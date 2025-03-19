Congressman Michael Cloud discusses DOGE subcommittee investigations and federal overreach in exclusive interview with Mike Adams

In a revealing interview on Brighteon.com, Congressman Michael Cloud (R-TX) shed light on the critical work of the newly formed DOGE subcommittee, a specialized investigative body tasked with uncovering federal waste, fraud, and abuse. Cloud, a staunch advocate for transparency and accountability, emphasized the urgency of addressing what he described as "the world's largest money laundering scheme," where taxpayer dollars are allegedly funneled through shell agencies to fund leftist NGOs and ideologies.

Unmasking the "World's Largest Money Laundering Scheme"

Congressman Cloud detailed how the DOGE subcommittee is working to expose systemic corruption within federal agencies. He pointed to a complex network of shell organizations that redirect taxpayer funds to support Marxist ideologies both domestically and internationally. Cloud highlighted the role of these funds in controversial initiatives, including censorship regimes, border crises, and COVID-19-related policies.

The congressman also referenced the Trump administration's deployment of advanced AI tools to map out corruption, a move that has reportedly caught many federal agencies off guard. These tools have allegedly uncovered shocking practices, such as the existence of "magic money computers" that generate billions of dollars without any tangible backing. Cloud warned that the left is attempting to "manage the clock" by delaying investigations, but stressed the importance of acting within the current 18-month window to enact meaningful reforms.

The Role of Technology in Exposing Corruption

Cloud praised the Trump administration's innovative use of AI and data aggregation tools to accelerate investigations. He noted that these technologies have allowed investigators to quickly identify patterns of waste and fraud, such as improper payments and overlapping databases that reveal fraudulent activities. For example, cross-referencing Social Security records with Small Business Administration data uncovered thousands of individuals receiving both benefits and loans simultaneously—a clear indicator of abuse.

The congressman also criticized the slow-walking tactics employed by federal bureaucrats, particularly Chief Human Capital Officers (CHCOs), who he claimed actively impede investigations. Cloud emphasized the need for a nonpartisan approach to addressing these issues, as the misuse of taxpayer dollars transcends political divides.

The Fight for Accountability and Freedom

Cloud underscored the broader implications of the DOGE subcommittee's work, linking it to the preservation of American freedom. He argued that the current system of federal overreach and corruption undermines the nation's foundational principles, enabling unelected bureaucrats to wield unchecked power. The congressman called for a "right-sized government" that prioritizes transparency and accountability, while empowering citizens to take responsibility for their communities.

In closing, Cloud expressed optimism about the future, citing the Trump administration's commitment to reform and the growing public awareness of federal corruption. He urged Americans to remain vigilant and support efforts to restore integrity to government institutions.

As the DOGE subcommittee continues its investigations, the stakes could not be higher. With a limited window to enact change, Congressman Cloud and his colleagues are racing against time to uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable. The fight for transparency, accountability, and freedom is far from over, but with leaders like Cloud at the helm, there is hope for a brighter future.

