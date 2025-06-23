Newly released satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies has cast doubt on the effectiveness of the recent U.S. airstrike on Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, revealing only superficial damage despite claims by the Trump administration that the operation "totally obliterated" Iran’s nuclear capabilities. The images, analyzed by military experts, show just six munition entry holes on the mountainside where the facility is buried—far from the catastrophic destruction implied by official statements.

A Strike of Limited Impact

The Fordow facility, built deep inside a mountain with layers of reinforced concrete, was struck by what appears to be conventional bombs rather than the deep-penetrating "bunker buster" munitions touted by U.S. officials. Analysts note that for bunker busters to be effective, multiple strikes must target the same entry point to progressively breach underground structures. Instead, the scattered impact sites suggest a deliberate avoidance of maximum destruction.

"These are not bunker buster strikes," said one weapons expert familiar with the imagery. "If they were, you’d see massive craters, landslides, or structural collapse. This looks more like a symbolic show of force."

Iran Warned in Advance

Sources indicate that Tehran was given prior notice of the attack, allowing it to evacuate enriched uranium and key equipment from Fordow. Satellite photos from the days before the strike show convoys of trucks leaving the site, further undermining the strategic value of the operation.

"The Iranians knew exactly what was coming and where," said a high-ranking Iranian political source. "This was a performative strike, not a decisive military action."

Political Theater Over Strategic Victory

Critics argue the operation was designed more for domestic and geopolitical optics than actual military success. By declaring the nuclear program "eliminated," the Trump administration may be attempting to de-escalate tensions while appeasing hardline factions demanding aggressive action against Iran.

However, the limited damage raises questions about whether the U.S. is truly disengaging from the conflict or merely setting the stage for further escalation. Israeli officials, who have long pushed for a full-scale war with Iran, may now pressure Washington to launch additional strikes, claiming the first round failed.

Global Repercussions

The strike’s ineffectiveness could embolden Iran to accelerate its nuclear ambitions, with analysts predicting the country may soon declare itself a nuclear-armed state. Meanwhile, the risk of regional conflict remains high, as Iran’s parliament has already voted to close the Strait of Hormuz—a move that could trigger a global energy crisis.

As Colonel Douglas McGregor warned, "The war is just beginning." Whether the U.S. can extricate itself from this spiral of escalation—or is dragged deeper into a broader conflict—remains to be seen.

For now, the satellite images tell a clear story: The bombing of Fordow was more spectacle than substance.

