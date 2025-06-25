In a stunning turn of events, President Donald Trump’s high-profile declaration of a "forever" ceasefire between Israel and Iran collapsed within hours, raising suspicions of geopolitical sabotage and deep-state interference. Analysts suggest Trump may have been deliberately misled, while critics point to the outsized influence of Israeli intelligence and lobbyists in Washington.

Ceasefire Theater or Deep-State Play?

Trump, fresh off a Middle East trip where he pledged to avoid "made-up wars," abruptly reversed course in June by launching airstrikes against Iran. Just days later, he triumphantly announced an end to hostilities—only for Israeli forces to resume strikes mere hours later, shattering the illusion of peace.

According to intelligence expert Jeffrey Prather, this rapid unraveling exposes Israel’s potential orchestration of false flags to destabilize Trump’s credibility. "Israel has a long history of initiating attacks and false flags," Prather told Mike Adams on Brighteon.com, citing incidents like the USS Liberty and October 7. "Trump was humiliated twice—first with the Iran strike flip-flop, then with this failed ceasefire."

Was Trump Set Up?

Prather argues Trump, eager for a legacy-defining win against Chinese communism by cutting off Iran’s oil exports to China, may have been manipulated by pro-Israel advisors. Israeli intelligence allegedly convinced Trump that Iran’s nuclear program was neutralized—despite contradictory assessments from U.S. agencies.

The fallout speaks volumes about Washington’s compromised autonomy. Israeli lobbyists, including figures like Sen. Ted Cruz—who once bragged about being Israel’s "most ardent supporter" in Congress—continue to shape U.S. policy, prioritizing Tel Aviv’s interests over America’s.

False Flags on the Horizon?

With tensions escalating, concerns mount that Israel—or FBI-managed operatives—may stage domestic terror attacks to justify harsher crackdowns. Prather warns: "The FBI doesn’t stop terrorism; it manufactures it." He cites historical precedent, from Benghazi to orchestrated "Iranian terror plots," predicting false flags in Democrat-controlled cities.

Trump’s mixed messaging—flipping from demanding Iran’s surrender to praising their restraint—has also divided MAGA ranks. Influencers like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens have condemned the administration’s alignment with Netanyahu’s hardline policies, while Christian Zionists push for total war.

What Comes Next?

The conflict’s rapid destabilization underscores deeper forces at play:

Deep-State Chaos : Intelligence agencies may be exploiting Trump’s isolation to delegitimize his presidency.

Israeli Ultra-Nationalism : Calls by far-right Israelis to "nuke D.C." spotlight extremist factions unafraid of dragging the U.S. into war.

Iran’s Nuclear Incentives: With Russia now offering Iran nuclear technology, nonproliferation efforts may be backfiring spectacularly.

As Prather notes, "Scripture warns old Jerusalem will be a ruin—yet Israel’s survivalist pivot to Ukraine suggests they’re hedged either way."

For now, Trump’s "peacemaker" image lies in tatters—promising grand truces but delivering theater. The question remains: Was this incompetence, manipulation, or both?

