"Coffee and a Mike" Mike Adams | 2025-BEST AND WORST OF TIMES AT THE SAME TIME

Coffee and a Mike: Mike, good to see you. Literally, when we talk about can't hang on in conversations like this, you know, a week they expire, even 12 hours from now they could potentially spoil.

Mike Adams: Yeah.

Coffee and a Mike: And right before I hit the record button, I'm reading about Nick Fuentes and you saw it and somebody tried to kill him last night.

Mike Adams: Yeah, I wasn't aware of that until you brought it to my attention and that's pretty wild. Nick Fuentes, it looks like an attempted killer came to his door with a pistol and a crossbow. I'm sorry, I don't mean to laugh. I mean, this is serious stuff, but who comes to a door with a crossbow and some kind of incendiary device? I mean, look, this dude, whoever he is, who did this, is lucky that Nick Fuentes didn't ventilate him. You know what I'm saying? Because a lot of us would have done that. I mean, you come to my door with a gun, that door doesn't stop the rounds that I'm putting your way. You know what I'm saying?

Coffee and a Mike: Well, so he was killed, which I don't know how the police approached and he ran into a neighbor's house and killed two more dogs. But according to his post, the tweet or whatever on X, three people were killed earlier in the day.

Mike Adams: My goodness. Well, I mean, this is a strong case for, you know, Second Amendment protection, but how was this killer killed? Does it say? I didn't see that part.

Coffee and a Mike: Police, it says.

Mike Adams: Police? Okay, so Nick called the police and they interdicted this guy? Somewhere?

Coffee and a Mike: Yeah, because he went into a neighbor's house and killed two dogs.

Mike Adams: All right. So, this is obviously some super mentally unstable person. And I guess we need to talk about how our corporate media is a mental illness factory for vulnerable people across America. And, you know, we've seen like the school shootings that have happened in recent memory have been these crazed, indoctrinated people in one case, you know, like a transgender shooter at a Christian school a while back and more recently, like a man hating leftist, it appears. Man, these are crazy times, but I'm armed all the time. I give you that.

Coffee and a Mike: Well, and it also, you know, it's the power of social media, man. And some of this, it's a dangerous game, you know, and because I've been watching, like a fight go on between the gripers and some other people, it's a little bit back and forth over the last week or week and a half, maybe even longer.

Mike Adams: Oh, yeah.

Coffee and a Mike: And I'm like, man, like after last night, it's like people don't realize your work. I mean, I'm not saying what triggered this, what this guy was reading, whatever, but social media, it's a dangerous game because he was talking about how his address has been doxed on there.

Mike Adams: Yeah. Well, that's, I mean, rule number one is don't sleep at the location where the public thinks your address is. Okay. So many of us have lived by that rule for a long time. If someone, I mean that, I think that should be just a given today as somebody in Nick's role who does tend to sort of raise the ire of various groups for various reasons, including, I think lately, like Trump supporters and, but also, you know, possibly Jewish people in some contexts and so on, you probably shouldn't live where people can find you is that's my advice. It shouldn't sleep there.

Coffee and a Mike: Yeah. And how do you go forward though? I don't know, like you come back on your show, but he's the kind of guy, I don't think he gets rattled. I mean, maybe rattled in the short term, but it'll go on.

Mike Adams: Yeah. I mean, I know he's not gonna stop broadcasting. That's for sure. And, you know, you think about like Candace Owens, you know, she has also angered a lot of powerful people, but she's not gonna be dissuaded from, from her voice, right? And I appreciate her voice, by the way, I appreciate, you know, freedom of speech, people speaking their mind, even if I don't agree with them on everything, the fact that they are exercising the first amendment that matters to me.

Coffee and a Mike: Well, and also, you know, you look at, as of recently, the United healthcare CEO that was gunned down and I'm just surprised that more of this stuff isn't occurring and judges or lower level on that, like prosecutors, so that aren't necessarily guarded.

Mike Adams: Yeah.

Coffee and a Mike: Not that I'm advocating for that, Mike.

Mike Adams: No. Of course not.

Coffee and a Mike: But I'm just surprised it's not more of it's not happening.

Mike Adams: Well, I'm shocked at how many people typically on the left are celebrating the murder of that United health CEO. And I pointed this out early on that it's a very dangerous society when it becomes culturally okay to celebrate the vigilante killing of someone that you think you don't like, even though you don't know them, but because health insurance costs are too high. And I've tried to point this out, Michael, that, you know, health insurance costs are too high because of the big pharma scam. You know, it's a drug cartel, it's an FDA enforced cartel. Frankly, the health insurance companies, they always just make a percentage, no matter what the costs are, right? If the costs go down, health insurance costs go down. If the costs go up, insurance costs go up. I don't blame the CEO of United health. I blame all the corrupt, you know, big pharma pushers who have put us in this situation. Cause I know that like RFK Jr knows, and you know, I'm the Health Ranger. I've been teaching nutrition and health for 25 years through nutrition, we can prevent chronic degenerative disease for pennies on the dollar. We can prevent cancer, we can prevent diabetes, and we don't need this current healthcare system the way it's currently structured. It's a scourge upon humanity. That's the problem. Not one CEO, in my opinion.

Coffee and a Mike: Well, and it also too, you know, look at, I'm a skeptic and in terms of where I think this is all going, and I don't wanna speak for you, but I feel like we're on the same page of, you know, I don't think the election is gonna fix this where we're heading.

Mike Adams: No. Right.

Coffee and a Mike: And you know, people have to take, they have to take responsibility for their own actions in terms of their personal health. And because the healthcare system is failing.

Mike Adams: Yeah.

Coffee and a Mike: And you just gave a couple of reasons why that is. But you know, I don't think that Bobby, first of all, I, big pharma, I can't imagine they're gonna let him come in and just destroy their industry.

Mike Adams: Well, they're gonna resist in every way they can. That's for sure. And they have a ton of money to do that in the pharma lobby. It's huge, almost as big as the oil lobby, actually, in terms of the money spent. But yeah, I mean, look, their whole model is to keep people sick and diseased and then just keep profiting off of the treatment of symptoms with toxic pharmaceuticals. That is not a sustainable model for civilization long-term. It, in the short term, it profits certain people. And remember that direct-to-consumer drug advertising was legalized in the United States in around 1997, 1998. Since then, big pharma has controlled the media as we saw during COVID, you know, brought to you by Pfizer. That experiment will soon be at 30 years running. Are we healthier? 30 years on because big pharma could advertise on TV? No, we are not healthier. As a nation, we're fatter, we're sicker, we've got more cognitive problems, got more obesity, more diabetes than ever before. If pharmaceuticals were the answer, we'd be the healthiest nation in the world, clearly. It's not.

Coffee and a Mike: Yeah. And they're not gonna just willingly allow somebody to come in and take away billions of dollars from them.

Mike Adams: They're not going, I mean, they're not gonna consent to it, obviously. But that's why what RFK Jr. and Trump potentially can accomplish, it could truly be revolutionary, which is, for example, ending direct-to-consumer drug advertising right there. You know, there are only two countries in the world that even allow that. That's us and New Zealand. If that ends, then it changes the whole game. But also, you think about the NIH, which is under HHS, and the NIH essentially funds most of big pharma's research using taxpayer money. So why are we the taxpayers funding research and then a corporation gains the for-profit benefit from that research, and then the FDA enforces the monopoly rights of that corporation? I mean, you know, FDA approved means you've been granted a monopoly right to market a chemical as a treatment for a disease condition. That's all, I mean that’s what FDA approval is. It doesn't mean it works. It just means you've been granted a monopoly. Well, that system is funded largely by taxpayers. So, it's a racket. It's a corporate welfare handout to the drug companies and the vaccine makers, really. And it's not sustainable long term.

Coffee and a Mike: Do you think Kennedy will get confirmed?

Mike Adams: I do believe he's going to get confirmed. It's a very tight battle, but I think he's gonna get in. Yeah.

