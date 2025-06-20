Critics allege former President Donald Trump is misleading the public by feigning deliberation over military strikes on Iran while secretly coordinating with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Analysts warn an imminent U.S. bombing campaign could trigger retaliatory strikes from Iran, Russia, and China, risking catastrophic global conflict.

The Alleged Deception

In a fiery broadcast, independent journalist Mike Adams accused Trump of orchestrating a "great deception" by publicly claiming he needs "two weeks" to decide on bombing Iran while privately greenlighting strikes. Adams pointed to Trump’s past collaboration with Netanyahu, citing the 2025 bombing of Iranian negotiators shortly after faux peace talks as precedent. "Announcing negotiations is just a ruse to catch Iran off guard," Adams argued. "Trump’s delay tactic means bombs are coming in days—not weeks."

The claim aligns with warnings from geopolitical analysts who note Trump’s history of leveraging false pretenses for military action. Colonel Douglas McGregor, a retired U.S. Army officer, echoed concerns in a recent podcast, stating that Washington’s "corrupt establishment" ignores overwhelming public opposition to war with Iran—a sentiment reflected in polls showing 90% of conservative voters reject escalation.

Global Ramifications

Adams and McGregor warn that U.S. involvement could spiral into a multi-front conflict:

Iranian Retaliation : Strikes on U.S. bases in Kuwait, Iraq, and the UAE, as well as attacks on naval assets like the USS Nimitz, which Adams suggested might be "sacrificed" to galvanize public support.

Russian and Chinese Intervention : Both nations have condemned potential U.S. strikes, with Russia explicitly warning of "nuclear catastrophe" if tensions escalate. Adams speculated that Russia could target U.S. ships in the Arabian Sea, prompting a direct NATO-Russia confrontation.

Economic Collapse: A war could crater global markets, spiking U.S. bond yields to 8–10% as debt credibility plummets. McGregor called this the "beginning of the end for the U.S. Empire."

The Netanyahu-Trump Nexus

Critics accuse Netanyahu of pushing Trump toward war to solidify Israel’s regional dominance. Adams highlighted Israel’s dwindling military supplies—reportedly just 10–12 days of missile interceptors remain—and its reliance on U.S. arms to counter Iran’s advanced hypersonic weapons.

The transcript also referenced Israel’s hypocrisy on war crimes, noting its sudden outrage over hospital bombings only after its own facilities were hit. "Israel admits it’s a war crime after it happens to them," Adams remarked.

Nuclear Armageddon Risks

The most chilling prediction? A rapid escalation to nuclear war. Adams outlined a scenario where U.S. strikes on Iran prompt Russian retaliation against European capitals, followed by American tactical nukes and a full-scale ICBM exchange. "Nuclear winter isn’t Christ on a white horse—it’s famine and extinction," he warned, lambasting evangelical Zionists for "wishing for Armageddon."

Prepping for the Fallout

Adams urged listeners to stockpile survival food, citing his company’s 195-day emergency kits. "Trump’s lies are putting us on a path to annihilation," he said. "The only peaceful solution is cutting off Israel entirely."

Conclusion

As Trump’s alleged ploy unfolds, the world watches nervously. With Iran on high alert and Russia-China poised to react, the stakes transcend Middle East geopolitics—potentially reshaping global power structures or triggering humanity’s darkest hour.

Final Thought: If Adams’ claims hold weight, the coming days may test whether Trump’s gambit is strategic genius or a catastrophic miscalculation. Either way, the clock is ticking.

