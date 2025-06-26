Recent analysis suggests President Donald Trump may be executing a strategic reversal against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, despite public displays of support. By declaring Israel’s "total victory" over Iran—a claim widely disputed—Trump appears to be forcing Netanyahu into a political corner, weakening his domestic standing while positioning the U.S. as Israel’s indispensable protector. Critics argue this could signal a seismic shift in U.S.-Israel relations, with Trump seeking to replace Netanyahu with a more compliant leader.

The Noble Lie: A Calculated Move

In a series of bombastic social media posts, Trump lavished praise on Netanyahu, calling him "perhaps no other warrior in the history of Israel" and crediting their joint efforts for the "complete elimination" of Iran’s nuclear program. Yet, experts and intelligence sources widely dismiss these claims as exaggerated or outright false.

According to geopolitical analysts, this rhetoric serves a dual purpose:

Theater for Zionists (TFZ): By declaring Iran’s nuclear capabilities "obliterated," Trump forces Netanyahu to publicly accept a narrative of victory—even if it’s fabricated. This undermines Netanyahu’s hardline stance and pressures him toward de-escalation. Undermining Netanyahu’s Authority: Over-the-top praise makes Netanyahu appear overly reliant on Trump, alienating Israeli hardliners who distrust U.S. influence. Meanwhile, Trump’s insistence that "the U.S. saved Israel" reinforces American dominance in the relationship.

Backchannel Diplomacy with Iran?

Sources suggest Trump’s administration has engaged in covert communications with Iran, coordinating strikes to minimize casualties while maintaining the illusion of conflict. Iran’s recent admission that its nuclear facilities were "badly damaged" is seen as strategic posturing—playing possum to avoid further attacks.

This aligns with Trump’s broader goal: containing Israel’s aggression. By helping Iran posture as a weakened state, Trump may be laying the groundwork for a regional balance of power, where a nuclear-capable Iran could deter Israeli expansionism.

The Endgame: A More Compliant Israel

Trump’s maneuvers appear designed to weaken Netanyahu’s grip on power. By tying Netanyahu to a U.S.-brokered "victory," Trump makes him vulnerable to domestic backlash. If Netanyahu resists, he risks appearing ungrateful; if he complies, he alienates his far-right base.

The ultimate goal? Replacing Netanyahu with a leader more amenable to U.S. interests—one who won’t drag America into endless Middle Eastern conflicts.

Broader Implications

This strategy mirrors Trump’s approach to NATO and Ukraine:

NATO : Pushing Europe to spend more on defense weakens their economies, reducing their global influence.

Ukraine: Encouraging a ceasefire could pave the way for Zelensky’s ouster and a U.S.-friendly successor.

If successful, Trump’s geopolitical judo could redefine U.S. foreign policy—shifting from unipolar dominance to pragmatic, deal-based multipolarity.

The Wild Card: Domestic Backlash

Hardline Zionists, furious at Trump’s perceived betrayal, could escalate domestic terrorism in the U.S. Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s trial—now thrust into global headlines—could further destabilize Israeli politics.

As Trump tweets and Tehran postures, one thing is clear: the old rules of Middle East diplomacy no longer apply. Whether this gambit leads to lasting peace or deeper chaos remains to be seen.