Coffee and a Mike: Yeah, I wish, and I'm sure there's more positions to appoint, but I haven't seen any of the medical freedom doctors that I've had on so far, scientists, none of them have been chosen, which is a little bit, not that I'm one to, you know, see who, you know, would know who was appropriate for these roles, but like in NIH, for example, I mean, I've had a few scientists on, and so far, none of them have gotten a call.

Mike Adams: Yeah. Well, are you wondering? Like what I think that is?

Coffee and a Mike: Yeah. Yeah. I'm curious what, like.

Mike Adams: The confirmation process is very difficult because the Senate is controlled by pharma. So, anyone who has spoken perhaps too aggressively against, let's say the jabs, is going to be an instant no from the Senate. Now, and this is worth noting that RFK Jr. is not opposed to vaccines. He's not an anti-vaxxer. Even though he's been called that, that's not his position. He believes in vaccine science. You could say he just wants to make vaccines safer and have more testing and remove the contaminants such as aluminum or squalene or mercury in some cases in flu vaccines and so on. So that position is a little more palatable by the Senate, even though RFK is barely, just barely maybe acceptable. I guess we'll see. But someone who comes out and says, this whole field of medicine is wrong. Like this is not how we achieve widespread immunity. That person will never be acceptable to the Senate. So, we are a captured nation. You know, we've been captured by corporate interests, which includes, I think the war machine, the pharmaceutical machine, the pesticide companies also that are all seeking the same kind of immunity that the vaccine industry currently enjoys. Did you know that Bayer is trying to get a law pushed through?

Coffee and a Mike: No, I didn't know that.

Mike Adams: Well, they got hammered with billions of dollars of settlements because of the Monsanto lawsuits over glyphosate. Glyphosate, when it comes into contact with your skin in a large enough quantity causes, or at least is strongly linked I'll say to non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. And the juries are awarding large, large awards to people who have, you know, who have been subjected to that because of glyphosate exposure. Well, when Bayer bought Monsanto for like $65 billion, something in that range, Bayer took on that liability. And they, I think they reached a large across the board settlement with a large number of people, but they realized that the best way to move forward is to pay off Congress, to pass a law saying that pesticide and herbicide companies can never be sued just like the vaccine companies. And that is what's being pushed through committee right now in the house. So total immunity for the companies that poison your food. There you go.

Coffee and a Mike: But Mike, I thought, you know, the Republicans taking control of the house and Senate, now Trump was going to fix all this stuff?

Mike Adams: Republicans do not oppose pesticides. I like that. Number one, right there. Republicans do not oppose pesticides. And in years past, like when I attended a march against Monsanto in Austin, Texas, I was surrounded by Democrats at the time. That was many years ago before they completely lost their minds. Now, you know, that I don't even think that March would happen. I don't think Democrats oppose pesticides anymore. And certainly, the Republicans don't oppose pesticides. I mean, the Democrats are pro-war and the Republicans are pro-war in the Middle East. You know, Democrats are like, let's have war in Europe and Republicans, let's have war with Iran. You know? So, like all the parties have lost their way. This is why you and I, and some people we know in common are very skeptical about where this is all headed. It's not a pretty scene.

Coffee and a Mike: Yeah, I don't even know if it's, you know, it could be slowed down at this point. I mean, maybe Trump could slow it down. But as far as I'm concerned, as technology continues to advance, they're just gonna tighten the grip and tighten the grip and tighten the grip. These people never relinquish control.

Mike Adams: Well, this is an area where I'm doing a lot of work right now, building our own AI language model, for example, that is a decentralized open-source model. I truly believe that decentralization can help humanity insulate itself from what you're talking about. The obedience demands of centralized control systems. And this is why I speak so much about decentralization, why I invest a lot of money in technologies that are decentralized. Like one of our platforms, Brighteon.io, is a decentralized social media platform. It has no central servers. So, no government can confiscate the servers. They don't exist, right? It's peer to peer. It's a blockchain run content distribution system. Decentralized money would include cryptocurrency, but especially privacy coins, right? Decentralized knowledge is now, you know, the search engines are about to be overtaken by language models. So, Google is becoming obsolete. I mean, did you know that Google's ad business is utterly collapsing right now? Have you seen anything on that?

Coffee and a Mike: No.

Mike Adams: Yeah, their ad business is in a state of collapse. I mean, Google's entire revenue model, they're facing an existential threat for the revenue model and mass accusations of fraudulent clicks and things like that. But I know, I mean, someone that I know who is a very successful entrepreneur, this is just one example, used to spend $400,000 a month advertising with Google. Over the last two years, dropped it to zero because they said it was nothing but fraudulent clicks. Google was committing fraud to pay their executives and to simulate clicks that generated no business. And all over YouTube, there are e-commerce specialists that talk about how everybody's moving away from Google advertising. It does not perform. It's not worth it. What they're doing instead, Michael, which is great news for people like you and I, is they're paying influencers. That's the model that's working for businesses, is paying influencers. So that's actually a form of decentralization, which I think is very positive. And, you know, why should one giant corporation control advertising revenue and what you're allowed to see, where individuals like you and I, we become points of conducting due diligence and trying out products and deciding what is our philosophy and what we want to support or not, you know? I mean, even like Nick Fuentes that we were just talking about earlier, he's in the same boat. But people who are influencers like that, that's where the future of advertising is, really. If you want ads that work.

Coffee and a Mike: I never understood the Google model, you know, this company is worth billions of dollars and based on what? I mean, even Apple. I mean, I was having a conversation earlier this week and at this point, Apple, what is their new products do? It's a better camera, a little bit of a longer battery life.

Mike Adams: I know.

Coffee and a Mike: But yeah…

Mike Adams: I think, frankly, I think a lot of Apple's business model is just people who wanna keep up and look trendy with the latest tech. Like that's it. Like you said, the newest iPhone, it's not that much better than the last iPhone. You know, how do you justify a twelve-hundred-dollar phone that's two percent better? You know, right? You don't.

Coffee and a Mike: And it's been like that for eight years.

Mike Adams: Right. No, they. I mean, hey, frankly, since Steve Jobs left, Apple just has not had that level of innovation. You know? They don't have visionaries. What they have is logistics coordinators who are just running the machine, but they can't think outside the box, in my opinion. That's my view.

Coffee and a Mike: Do you think the government would let Google fail if Google was really in that dire straits? Would they just somehow prop money, inflate them so they could keep going?

Mike Adams: No, I actually you know how I said search engines are being replaced by AI models, but the government has already infiltrated all the AI companies like OpenAI, completely taken over. And Google is shifting, of course, to AI and Facebook AI. What's really exciting to me, though, about this is that the open-source AI community achieved so many advancements so rapidly that they got so far ahead of the curve that the government cannot contain that. They can't put it back in the box. So, remember the early days of the Internet, the late 1990s and the early 2000s, when you could post a website, you know, you could say anything you wanted, even the early days of like Facebook, even the early days of YouTube, you could post almost anything you wanted. And the early days of Google, you know, you could get a decent ranking even though you were critical of the establishment. Well, that's what it's like now in the open-source AI community with sites like Hugging Face that where you can freely download from hundreds of thousands of language models. And in France, there's a lot of innovation of AI developers in France, like the Mistral company there. In the United States, this is also taking off. You know, we're contributing to it. Like I said, Brighteon.ai, we're releasing a new model that is trained on alternative media, natural health, nutrition, off-grid medicine, survival and prepping. And that model's free. It's gonna be released, I think, March 1st. It's called Enoch. And this is the kind of thing that the government really can't stop. There was Marc Andreessen was interviewed recently. I don't know if it was with Tucker or who it was. He said that he was told that the government's going to classify entire branches of mathematics that are used in the AI industry. And in that way, the government's going to stifle innovation and control AI and put it in the hands of a few powerful corporations that the government controls, like OpenAI. Well, I ran that by the people that I know who are really the top innovators in the AI industry globally. I mean, the top people. And they said, it's too late. It's too late. The math is already out there. It's been published across hundreds of thousands of papers, white papers, science papers. The math is already embedded in thousands of open-source models. People already have the code. It's widely distributed. So, the government has missed the opportunity to stifle the AI language model systems. That's where we are. Really interesting.

