Alex Collier reveals earth’s hidden history: Extraterrestrial contact, lost civilizations, and the Vatican’s cover-up

In a riveting interview on Brighteon.com, exopolitics researcher Alex Collier unveiled startling truths about humanity’s suppressed history, extraterrestrial contact, and the deliberate erasure of advanced pre-flood civilizations. Speaking with Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon, Collier exposed how institutions like the Smithsonian and the Vatican have systematically hidden evidence of Earth’s true past—from ancient copper mines in Indiana to lost cities in North America—to maintain control over human consciousness.

The Piri Reis Map and Antarctica’s Ice-Free Past

Collier highlighted the infamous Piri Reis map, a 16th-century artifact depicting Antarctica without ice—a geological impossibility if the continent had been frozen for millions of years, as mainstream science claims. Modern sonar scans confirm the map’s accuracy, revealing submerged topography matching the ancient cartography. “Admiral Piri Reis noted that his sources included maps given to Alexander the Great by the Library of Alexandria,” Collier explained. “This proves pre-flood civilizations had advanced knowledge of Earth’s geography—likely from extraterrestrial or high-tech sources.”

Copper Mines, Lost Cities, and the Smithsonian’s Role

Collier detailed how isotopic “DNA” analysis of ancient copper artifacts traces their origin to a 7,000–10,000-year-old mine in Indiana—long before Columbus. He also cited the discovery of a massive pre-Columbian city near the Mississippi River, capable of housing 60,000–100,000 people, whose artifacts were allegedly confiscated by the Smithsonian. “The Grand Canyon’s restricted zones hide ruins and one of the world’s largest gold deposits,” he added, referencing the sealed Kincaid Cave.

Extraterrestrial Contact and Galactic DNA

For over 30 years, Collier has communicated with beings from the Andromeda constellation (“the A’s”), who view humanity as spiritually stunted due to millennia of manipulation by dark forces. “They say our DNA has been capped to limit our potential,” he revealed. “Civilizations that abort their children for 120 years never survive—a warning about our current path.” The A’s, he claims, are part of an interstellar alliance working to free Earth from Luciferian entities, both physical and interdimensional.

The Vatican’s Suppression and Spiritual Awakening

Collier and Adams dissected the Vatican’s role in hiding transformative texts like the Gospel of Thomas and the Book of Enoch, which describe humanity’s galactic origins. “The Shroud of Turin’s blood analysis shows male DNA without a Y chromosome—suggesting a miraculous creation,” Collier noted. He urged listeners to reject institutional narratives and embrace decentralized knowledge: “The matrix is collapsing. Our power lies in choosing love over fear.”

The Path Forward

Collier ended with a call to action: dismantle nuclear weapons (which “rip dimensional fabrics”), end war, and realign with Earth’s consciousness. “We’re the eighth civilization. It’s time to break the cycle.”

