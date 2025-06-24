Decentralize TV hosts Mike Adams and Todd Pitner share top strategies for financial freedom and survival

In a world where centralized institutions increasingly dictate personal freedoms, financial security, and even access to food and medicine, the call for decentralization has never been more urgent. On a recent episode of Decentralize TV, hosts Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon.com, and Todd Pitner, financial strategist and UNA advocate, distilled critical lessons from over 100 episodes of their show to outline actionable steps for achieving true independence. Their conversation was a masterclass in self-reliance—covering everything from asset protection and off-grid energy to the dangers of trusting corrupt institutions.

1. Self-Custody: The Foundation of Asset Protection

Central to their advice is the principle of self-custody: taking direct control of assets like crypto, precious metals, and even real estate. “If your brokerage holds your stocks, you don’t own them—you’re just a creditor,” warns Adams, emphasizing the risks of centralized financial systems prone to collapse or confiscation.

Pitner highlights the unincorporated nonprofit association (UNA) as a tool for shielding assets. Modeled after structures used by elite entities like the Rockefeller Foundation, a UNA allows individuals to legally “donate” property or income to their own entity, reducing tax liabilities and shielding assets from lawsuits or government overreach. Over 200 households have adopted UNAs, Pitner notes, with many reporting long-term financial resilience.

2. Decentralize Your Money—Crypto, Gold, and Cash

The hosts urge listeners to store physical cash, gold, and silver while adopting crypto as a hedge against a potential fiat currency collapse. “Centralized banking systems are black holes,” Adams warns, citing recent bank failures. “Own your crypto in a cold wallet, not through brokers—it’s the difference between true ownership and a ‘claims slip.’”

Pitner adds that UNAs can manage crypto transactions, ensuring compliance without surrendering control. “ Entities like these let you keep 60% more of what you earn by donating to your own foundation,” he explains.

3. Prepare for Crisis: Off-Grid Energy and Satellite Communication

Anticipating global turmoil—from war to economic collapse—the duo stress the urgency of “prepping.” Adams shares his off-grid microgrid, solar-powered with battery backups, while Pitner advocates satellite phones for decentralized comms. “If a war erupts, centralized cell towers vanish,” Pitner notes. “A sat phone requires only a clear sky—the government can’t hack the sky.”

Food security is another pillar. Pitner describes his thriving food forest as a “lifesaver,” supplying organic produce immune to supply chain disruptions. Adams recommends starting small: “Sprout herbs, plant resilient trees like pine or mulberries. Decentralized food disconnects your diet from the price of oil.”

4. Distrust Official Sources—Audit Everything

Central to the hosts’ philosophy is skepticism toward institutional narratives. “Never assume official sources tell the truth,” Adams asserts. From FDA vaccine mandates to Pentagon slush funds, they cite systemic fraud exposed in episodes on USAID corruption and FBI malfeasance. “Truth often lies in the opposite of what authorities say,” Pitner adds.

5. Cultivate Critical Thinking—Decentralize Your Mind

Adams emphasizes that “98% of the population lacks critical thinking,” but decentralized living demands strategic foresight. “Think chess moves ahead,” Pitner advises, urging listeners to form communities of like-minded individuals, like his UNA Telegram group, to share knowledge.

Final Takeaway: Start Small, Act Now

Pitner’s closing mantra? "The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second-best time is today." Whether it’s setting up a UNA, planting a food forest, or ditching toxic consumer products (Adams’ Health Ranger Store offers clean alternatives), incremental steps compound into resilience.

"Decentralization isn’t a trend—it’s survival," Adams concluded. "The control grid is failing. Your job is to step outside it before it takes you down with it."