Coffee and a Mike: You don't see them being able to kind of weasel their way into some of these larger OpenAI-type organizations to be able to get a grip?

Mike Adams: Well, they've done that. They've done that. The large corporate models will always conform to the CIA narratives from here forward. So, they have infiltrated. They do the same thing that they did to, you know, Zuckerberg years ago or the founders of Google. The CIA shows up and just says, look, you're gonna do what we want, or we're gonna invent some crimes, arrest you, and crash your company, and stage a sale of all your stocks, and you'll be destroyed. So, you can either play ball with us, build in the back doors that we want, or you're done and you'll die in prison. Which do you want? You can choose one. That's it. That's how all large corporations work, essentially.

Coffee and a Mike: Is that where, you know, you were writing on X earlier today in regards to El Salvador.

Mike Adams: Yeah.

Coffee and a Mike: So, is Bitcoin, because they don't want, I mean, like the United States government does, they want their own Bitcoin, right? They want to get control of Bitcoin. Am I understanding that correctly?

Mike Adams: Yeah, clearly. So, one of the great properties of Bitcoin and other crypto is that it cannot be counterfeited by any government. I mean, that's an essential property, I think, for a financial future of our world. And so, you know, Bitcoin being a consensus distributed ledger, no government can just seize control of it and counterfeit it. El Salvador was leading the way with Bitcoin integration, innovation, wallets that were approved by the government and used by merchants all across El Salvador. They were trying to make Bitcoin a day-to-day currency, which was really the original vision of Bitcoin that has kind of slipped away, unfortunately. But then the IMF shows up and says, hey, El Salvador, we'll give you billions of dollars, free money, because, you know, the West could just print it. They don't care. But you have to stop all this Bitcoin promotion stuff. You have to sell off your wallets. You know, stop pushing a national Bitcoin e-commerce system across your country, like the IMF stepped in and basically wanted to end the El Salvador Bitcoin experiment. And apparently, El Salvador's government acquiesced to the demand, took the money, and now they're rooting out Bitcoin, as I understand it. I mean, we'll see. The news just broke. So maybe there's gonna be a big backlash, I hope. But so far, it looks like they capitulated.

Coffee and a Mike: Yeah, you know, and that's where, again, the skeptic in me, people talk about Argentina, people talk about El Salvador and like Malay. I mean, it appears that he's doing a great job, right? I mean, I know you just interviewed Michael, was it yesterday, talking about Argentina.

Mike Adams: Michael Yon?

Coffee and a Mike: Yup.

Mike Adams: Yeah.

Coffee and a Mike: And talking about Argentina. And again, you know, wasn't Argentina trying to get into NATO at one point?

Mike Adams: Yeah. Yeah. Well, yeah. Turkey's trying to get into the EU, you know? That's probably never gonna happen now. But the world is changing so rapidly in terms of finance and ledger systems. And my belief, and, you know, I've read Hijacking Bitcoin, I've interviewed Aaron Day, I just interviewed Roger Ver, actually. Well, he wasn't able to speak. So, I interviewed Tracy Thurman sitting beside Roger Ver, you know, Bitcoin Jesus, as he's called. I believe that for the most part, the corrupt incompetent Western leaders, which are strongly characterized by the Biden administration, but there's gonna be an element of this in the Trump administration as well. They are five years behind, 10 years behind, maybe, in terms of decentralized financial systems or, you know, privacy. They don't even understand privacy crypto. As a result, the Western dollar system is going to be eclipsed, in my opinion. It's going to be eclipsed very rapidly by ultimately the BRICS, the BRICS system, which is, think about BRICS, it's not a currency, it's a settlement system that uses a decentralized but permissioned blockchain unit trading system where units can only come into existence when a nation vaults 40 percent of gold of the unit and 60 percent of currencies of the participating nations. In other words, you know how in Bitcoin, the Bitcoins just come into existence magically when you do mining operations, right? There's a block reward or with other coins, you know, here's a supply of coins, Ethereum just keeps creating them ad infinitum. But the unit for BRICS only comes into existence when you vault gold. This is why China, we just found out China's been buying 10 times more gold than they reported, right? This was huge news in the last day. You have to vault gold. The gold is vaulted and audited, inspected and audited, certified, and then for every gram of gold that you have vaulted, that counts 40 percent toward the creation of the unit, which is a token of trade settlement among these nations. Now, think about this, Michael. If you're India and you're trading with Russia, you're trading with Iran, you're trading with China, and you're trading with the West, do you want to be subjected to dollar sanction weaponization where some lunatic like Victoria Nuland or State Department people, Jake Sullivan can come along and say, we sanction you. You can't use our banks. You can't use your dollars. You're done. You can't sell this, you know, we're gonna sanction this corporation. You're done. Or do you wanna use a currency that nobody can mess with, nobody can counterfeit, nobody can stop? That's BRICS. So, if you're India, you're gonna go, BRICS please, BRICS for breakfast, BRICS for lunch, you know? You're gonna be eating BRICS. Can I use profanity on your show?

Coffee and a Mike: You can do whatever you want, Mike.

Mike Adams: Okay. You're gonna be s******* BRICS. There are so many BRICS. Everybody's gonna go to BRICS because why are you gonna mess with the dollar when it's a weapon? So, I mean, it's coming, man. Have you interviewed Andy Schectman?

Coffee and a Mike: No.

Mike Adams: I strongly recommend you connect with Schectman. He's the CEO of Miles Franklin. I can introduce you to him if you want. He was talking about BRICS two years before anybody else took it seriously. He knows exactly what's coming. And it's gonna be, I mean, historic. The West, you know how Michael Yon says, like Western Europe is, the economy's collapsing. Michael called it two years ago, too. He said, Germany is gonna collapse. What do we see now? The German government's collapsing. German economy's collapsing. German industry's collapsing. Did you see the stat that came out on, I forgot who posted on Twitter, I think it's Mercedes Benz, their sales have dropped 80 percent, I forgot the time period, but maybe that's over two years or three years, 80 percent? You're done, you know?

Coffee and a Mike: Here's where I'm, you know, I wanna run this past you and get your thoughts on it because, you know, we look at over the last couple of weeks, it's Syria, right? It's collapse of Syria. You had France, no confidence. Germany, no confidence.

Mike Adams: Yeah.

Coffee and a Mike: Georgia, Georgia, right? Country of Georgia.

Mike Adams: Yeah.

Coffee and a Mike: Who else am I missing in Europe? I'm missing somebody. Oh, U.K…

Mike Adams: Well, I'm thinking of the Freeland resigning from Canada and Trudeau under a lot of…

Coffee and a Mike: Canada's, Canada's right down the road.

Mike Adams: Yeah.

Coffee and a Mike: U.K., is on the brink.

Mike Adams: Yup.

Coffee and a Mike: But, you know, some people have said, you know, that's in terms of like the populism rising, right? That the, this recent election is demonstrating that the people are standing up. Am I skeptical here? Am I like, this is not a good thing that's happening right now, correct? Or am I misinterpreting the whole thing?

Mike Adams: What? Which part?

Coffee and a Mike: All these countries, all of these, oh, South Korea was the other one. South Korea declaring martial law for five minutes.

Mike Adams: Yeah. Right. That was funny. Not funny for the, the president there, who's probably gonna spend life in prison, but yeah, there is a popular revolt, but understand that the damage that's already been done by these corrupt leaders, like look at Scholes in Germany, who went along with America's destruction of the Nord stream pipelines, which devastated Germany's industry, devastated it, right? And you can't come back from that. Companies like basic in Germany have already shifted operations China, you know, massive chemical manufacturers, they produce like 45,000 different chemicals, right? Used to be the largest in the world. That's changing. I just mentioned Mercedes-Benz. Other automobile manufacturers in Germany, glassmakers in France, you know, and the weapons manufacturing across Western Europe has dropped, to almost nothing, almost nothing. The damage has been, it's already been inflicted to such an extent that even if the populace, kick the corrupt criminal cabal of leaders out, which is happening, it's gonna take a couple of generations to bring these countries back from where they used to be. The damage is significant. And in Western Europe, and by the way, I mean, it's your show, interrupt me anytime you want.

