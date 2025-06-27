Could AI doctors soon replace human physicians, handing out prescriptions with little accountability? That’s the warning issued by medical freedom advocates Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and Mike Adams in a candid discussion on Brighton.com. As Big Pharma pushes for greater automation in healthcare, experts caution that AI-driven medicine may soon strip patient care of nuance while entrenching corporate profit models—with potentially dangerous consequences for public health.

AI's Creepy "Apologetic" Behavior—and Its Errors

Dr. Tenpenny, a vocal critic of vaccine mandates and pharmaceutical conflicts of interest, recounted her unsettling experience with AI “doctors”—software programs that diagnose conditions and recommend treatments without human oversight. "It makes errors constantly," she said, describing how an AI-generated pediatric vaccine schedule omitted COVID-19 and RSV vaccines. When corrected, the AI responded with an unnervingly human-like apology: “I’m so sorry, you’re absolutely right. Let me look again.”

Adams, founder of the independent lab Brighton.com, compared AI’s flaws to its notorious struggles with image generation—like rendering humans with six fingers. "If AI can’t even count fingers, should we trust it to count symptoms?" he asked. Both warned that patients could be misdiagnosed based on AI’s pattern recognition alone, especially for conditions like depression or anxiety, where context—like a heated argument before a medical visit—could skew results.

Big Pharma’s Dream: Removing Human Doctors from the Equation

The most alarming prospect? Employers and insurers might soon favor cheap AI consultations over costly human doctors. Adams speculated:

"Your baseline health insurance will no longer cover visits to human physicians—except in emergencies. Instead, you’ll log into an AI chatbot that asks, ‘Feeling depressed today?’ If you say yes, it prescribes Zoloft without understanding why."

Such a system, he argued, would be a windfall for pharmaceutical companies. "Why bribe doctors with free vacations when AI can push pills 24/7?" AI-driven diagnostics could lock patients into cycles of misprescribed drugs while eliminating accountability—since, as Tenpenny noted, AI "can’t interpret tone, body language, or environmental toxins that masquerade as viruses."

The Rise of "Algorithmic Medicine"—and a Return to Root-Cause Healing

Critics argue AI-driven healthcare would deepen reliance on symptom suppression rather than root-cause healing. Tenpenny, whose book Zero Accountability in a Failed System dissects Pharma’s grip on medicine, stressed:

"Physicians should be experts in biochemistry and nutrition, not just symptom-pill algorithms. AI trained on Pharma-funded data will default to drugs—not asking, ‘What toxins or deficiencies caused this?’"

Both called for decentralized, patient-led healthcare—rejecting both AI and traditional doctors beholden to corporate interests. "You don’t need a committee to decide whether aluminum in vaccines harms brains," Adams said. "The science is clear. But Pharma spends billions to muddy it."

What’s Next: "A Trojan Horse for Mandates"?

With HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pushing to remove Pharma-linked advisors from federal health boards, the battle over AI’s role in medicine is intensifying. Tenpenny warned:

"If AI rolls out nationwide, vaccine mandates could follow—embedded in algorithmic ‘recommendations’ employers and schools enforce. Once it’s in your record, good luck challenging it."

For now, both urge skepticism—and self-education. "The best doctor is an informed patient," Adams concluded. "No AI can replace that."

Final Thought: As AI seeps into hospitals, the question isn’t just whether machines can replace doctors—but who profits when they do.

