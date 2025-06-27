In a dramatic shift, the U.S. signals strategic cooperation with Tehran, sidelining Israel and countering British influence.

In a stunning reversal of long-standing U.S. policy, the Trump administration has unveiled plans to lift economic sanctions on Iran and invest $30 billion in rebuilding its nuclear energy infrastructure. The announcement—coming just weeks after U.S.-Iran hostilities reached a fever pitch—suggests unprecedented coordination between the two nations, despite Trump’s earlier demands for Iran’s "unconditional surrender."

The move, first reported by CNN and later confirmed by White House officials, blindsided critics who expected a continued hardline stance against Tehran. Under the proposed deal, Iran would be barred from enriching uranium domestically but would receive assistance to revive its civilian nuclear program, with fuel supplied by external sources like Russia.

A Strategic Masterstroke or Betrayal?

Independent analyst Mike Adams, who first speculated about covert U.S.-Iran collaboration days ago, called the development "geopolitical judo." Adams argues the administration is maneuvering to weaken British and Israeli influence in the region by empowering Iran as a counterbalance. "Trump isn’t anti-Israel—he’s pro-Zionist but wants to control Israel," Adams stated, suggesting the move aims to force Netanyahu out and replace him with a U.S.-aligned leader.

The policy shift follows what Adams describes as "theater for Zionists": the recent U.S.-Iran clashes involving carefully staged bombings of Iranian nuclear sites—strikes that, despite official claims, left Tehran’s stockpile of 60%-enriched uranium unharmed. By declaring victory while secretly enabling Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Trump may be executing a "noble lie" to de-escalate tensions and refocus on economic priorities, including stabilizing oil prices.

Fallout for Israel and the "British Crown"

The deal delivers a severe blow to Netanyahu, whose government has long relied on U.S. backing for its confrontational stance toward Iran. With Israel’s economy hobbled by recent conflict—ports crippled, credit ratings slashed, and insurers refusing coverage—the U.S. lifeline to Iran amplifies Netanyahu’s political vulnerabilities. Israeli media has already erupted over the administration’s sudden pivot, with hardliners decrying it as capitulation.

Meanwhile, Adams theorizes that the British intelligence apparatus—aligned with Netanyahu—is scrambling to reignite violence. Notably, the Tehran Times recently accused Israel of plotting a foiled false-flag attack on U.S. soil to implicate Iran, a claim that aligns with warnings from military analyst Michael Yon about Zionist extremists seeking to provoke war.

Global Reactions and Hidden Agendas

Behind the scenes, the deal may hinge on a U.S.-China bargain: guarantees for Iran’s oil exports to China in exchange for Beijing supplying rare-earth minerals critical to American industries. This pragmatic trade-off underscores Trump’s focus on economic revival over ideological conflict.

Yet risks abound. If Iran accelerates its nuclear weapons program—as Adams predicts—it could trigger capital flight from Israel and further destabilize the region. Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC warrants, may double down on aggression to retain power, while hardline Zionists could escalate attacks on U.S. soil.

Conclusion: A New Cold War Alignment?

The Trump administration’s gambit redefines Middle East alliances, positioning Iran as a tacit partner against British-backed Israeli hegemony. As Adams notes, "Trump is taking away the British Crown’s number one tool: chaos and war." Whether this bold realignment brings stability or fuels a shadow conflict between global powers remains to be seen—but for now, the rules of the game have changed overnight.