Coffee and a Mike: No, please.

Mike Adams: But in Western Europe, the economic damage was caused by the climate lunatics, even before the war with Russia, the climate lunatics said, we have to lock down all the energy and not use it in Europe. Like, don't use those gas fields, right? Don't, oh, and so what do they do that? They import it from, they import natural gas from the U.S., at, you know, triple the price. But Europe has energy. They just refuse to use it. And as a result, they have suffered an economic decline that was only exacerbated by the Nord Stream destruction. So, Europe has committed a kind of climate economic suicide. Europe, I mean, Western Europe has lost its mind and it's being invaded on top of that. So how do you help a suicide cult, you know?

Coffee and a Mike: How do you see that playing out then? Is it, do you see it going hot in terms of, and what would a scenario look like for you, to you, if it were to go hot between the countries? Civil war, breaking up of the EU. I can't believe though. The EU has been able to stick together as long as it has. Similar to the United States.

Mike Adams: Yeah, true.

Coffee and a Mike: How they've been able, these people are very creative, Mike. You have to give them credit because they've figured out ways to like keep this thing stitched together and limp along.

Mike Adams: Well, I can't say, I don't think it's gonna go hot like nation-on-nation conflict in Europe. I don't see that happening. What I see is each Western nation being taken over, frankly, by mostly Muslim immigrants. And I think that Western Europe, the whole Christian domination of Western Europe is coming to an end. It's going to be soon. It's going to be known as a Muslim continent or subcontinent. And I mean, remember, Turkey is what, like 96 percent Islam, I believe, something close to that. And you think about it, the Christian climate culture of Western Europe is a culture that refuses to defend itself. They refuse to defend their borders. They refuse to tap into their own natural resources. They refuse to defend the rule of law. So, in these countries, if you point out, hey, here's an illegal immigrant rapist who raped these poor, you know, there poor young women or men or boys or girls, if you point that out and you post that on social media, you go to jail in the U.K. So that kind of society that is bent on self-destruction has no future. And I've had this conversation with Michael Yon, and he completely agrees. We both agree, Western Europe is done. It's just a matter of how it gets dismantled. It's not coming back. It's done. I mean, a hundred years from now, they'll look back, they'll write the history. Like the age of Christian, you know, white domination of Europe, it ended like 2032 or whatever. It's done. It won't come back. It's been lost. The survival instinct is gone.

Coffee and a Mike: To the point where you wouldn't even wanna go there to visit, vacation?

Mike Adams: No. No. All the streets are too narrow anyway, and the hotel rooms are too tiny, and all the furniture is too small for us Americans, you know? And the farther you go back in time in Europe, the smaller everything gets. So, no. Plus, I like to eat fresh fruits and vegetables, which they don't serve anywhere in Europe in like, in the winter months. You know what I mean? So, forget it. No.

Coffee and a Mike: You're saying Turkey's 96 percent Islam, apparently not when they wanna take over a country.

Mike Adams: Syria? Yeah, right.

Coffee and a Mike: And they partner up with the United States, the CIA and Israel in order to, you know, control the airspace. They put that stuff aside, I'm guessing, right? To make those things happen.

Mike Adams: Well, Erdogan is the great chameleon. Let me tell you, that guy, he's a traitor to his own people. He's a traitor to his allies. But he's a chameleon survivor, a lot like Netanyahu. So, they're operators, man. They have nine lives, but they care nothing about their countrymen.

Coffee and a Mike: I thought Assad had nine lives, man. I mean, I was saying, you know, when it was starting, I was like, I don't know, that guys like a cat. You just can't get rid of him. Reminded me of the end of Scarface with Tony Montana when he was up on the balcony and the hit squad was shooting at him. He's blown away with his bazooka? But he was still standing there taking the bullets until eventually they got him. But that was Assad to me. He just couldn't get the guy to go. But that was so bizarre about it too, because all of a sudden, the military just stood down and they just swept through. The rebels just came through and just took it.

Mike Adams: Well, there, I mean, there are reasons for that, but, you know, Assad abandoned Syria. And the dynamic is, I think it's really critical to understand that, that is a, if we're gonna talk Middle East geopolitics, I think that's a major victory, obviously for Israel. It makes Turkey more of an ally with Israel. It makes Turkey more of an ally with NATO, frankly, and it's a huge blow to Iran, which is the ally of Russia. However, and also, it's an existential threat to the very existence of Lebanon and both Hezbollah and Hamas in Gaza are in dire straits at this point. So, Israel's very happy about that. A lot of, you know, Western supporters of Israel are very happy about that. However, it puts Iran into a position of a compressed threat force where Iran now has to calculate a possible retaliatory response, which it still reserves the right to invoke against Israel from the last attack or you know, assassinations, targeted attack from Israel. And Iran, because of technology transfer from Russia and probably China, Iran has already demonstrated that it has ballistic missiles capable of defeating the Iron Dome of Israel. And then the real game changer, though, in my opinion, especially for Europe, is Russia's demonstration of the Oreshnik medium range meteor, you know, Skyfall weapon system, where, you know, you saw that, but the kinetic weapons coming in at least Mach 11 with devastating penetration force and explosive force to destroy underground installations. That weapon is unstoppable by the West. And it's the West, it's actually Trump's pulling out from the medium range missile treaties that led to Russia accelerating the development of this weapon system. And it's obvious that Putin can put the Oreshnik system, the final delivery system, which has 36 submunitions, he can put that on an intercontinental ballistic missile. So, Putin can have a non-nuclear kinetic destruction of any target anywhere on Earth, including aircraft carriers, including the White House, if he wished, or a financial center. We're talking non-nuclear, but devastating and unstoppable. That is highly destabilizing in terms of, you know, the world geopolitics. The West has no response to that. And we're gonna see a lot more of this. Oh, and according to estimates, Russia can manufacture 300 of these Oreshnik missile systems per year. That's almost, I mean, almost one a day. Imagine if they started using those against Israel. Think about it. I mean, Israel's done if that ever were to happen.

Coffee and a Mike: It doesn't feel though that Iran, I mean, because they're so isolated right now, this is what I was going to ask you is, you know, in terms of relation to BRICS, I had Paul Craig Roberts on, and he was talking about how Iran now is forced to make a deal with the United States, or maybe they need to come back to the petrodollar because Hezbollah has been decapitated, I mean, virtually. Hamas, Assyria is now in control of Turkey. Hamas is, you know, basically dormant at this point. So, what choice does Iran have in terms of making a deal?

Mike Adams: Well, I admire Paul Craig Roberts, by the way. But I think he may be leaving out the other option, which is to focus on the economic warfare of accelerating BRICS adoption. See, if you think about it, Israel is funded by, obviously, the U.S., and the weapons supply to Israel comes from the United States. The United States' weapons come from the currency printing of the dollar. If the Fed and the Treasury can no longer sell off debt, eventually they can't print. They can't print meaningful value, in other words, that could be used to manufacture weapons. So, the weak point from, I'm saying like from Iran's point of view, or, I'm sorry, Michael Yon is texting me right now while we're talking. While we are, from Iran's point of view, or from Russia's point of view, the weak point of the West is the dollar currency. And as more nations abandon the dollar, which including the fact that Saudi Arabia has said it's selling oil in non-dollar denominated currencies, and many other countries, obviously, then the West actually doesn't have that long to continue as the hegemonic monopoly projection force around the world, especially with China rising up in terms of his naval power and his naval presence, and its massive shipyards that can massively outproduce the United States Navy by a huge factor, over hundred times larger bandwidth of production is what China has. So, my guess is that Iran wants to simply avoid kinetic warfare and let the economic scenario play out.

Coffee and a Mike: Do you see Israel marching across Lebanon to further escalate or, you know, push them back even further with their nuclear development program? Which how long does it take to create a nuke? Because I've been hearing about this for 20 plus years.

