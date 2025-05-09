Border invasion drops to near zero as Trump administration cracks down, says former military operative

In a recent interview on Brighteon.com, border security expert and former military operative Doc Pete Chambers revealed a staggering decline in illegal crossings along the Texas-Mexico border—from an estimated 10,000 per day under the Biden administration to as few as 20-30 per day under President Trump’s renewed enforcement policies.

Chambers, who has extensive on-the-ground experience monitoring border operations, attributed the sharp drop to stricter enforcement, self-deportations, and targeted actions against cartel operations. However, he warned that logistical challenges in mass deportations remain, and cartels may soon adapt with advanced smuggling tactics, including robotic drones and land-crawling bots.

From Chaos to Control

During the interview with host Mike Adams, Chambers described how the border crisis has shifted dramatically since Trump took office. Under Biden, he witnessed days with 12,500 illegal crossings in just 48 hours, particularly during surges like the Venezuelan "Tren de Aragua" gang influx. Now, with Title 10 military deployments, enhanced surveillance, and cooperation from Mexican authorities, crossings have plummeted.

Key Factors Behind the Drop:

Self-Deportations: Many migrants are leaving voluntarily, spurred by Trump’s policies, including a reported $1,000 incentive for voluntary departure.

Cartel Disruption: Chambers noted that cartels have lost hundreds of millions per month in human smuggling revenue due to tightened security.

Military Zone Designation: Trump’s declaration of a military-controlled border zone (similar to historic operations under General Pershing) has enabled active-duty troops to assist in interdictions.

The Deportation Dilemma

Despite the progress, Chambers expressed concerns about the logistical hurdles of mass deportations. While ICE, Border Patrol, and local law enforcement are coordinating removals, the system lacks the capacity to process millions swiftly. He emphasized that sanctuary cities and left-wing judges blocking deportations remain obstacles.

"If we can’t prosecute traitors like Mayorkas for enabling this invasion, what message does that send?" Chambers questioned, referencing the former DHS secretary’s role in the border crisis.

Cartels’ Next Move: Robot Smugglers?

Looking ahead, Chambers and Adams discussed the rising threat of cartels using AI-powered robotics to bypass traditional border defenses. Adams speculated about robot "raccoons" or bird-like drones carrying fentanyl payloads, while Chambers warned that current military planning may not be prepared for such tactics.

"If cartels deploy one-way smuggling bots, tracking them will be a nightmare," Adams noted. Chambers agreed, stressing the need for adaptive countermeasures like drone-jamming systems and thermal detection upgrades.

Spiritual Warfare and the Border Battle

Beyond logistics, Chambers framed the border crisis as part of a larger spiritual and cultural war. He linked America’s drug epidemic to moral decay and the erosion of faith, urging a return to biblical principles to combat cartel influence.

"The cartels are satanic in their brutality—rape trees, child trafficking, and now chemical warfare via fentanyl," he said. "We need a Secretary of Spiritual Warfare in the White House."

What’s Next?

While the border appears more secure, Chambers cautioned that cartels will pivot to new smuggling methods, and the U.S. must stay ahead with technology, intelligence, and unwavering enforcement.

"This isn’t over," he said. "But for now, we’ve shown that strong leadership can turn the tide."

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com