Barium detected in chemtrail fallout: Scientists suspect nuclear waste aerosolized over skies
Barium detected in chemtrail fallout: Scientists suspect nuclear waste aerosolized over skies

Mike Adams
Apr 09, 2025
Transcript

Independent lab tests reveal toxic metals and mysterious biological structures in atmospheric samples—raising alarms about public health and environmental risks.

High Levels of Barium-137 Found in Chemtrail Residue

Independent laboratory testing conducted by Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, has uncovered alarming levels of barium-137 (150+ ppm) in atmospheric samples collected from chemtrail fallout. The findings, analyzed via inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS), also detected heavy metals like aluminum, lead, cadmium, and mercury, but the barium levels were shockingly elevated—far exceeding typical environmental concentrations.

Researchers theorize that the barium may originate from decayed nuclear waste, particularly cesium-137, a radioactive isotope that undergoes beta decay into barium-137. Adams suggests that the material could be aerosolized nuclear waste from decommissioned or secret disposal sites, deliberately dispersed via aircraft spraying.

"If we’re seeing high levels of barium-137, this looks like post-nuclear event fallout," Adams explained. "It raises the question: Are they dumping radioactive waste into our skies under the guise of 'geoengineering'?"

Fungal and Bacterial Structures Discovered in Samples

Beyond heavy metals, microscopic analysis revealed unidentified fungal and bacterial structures embedded in the fallout. The samples, collected by Dr. Jane Ruby and incubated in a controlled lab setting, exhibited diploid egg-like formations and aggressive microbial growth—raising concerns about biological contaminants in weather modification programs.

"We don’t know what these structures are, but they’re now being incubated to identify potential pathogens," said Adams. "If these are engineered bioagents, we need answers fast."

Health and Environmental Implications

Barium exposure—especially in soluble forms—can suppress the immune system, deplete selenium (a critical nutrient), and cause symptoms like excessive sweating, muscle weakness, and cardiovascular stress. Long-term exposure is linked to neurological damage and organ toxicity.

The presence of nuclear decay byproducts (barium-137) suggests atmospheric contamination could stem from:

  • Aerosolized waste from nuclear testing sites

  • Deliberate dispersal of radioactive materials

  • Undisclosed military or geoengineering programs

Adams has called for urgent independent verification of these findings and demands transparency from government agencies.

What’s Next?

Further testing is underway to:

  • Confirm barium-137’s origin (natural vs. nuclear waste).

  • Identify the biological specimens (fungal/bacterial agents).

  • Assess global atmospheric contamination levels.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com