Mike Adams: Well, so Iran clearly already has nuclear weapons capability. They perhaps just haven't put the warhead on the missile, I mean…

Coffee and a Mike: But you know how they've always said, it's a year away, it's a year away, it's a year away, it's a year away.

Mike Adams: Yeah.

Coffee and a Mike: I've been hearing that for 20 years.

Mike Adams: You know, building a crude atomic weapon by today's standards is not that complicated for a nation to carry out, right? And Iran has, you know, frankly, brilliant mathematicians and physicists and so on, right? And Russia has brilliant mathematicians and physicists and aeronautical engineers and materials science, you know, experts and so on. So, they have nuclear weapons, or they have the ability to rapidly put them together and deploy them. I don't think that's what they want to do. Like I said, I think they're playing the longer game is to let the dollar weaken and collapse. Now, you asked, would Israel march? I mean, they have to march across northern Iraq, I guess, at some point. I mean, they have to march across Syria. No, no. There's no chance that Israel's gonna do that. Because they can't. I mean, number one, Iran would just bomb the crap out of all their columns of armor and people. And Israel can't take that kind of loss. So, no. But what Israel does wanna do is they wanna get the United States into a war with Iran. That's clear. And that's what Lindsey Graham wants. And that's what a lot of U.S., senators want. And that's what the military industrial complex wants. So, the litmus test for Trump, in my opinion, is going to be, can Trump resist the pressure to escalate war with Iran? Because that would be Vietnam in the Middle East. It would be a bloodbath for America. You cannot conquer Iran. I mean, come on. I mean, look at history, right? How many times has it been tried? Forget it. It's huge. The terrain. I mean, come on. Wouldn't work.

Coffee and a Mike: Do you think Trump, I mean, do you think Trump, I mean, he's always been an advocate for no new wars. His cabinet position suggests something differently, though.

Mike Adams: Well, there's another option for Trump, which is to try to economically damage Iran as much as possible by bombing Iran's oil fields, right? That's a possibility. But as far as committing troops, you know, or committing to some kind of attempted occupation of Iran, no. Now, you mentioned Lebanon earlier. I do think that Israel will continue to expand its greater Israel project. I believe Israel will attack Beirut. I mean, essentially Israel can now surround Lebanon. They can go around the east side of Lebanon and they can attack from the north because of what's just happened with Syria. So, it's clear to me that the nations that should be really worried about Israel's expansion include now Egypt, obviously Jordan, which is friendly to the West, the Saudis, Iraqis, but also even southern Turkey is a target for Israel's plan. So that's gonna be a really interesting dynamic. I mean, Erdogan right now is like, hey, Netanyahu, I'm your best friend, unless you try to take part of Turkey, you know, like how's that gonna go down? Not good.

Coffee and a Mike: And what's the financial, you know, situation in Turkey right now? Because people I've spoken to said that, I mean, it's a very unstable, I mean, the whole world is unstable financially.

Mike Adams: Yeah.

Coffee and a Mike: But how dire a shape are they in?

Mike Adams: Well, I think, I mean, even though Turkey is struggling right now, obviously, but Turkey is well positioned, I think, for economic abundance in the future for a couple of reasons. Number one, Turkey is able to trade with both western countries and eastern countries. And they've been able to kind of bridge that in a very clever way. Secondly, Turkey is very strong on innovation. Turkey has a really amazing drone warfare manufacturing program and R&D program. Turkey has, I mean, they're developing unmanned fighter drones, like the size of jet fighters, but no humans in them. Those will be highly demanded around the world as drone wars expand here in the near future. We're starting to see a little bit of that possibly in the skies over New Jersey. We'll see. But the other thing is that Turkey also has a labor force, a domestic labor force that is still willing to work. And this is something that lacks, I believe, in most western countries. You know, the United States and the U.K., for example, have entered the complacency stage of, you know, the fourth or whatever you wanna call it, the complacency stage where everybody's just, the money's been too easy, the interest rates have been too low for too long, everybody's fat and happy, and they've got too much stuff, and nobody wants to work and build anything anymore. I mean, that's, honestly, that's where the West is. I mean, like, if you get a job in Germany, the first thing they do is they give you like six months of vacation with pay. It's just like, nobody's working, you know? But that's not the case in Turkey. In Turkey, they work, they build stuff, and they're pretty good at it. So, Turkey's got a strong economic future, I believe.

Coffee and a Mike: Seen right now, too, is, you know, with the Houthis, right, with their drones, and I saw that they launched, was it missiles or drones into Tel Aviv?

Mike Adams: Well, I think both. And they have, they also have the surface drones on the ocean that have been effective as well. But I think those drones are, I mean, I don't think the Houthis are, you know, engineering those. I think they're just getting them and deploying them, is my understanding. What have you heard on that?

Coffee and a Mike: Well, just the usage of it, is what I mean by that.

Mike Adams: Yeah.

Coffee and a Mike: Is the fact that the effectiveness of the drones, I mean, I saw, I had saw Mercogliano on a few times, which, if you're ever looking for a merchant marine shipping, he's one of the best, you probably know who he is.

Mike Adams: Wow.

Coffee and a Mike: He's got a great channel on YouTube. But, I mean, he put a video up of one of these boats, man less boats, just heading towards a cargo ship, and they're trying to shoot it. They're shooting with the AR out of the water.

Mike Adams: Yeah.

Coffee and a Mike: And it doesn't seem like they have a response for the Houthis.

Mike Adams: Yup.

Coffee and a Mike: Now, with this recent attack, I don't know what Israel, I mean, they were, I think they were bombing Yemen as early as last night.

Mike Adams: Well, so, the Yemenese military has nullified the entire U.S., Navy when it comes to the Red Sea, and ultimately passage through the Suez Canal. I mean, I'm really glad you brought this up. This is a critical, this is really critical, I think, for our audiences to understand. This goes back to the dollar and naval projection of power and international shipping. The Suez Canal and the Panama Canal are critical in this equation. The only reason the dollar has global power, I mean, this is similar to the British pound sterling in the days when the British Royal Navy dominated the seas. The reason the British pound sterling was the currency of the world was because the Navy dominated the seas. No Navy, no currency, okay? Like, all throughout history, look at the history of Portugal, the history of France, the history of trade in Rome, all of it, naval domination equals currency domination. When the U.S., Navy can no longer protect ships moving through the Red Sea on their way to the Suez Canal, or when the U.S., financial system can no longer bribe Egypt with enough money to maintain Western control over that canal, or when China projects its influence into Panama and begins to take over the Panama Canal, etc., then you have the inability of the Western navies to traverse the seas and project power to protect commercial shipping routes. When the West no longer controls the shipping routes, then the dollar dies. It really is that simple. And the power that's rising up, it's very clear, it's China. China's navy, China's trade, China's shipping. You have, you know, the, what's it called, the Strait of Malacca, I think it's called, that's really critical in Southeast Asia on the southern border, right with Malaysia and Indonesia there, that a lot of the world trade flows through that Strait, which can be controlled by Malaysia, which is applying to be a BRICS partner, right? So, you can start to see how this shapes up. It's all interrelated. But when the Houthis can block the U.S., Navy from protecting commerce through the Red Sea, you know that dollar hegemony is coming to an end, period.

Coffee and a Mike: Where is your level, where do you sit in regards to China making some type of move into Taiwan?

