AI, Censorship, and the Battle for Health Truths: Adams and Bell Warn of Globalist Control

In a riveting discussion between health freedom advocates Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon.com and the Health Ranger Report, and Robert Scott Bell, a renowned natural health expert and radio host, the two sounded the alarm on Big Tech censorship, AI manipulation, and the suppression of knowledge by globalist institutions. Their conversation, spanning topics from divine love to pharmaceutical corruption, revealed a chilling reality: humanity is engaged in a battle for truth against systems designed to control and oppress.

Big Tech’s War on Truth

Adams, who recently launched Enoch, an AI platform free from pharmaceutical bias, warned of corporate efforts to weaponize technology against truth-seekers. “Google is a disinformation search engine that banishes the truth about health,” he declared. His AI initiative is a direct counter to what he describes as a deliberate campaign to erase dissenting voices—particularly those advocating for natural medicine, vaccine safety, and holistic health.

Bell echoed these concerns, emphasizing how institutions—whether medical, religious, or political—suppress knowledge to maintain control. “We’ve been bred and programmed over millennia to believe in authority,” Bell said. “But true freedom comes from questioning everything.”

The Censorship Playbook: From Homeopathy to Biblical Texts

Both Adams and Bell highlighted historical and modern examples of censorship. Adams pointed to the Vatican’s alleged suppression of ancient biblical texts, while Bell discussed how homeopathy—a legally recognized medical system in the U.S. since 1938—has been systematically attacked by the FDA, particularly under the Biden administration.

“They wanted to wipe homeopathy from history,” Bell said. “Just like they want to erase any knowledge that empowers people to heal themselves.”

Adams added that mainstream Christianity itself has been censored, with key scriptures like the Book of Revelation often ignored or misinterpreted by churches. “Most people believe what they’re told about the Bible, not what they’ve actually read,” he said.

Divine Love vs. Fear-Based Control

Amidst warnings of dystopian AI and institutional corruption, the conversation took a spiritual turn. Bell, who has had near-death experiences (NDEs), spoke of divine love as the ultimate force for healing and liberation. “Fear is the tool of oppression,” he said. “But love—unconditional, divine love—is what breaks those chains.”

Adams agreed, framing the current era as a spiritual battleground. “This isn’t God’s playground; it’s our training ground,” he said. “We’re here to learn, to fight evil, and to choose love over fear.”

The Path Forward: Resistance and Awakening

Both men urged listeners to resist complacency. Adams’s new song, All Our Dreams Come True, satirizes government overreach with lines like, “If we could comply our way to freedom, then we could bomb our way to peace.” The track—accompanied by an AI-generated music video—serves as a rallying cry against tyranny.

Bell, meanwhile, emphasized personal sovereignty. “We must reclaim our power—not through politics, but through spiritual awakening,” he said.

Conclusion: A Call to Action

The interview was a stark reminder that the battle for truth extends beyond politics—it’s a war for the human soul. As Adams and Bell warned, those who control information control the future. Their solution? Question authority, seek divine love, and never stop fighting for freedom.

For those ready to join the resistance, Adams’s AI platform (Enoch) and Bell’s radio show (The Robert Scott Bell Show) offer tools and knowledge to break free from the matrix of deception.

The choice is ours: compliance or courage.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com