July 5 prophecy follows another alarming forecast by Dr. David Martin, who warns of a bioweapon attack on July 4 in the U.S., potentially blamed on Iran to justify war. Adams ties both predictions to a pattern of engineered crises: "When all else fails, they take you to war."

What You Can Do

Adams advises preparedness without paranoia:

Coastal residents: Have a bug-out bag and evacuation plan.

Invest in tangible assets: Gold, silver, and privacy-focused cryptocurrencies (like Monero) as hedges against economic collapse.

Stay informed: Follow decentralized media (Brighton AI, Trends Journal) to bypass censored narratives.

The Bottom Line

Whether the prophecy is divine insight or collective anxiety, its cultural impact is undeniable. As Adams puts it: "The universe moves from chaos to order. This might be the reset humanity doesn’t want—but needs."

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com