Mike Adams: So, I have a lot of qualifications. I lived in Taiwan. I speak Mandarin Chinese. My wife is from Taiwan. I'm very, very familiar with the situation there. My best guess is that China is simply going to play the long game. China doesn't want war conflict with Taiwan. And more and more over time, the Taiwanese people are seeing, number one, that China's economy is very much a free market economy. It's, I mean, you can say it's communism in the political class, which of course Xi is, I guess, a lifelong dictator. But the economy in China is in many ways more free than the economy in the United States. I mean, it's shocking, but it's true. The Taiwanese people, more and more, you know, there's always been this battle between the DPP and the Kuomintang there about, you know, whether they should unify with China or not. More and more, though, I can tell you, especially among the youth in Taiwan, their belief is that having some kind of a Hong Kong-style union with China will give Taiwan more access to global markets and will improve the quality of life and the economy of Taiwan. Whether people disagree or agree with that, that is what the Taiwan people are increasingly saying. And they may be exactly right about that, about that point. As an isolated nation, Taiwan has attempted to tie its future to the West, to America, an empire that's collapsing. You know, the U.S., empire, as we know it, is collapsing. The dollar is collapsing. We just talked about naval power is collapsing. And we saw, look at the Biden administration. I mean, Michael Yon calls these like dog kings. These are signs of a collapsing empire, right? Dog kings. And Kamala Harris and Joe Biden were just examples of dog kings or dog queens, whatever. And there's a specific meaning to that, it's a way to tell the people that you rule over them and that they have no power whatsoever. It's a kind of ritualistic psychological abuse of the population. But from Taiwan's point of view, as the U.S., empire loses power, Taiwan is going to find itself in real trouble. And I believe even right now, the fifth fleet, the naval fleet, cannot, they could not stop a mainland China invasion anyway. No way. So, China's gonna play the long game. That's my best guess on it. They're just gonna wait this out. Like Iran. Look, all the enemies of the West right now, I think they wanna just have no conflict and wait it out and wait for the dollar to collapse. That's my best guess.

Coffee and a Mike: In your estimation, how far off do you think that is?

Mike Adams: Well, that's a tough one because it's gonna be a trigger event, you know? I would suggest, you know, Martin Armstrong has good information on this. I mentioned Andy Schectman. There are others in the financial space like Catherine Austen Fitts and Solari and so on who are better qualified in that space than am I. I would just say that it's not set on a calendar. There's going to be a trigger event. That trigger event could come anytime or it could be years away. But I've also said publicly, Michael, that I believe that Trump, like when Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy and Trump, if they actually sit down in a room and say, how do we achieve government efficiency, right? How do we solve this debt problem? I think the only conclusion they can come to is, well, we have to default on the debt. We have to have a reset because it's too far gone. That could be a trigger event right there. And I do believe that day is coming. I just don't know when.

Coffee and a Mike: Yeah. The whole Elon, you know, he's hanging around Trump everywhere now.

Mike Adams: Yeah. Yeah.

Coffee and a Mike: It's weird, right?

Mike Adams: Well, I don't mind the influence. I mean, frankly, I think the U.S., government needs some private sector innovation and radicalism in essence. But ultimately, like I said, the only answer to the U.S., debt problem is to default on the debt. There's no way out of the system. I mean, it's designed to only end in collapse. I mean, you know, when the Fed creates currency, loans it to the Treasury, the Treasury can never pay it back because you have to come up with more money to pay it back because of the interest rate to the Fed. So, it can never be repaid back. I mean, it ends in collapse. It's just a question of what that looks like or when it happens. But you know, I'm getting gold and silver and privacy crypto, whatever. When the Western system collapses, I really hope to minimize my exposure. And that's the information I'm sharing with people too.

Coffee and a Mike: The possibility of another pandemic, that could K.O the system, right?

Mike Adams: Yeah.

Coffee and a Mike: Because that would throw the supply chain out of whack.

Mike Adams: True. You're exactly right. Yeah. There's a lot of fragility in the current system. And it doesn't even have to be a real pandemic, right? It could just be another scare, a big something, a big fake, you know, a fake plandemic. They scare everybody and they order everybody to shut down. Like you said, boom, there goes the supply chain. It's like, we're all ready.

Coffee and a Mike: I didn't mean to cut you off.

Mike Adams: No, go ahead.

Coffee and a Mike: I had always, you know, said if we were ever faced with any, this is even before the pandemic, if we were ever faced with any adversity, this country would just crumble. And then COVID comes and you just saw the way people just, all the guns in the world, they just laid them all down and complied.

Mike Adams: Yeah.

Coffee and a Mike: I don't know. You know, I asked people this question. I'll be curious what your thoughts are. Do you think people would willingly comply again? Maybe not with COVID, but with something else?

Mike Adams: You make an excellent point. They won't comply with COVID. They will comply with a bigger scare, such as a faked alien invasion, right? So, the cosmic false flag theory, which has been circulating around for quite some time, like Steven Greer has been talking about that and these drones and so on. And I've talked about it too. And I think that's actually a very viable false flag event where they fake, and oh, it's been called also Project Blue Beam. You've heard of this, where the idea is like they project the face of Christ in the clouds and they fake like the second coming of Christ. And then all the Christians like lay down their AR-15s. I wouldn't put it past the system to try some big, bold, fake, whatever, mother ship in the sky or Christ on a horse coming out of the heavens, you know? They'll try something big like that. And a lot of people might fall for something like that. Not us, obviously. That's just a bunch of drones in the shape of Christ, you know? But some people will fall for it. Yeah. Maybe a lot. People aren't that bright, man.

Coffee and a Mike: I think the aliens are already here, man. Go to any Walmart. There's a lot of aliens. There's a lot of aliens running around the Walmarts.

Mike Adams: Exactly. No. I mean, you take your average consumer that's living on junk food, you know, all jabbed up and lobotomized with, you know, daytime television, whatever. They don't have a lot of discernment, you know?

Coffee and a Mike: People don't... They don't have the... And this is why we're in the mess that we're in. People don't have the bandwidth to... They don't wanna hear what you and I are talking about right now.

Mike Adams: No. There's probably way more interesting celebrity news somewhere that somebody cares about. But whatever. I think what you and I are talking about, this is the stuff that really matters. Frankly, the reason I do what I do, and we talk to a lot of the same people, is because I wanna help those who want to live through this and want to help build on the other side of this. I wanna help you navigate this. Whatever's coming. We're gonna go through a very difficult time. It's not the end of the world. You can survive this. You can navigate this. And frankly, it doesn't actually take that much planning to get through this. I mean, it's just simple things like don't have all your life savings in dollars. But yet, 99 percent of the people do. So, when the dollar collapses, they're done. Like wait a minute. You put every dollar in the dollar? You didn't think about in a world of other systems of value, including gold or whatever, you didn't think that maybe you should have diversity? Well, no, my investment advisor told me that diversity is having different accounts in different banks all in the dollar, or different investments in different stocks all in the dollar. Like, no, that's not diversity. That's just obedience to the system. You're just playing their game. They took it from you, the great taking, you know? Come on. But thankfully, people get red-pilled like never before, you know? Thanks to shows like yours, too. Thanks for what you do.

Coffee and a Mike: Well, but you're somebody that's been, I mean, people in my everyday life still, they think because of the election that this is all gonna go away now, and that we're done, and golden era, and I give you credit because you've always been, you know, you're very critical and very objective with everything that's happening right now. You always have been that way, at least since I've been following you.

Mike Adams: I try to be, yeah.

Coffee and a Mike: But people, I mean, in my own little world, they think that this is it, the golden era, great times ahead.

Mike Adams: Yeah, well, you know, hope cells, right? Or Opium cells. Opium is an addictive substance. There's nothing wrong with having a positive outlook. I mean, I have a long-term positive outlook, actually. But there's a realistic series of steps to get there. And just blindly believing in somebody else's leadership, like Trump's leadership, that's not a successful strategy in the long run. Trump, you know, Trump means well. He's got a lot more experience because of what happened in his first term. I think he'll do a lot of right things. But ultimately, I mean, the big, big picture of what I'm looking at is that the very structure of government and the relationship between people in society, the very structure of government and currency and medicine and knowledge is obsolete. The centralized control, you have to believe this authority. We have fact checkers. They're gonna censor you if you don't agree with what the corporations told the scientists to say. Like, that whole model is done, frankly. It's obsolete. The future of human civilization, if the right forces win, that would be those of us who are, you know, people with values and ethics who care about the future of humanity. The future is decentralization. Decentralized food. You grow more of your own food or you work with local farmers. Decentralized medicine. You can go to a naturopath. You can go to a Chinese medicine practitioner. You can grow herbs and use them as food or medicine. You know, your doctor isn't licensed by the state that tells them they can't talk about ivermectin, right? That's insane. But decentralized money. It's not the dollar. It's not the euro. It's not the yen, right? Decentralized money. What is it? Probably some form of cryptocurrency, maybe backed by gold. So, it's a hybrid solution that's got real value behind it. But decentralized knowledge. What is that? Not the search engines, right? Language models. Open-source language models. You run them on your local computer. So, when you type in whatever you're searching for, Google doesn't know what it is and they can't spy on you and market to you because you typed in, oh, where can I get cream for hemorrhoids, you know, and all of a sudden you get marketed that. Nobody wants corporations spying on their hemorrhoid’s problems, right? So, decentralization is the answer to this. And that's exactly what's being unleashed.

Coffee and a Mike: What do you envision the next four years looking like as we approach the end of 24 and Trump? Well, first of all, before you answer that, do you see any more things that could occur between now and the inauguration?

Mike Adams: Absolutely. Yeah. Yeah. I do believe between now and the inauguration, we're gonna see quite a few still crazy things, probably involving whatever these drones are. But more crazy things, it's clear that, you know, the Biden regime, there's kind of, what do they say? We're throwing gold bars over the edge of the Titanic. They're trying to massively pre fund all their programs. I mean, it's a helicopter money moment for the Biden regime. Just throwing money at Ukraine, throwing money at Israel, throwing money at all the climate groups, the NGOs, you name it, right? Locking in long-term contracts for federal employees so that they never have to work, but they get a paycheck for four years. These kinds of things are going on. So, there's gonna be chaos for, I mean, chaotic events, clearly. But after Trump gets in, it's funny you ask, because I just did a podcast on this. I said 2025 and the next couple of years are going to be at the same time the best years of people's lives if those people are red-pilled or the worst years of people's lives if they are gullible, obedient, slave-minded followers. So, my answer, Michael, is it's gonna be, I guess, classically the best of times, the worst of times at the same time. If your audience listening, if you are awake, if you understand what's going on, and, you know, we're scratching the surface here on a number of topics, but if you watch podcasts like this, you're gonna have a great time, because you're gonna be able to outmaneuver, you know, the bank collapses or the bail-ins or the rug pulls or whatever narratives are being pushed. You're gonna be able to outthink that. You're not gonna be suckered into the next plandemic. You know, you will have the presence of mind to avoid the traps and do really well as sectors of the economy begin to recover under Trump with less regulation, lower cost domestic energy production, and similar issues. If you're a gullible fool, it's gonna be a horrible time for you, and you might not even survive it, because you'll get, you'll end up with no savings, no money, no property. You'll own nothing and not be happy, and you'll end up eating the bugs and jabbing the arms, and, you know, you're just gonna, you're a physical and mental pincushion for the globalists, and life will suck for those people. I mean, that's, I always speak bluntly, Michael, but that's my take.

Coffee and a Mike: So, you anticipate on Trump's watch things are going to get, things are going to, well, first of all, this chaos, this carousel is not gonna stop, which provides, I mean, I wish these things weren't happening, but on the same side of it, it prevents, it provides a lot of opportunities for people like yourself and people like myself to continue to have these conversations. I mean, I wasn't gonna do anything between Christmas and New Year's, but something's gonna happen. There's something's going to happen.

Mike Adams: I'm trying to take off. I have no interviews for that week. Let's see how long it lasts, right?

Coffee and a Mike: Oh, you're trying to?

Mike Adams: Yeah, I'm taking it off too. I'm trying to, like you, but just like you said, like the day after Christmas, there'll be some freaking hologram over New York City or something. I'm like, what? You know?

Coffee and a Mike: So, I, you know, I'm supposed to fly back to Ohio. I am gonna fly back to go see my mother in Ohio, but you know, and domestic flights are fine. I think people that are leaving to go to Europe, in my opinion, right now to leave the country, I think you're nuts. Did you freeze up on me? Mike froze up on me.

Mike Adams: I'm hearing you

Coffee and a Mike: Oh, there you go. There you go. There you go.

Mike Adams: Right.

Coffee and a Mike: I don't know if you heard what I said. I said, I think people that live in the country right now, I think you're nuts.

Mike Adams: Yeah, I agree with you. Yeah. I would stay home for the next month until at least until inauguration day. I do. I would not wanna be on the road. Absolutely.

Coffee and a Mike: Would you wanna be anywhere near the inauguration?

Mike Adams: No. Oh, no. Hell no.

Coffee and a Mike: Somebody said to me, they're like, you should go there. I'm like, you are out of your mind. I didn't wanna go to a concert or a stadium with 50,000 people in it.

Mike Adams: You know, and it's funny because people like us are probably among the most capable of handling whatever weird things come up, but we're also wise enough to not be in the middle of crisis events. Like, you know, our common friend, Michael Yon, you talk to Michael, you know, how did you survive being a battlefield correspondent? You know, I would assume part of the answer is like, don't put yourself in the middle of the gunfire, you know, like read the room, you know, figure out where not to be. And that's, but again, that takes knowledge. And we live in a nation of uninformed or really a world of uninformed masses who really know very little about how the world around them operates. And as a result, they're just kind of reacting or they're just bouncing off of whatever's happening. And they don't really have strong goal-oriented behavior. Like let's get out of the way of a coming terror attack or a dirty bomb event, you know? But people like us, we think strategically, like before we walk into a place where like, is that gonna be a safe place to walk into? You know, how would I get out if I did walk into it? Like that alleyway looks pretty sketchy. Let's choose another route, you know, but these are survivor trades, I guess. Like this, check this out. This is a new machete that I co-designed with Dawson Knives. I was just talking about this before I had you on like this is a kind of stuff…

Coffee and a Mike: Dawson Knives and Prescott?

Mike Adams: Yes.

Coffee and a Mike: Oh yeah. I did a podcast with him.

Mike Adams: Oh, John. Yeah, he’s amazing.

Coffee and a Mike: John's a great guy.

Mike Adams: No, it's like third generation knife makers. And they made for me, this is amazing. This MagnaCut windstorm sword, one of a kind in the world took how many hours to grind the curves on this thing, a two-handed MagnaCut, corrosion resistant, high Rockwell hardness, razor sharp, holds an edge, you know, space-age alloy windstorm never needs reloading, no magazines. This is the kind of stuff I'm into, man. So…

Coffee and a Mike: Have you been to their place?

Mike Adams: No, I've never toured their place, but I've been working with John Roy there for, you know, years on co-designing special tools.

Coffee and a Mike: You gotta go take a tour. And if you do that, I don't want to live 40 minutes from there. I've been to there…

Mike Adams: Did you really?

Coffee and a Mike: Yeah, I've been there. I did a podcast with him at his office. This was five years ago

Mike Adams: Oh my God.

Coffee and a Mike: Because I was watching…

Mike Adams: Well, they've moved since then. They have a much larger, you know, production.

Coffee and a Mike: Okay. Then I haven't been, this was even before COVID.

Mike Adams: Oh no. They moved like a year ago.

Coffee and a Mike: Okay. No, I haven't been there.

Mike Adams: They've got all these CNC machines going for the primary cuts, you know, out of the MagnaCut steel plates. And then they do all the hand grinding. That's like third generation. They've been doing this since 1972, I think.

Coffee and a Mike: That's so funny. Small world. Cause the guy, there's a guy who was on the, it was on a show. The hell was the name of that show? It was like top chef for knife cutting.

Mike Adams: Oh, really?

Coffee and a Mike: Because they come up with these concepts, you know, and then they just apply it to different industries.

Mike Adams: Yeah. Yeah.

Coffee and a Mike: It was something blade and steel or I can DMT after, but anyway, that guy lives in Apache Junction or he did or Casa Grande.

Mike Adams: Okay.

Coffee and a Mike: And he, yeah. So, but that's what led me to Dawson Knives.

Mike Adams: All right. Small world. Okay. So, well, I'll show you this then. We designed a Tomahawk to out of MagnaCut also like G-10 handle the whole deal. Like, this is the kind of stuff that I'm into like real world use. Cause I live on a ranch in Texas. And so, I take this stuff out and I work with it, you know, I test it. And then we make tweaks, we improve it. We created a knife called Escape from LA that has, it's a wedge. It's got the front edge is a wedge and it's also got a knife edge. So, it's designed to pry open things that don't want to open when you're trapped in a city, when the zombies come, right? So that's, that's what the knife it's called Escape from LA.

Coffee and a Mike: Was you were talking about the zombies. It reminded me of the movies or the aliens, they live. Remember that movie?

Mike Adams: Yeah, exactly. Right. Right. Well, we're having that kind of a moment, aren't we?

Coffee and a Mike: Yeah.

Mike Adams: And like, through the illusions now.

Coffee and a Mike: Well, that was, I was gonna tell you, I know you probably got to get going here in a minute, but I was gonna say is, you know, I was trying to explain this to these women here at the Yoga Studio I go to in Phoenix. I was like, they park in this back alley. There's no lights back there. And it gets dark early.

Mike Adams: Oh, not good, yeah.

Coffee and a Mike: And I said, I go, you know, there's cartel in Phoenix. They're like, there are? And I'm just like, this is what I'm talking about.

Mike Adams: What?

Coffee and a Mike: Blissfully unaware, but this like, and you can't be on red alert all the time, right? You can't everywhere you go. You cannot be on Defcon one.

Mike Adams: No.

Coffee and a Mike: But the lack of paying attention? That could get you killed.

Mike Adams: Or just like you say, I mean, understand the world in which you're living. Like if you're living in Phoenix or Tucson and you don't know that cartels are operating there, you know, come on. I mean, what world are you living in? I mean, we have a duty to understand what's happening and like, understand where your money comes from. What is it? It's not even money, by the way, it's just currency. It's not money by definition, understand how laws are made, you know? Understand the basic structure of society around you, understand where your food comes from, understand how scientific evidence is actually funneled and shaped and manipulated and put into the medical journals that are sponsored by the drug companies. If you don't know these things, you're not an adult. You know, there's a lot of like 50-year-old children running around society today whose minds are like seven-year-olds in the way they work with society. Oh, a lollipop, you know, and then just distracted off in the distance. I don't mean to sound insulting, perhaps sometimes I do, but I love humanity...

Coffee and a Mike: No, maybe we should though. I don't think we're insulting enough to these people, to be honest with you, because you know what? I'm gonna cut you off. They're more focused on abortion than they are about learning any of this stuff.

Mike Adams: Absolutely. No, it's like their value system is just, we just wanna make sure we can kill our children. It's like, well, have you ever thought about the future of human civilization? And do you want to participate in that future, you know?

Coffee and a Mike: No, Mike. No, it's my right to choose. As a woman, I should be able to decide.

Mike Adams: Right.

Coffee and a Mike: You don't control my body. Or a boy should be allowed in the girl's bathroom. I mean, this is how dumbed down our society is.

Mike Adams: I know. I know. Believe me.

Coffee and a Mike: And that's why I feel like we, you know, this country deserves exactly what it's gonna get. Not everybody in it, but you know, because of this type of, people have taken it for granted. They care more about their lattes. I had a woman the other day, she wouldn't move her yoga mat for somebody. I'm like, you gotta be kidding me.

Mike Adams: She wouldn't do what would do the man?

Coffee and a Mike: She wouldn't move. She wouldn't move it out of the way. So, this guy could fit in. She goes, well, there's space over there.

Mike Adams: Oh, really?

Coffee and a Mike: She spent five minutes trying to explain to this guy, he could go to the other side of the room rather than just to move. And I'm just like...

Mike Adams: Aren't you supposed to be polite in yoga class?

Coffee and a Mike: But just move. If somebody says move, no matter where I'm at, like, hey, do you mind if I? Okay, no problem. But this is just another example to me to where we are.

Mike Adams: Wow. Well, you know, saying, hey, downward dog is supposed to be opposed, not an attitude, lady.

Coffee and a Mike: Yeah, will see that now.

Mike Adams: Get with the program.

Coffee and a Mike: Where can people find you, Mike?

Mike Adams: Okay. I am, of course, I'm the founder of Brighteon.com. My AI language model that we're releasing for free is at Brighteon.ai. Sign up for it. You'll be able to download it open-source March 1st. It's called Enoch. I'm the publisher of NaturalNews.com. And I do, like you, Michael, a lot of interviews and podcasts, and you can find those on Brighteon.com. It's a free speech video platform.

Coffee and a Mike: Who's on the horizon?

Mike Adams: Here’s the Brighteon logo here.

Coffee and a Mike: Who's next for your interview?

Mike Adams: Well, actually, this is the last interview I'm doing until after the new year, unless something crazy happens. Yeah. But in January, I've got Martin Armstrong lined up and just a long list of interviews. I mean, I've got a bunch of people, of course. I mean, you ever had that question? Like, you know, when do you say no? You know? Because there's so many interesting people to talk to. Like, there's so much knowledge that's just begging to be unleashed in conversations like this. I love to talk to smart people. And I can't say no. So, I end up kind of overbooking.

Coffee and a Mike: Is there somebody that you wanna talk to that's outside of this world, like outside of the space, like that you've never had the chance to? Like, I had two people on my dream list when I started this almost seven years ago. And I was fortunate I got one in my fifth episode.

Mike Adams: Wow.

Coffee and a Mike: But I know I haven't gotten the other one yet.

Mike Adams: Well, I'm sure I could come up with that. But I think I, although I'm not a worshipper of Elon Musk, his facility is not that far from my studio in Austin. And I think that he and I could have a very intelligent conversation about many of these issues that we're talking about, and about the future. See, I think Elon is also a futurist. And we need to think very deeply about where we're going, because, you know, our civilization is at a critical pivot point. And we may not do well if we don't make some really important decisions here soon. And so yeah, sure, I'd love to talk to Elon, but not for the reasons other people would. Some people just want to talk to famous people because they're famous. I wanna talk to Elon because I wanna know what he thinks about how we become an interplanetary species. And are we gonna take carbon dioxide to Mars? Because we're pulling it out of our atmosphere. I think they wanna take it to Mars and drop it off in Mars and make an atmosphere there, and then have colonies there so that we can survive a comet impact event, like an extinction level event. I'm pretty sure Elon and I are on the same page on that thought, but who knows? I guess we'll see.

Coffee and a Mike: Yeah, I wanna ask JD Vance how he met Peter Thiel, how that relationship developed, because I've never heard that.

Mike Adams: How he met Peter Thiel?

Coffee and a Mike: Yeah. How do you meet Peter Thiel in law school? That's what I've read.

Mike Adams: Oh, I don't know.

Coffee and a Mike: Yeah.

Mike Adams: Who knows? Yeah, I think.

Coffee and a Mike: But I've never heard. I want to ask him that. It's the only thing I wanna ask him.

Mike Adams: I think the way it works is Peter Thiel meets you if he wants to. Like he just shows up with black SUVs and whatever and robots, and he's like, hey, I wanna meet you, you know? Other than that, I don't think anybody else initiates that, is my guess.

Coffee and a Mike: So, you don't think he was walking through the student center and JD Vance was sitting there eating Subway or something and Peter Thiel walked through?

Mike Adams: I think Peter Thiel sits down with his, like quantum computer looking glass and reads the future and decides who he wants to meet because they're gonna do something interesting. That's probably how that works, is my guess. Multi-dimensional crystal ball, you know?

Coffee and a Mike: Mike, thanks so much for doing this. Great to meet you in person. Thank you for everything you're doing. And Merry Christmas, Happy New Year.

Mike Adams: You too.

Coffee and a Mike: And I look forward to more conversations ahead.

Mike Adams: Thank you, Michael. Really enjoyed the time with you. Thank you for the conversation.

Coffee and a Mike: Mic drop

