Dane Wigington exposes climate engineering as 'All-Out Weather and Biological Warfare'

In a chilling exposé, Dane Wigington, founder of GeoengineeringWatch.org, has sounded the alarm on what he describes as a deliberate, large-scale assault on Earth’s biosphere through covert aerosol spraying programs. Speaking in a recent interview with Brighton.com, Wigington dismissed mainstream dismissals of "chemtrails" as mere jet exhaust, presenting evidence that points to a far more sinister reality—one with catastrophic implications for human health, ecosystems, and global climate stability.

The Smoking Gun: Lab-Confirmed Toxins Falling from the Sky

The interview took a startling turn when host Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon.com, revealed independent lab results from a sample collected by Dr. Jane Ruby in Florida. A plastic sheet covering tomato plants—shielded from direct sky exposure—was found to be contaminated with alarming levels of heavy metals, including aluminum, lead, cadmium, mercury, copper, nickel, and barium.

"These findings align perfectly with our own research," Wigington stated. "The precipitation samples we’ve tested match the chemical signature of coal fly ash, a primary material cited in geoengineering patents. This isn’t accidental pollution—it’s a targeted deployment."

Nozzles, Not Exhaust: Proof of Intentional Spraying

Wigington dismantled the "jet exhaust" narrative, citing footage of aircraft equipped with visible spray nozzles—a feature impossible to reconcile with standard aviation mechanics. "These are payload dispersions," he emphasized. "We’ve documented planes at altitude turning sprays on and off. This is weather warfare, plain and simple."

The implications are dire:

Soil Sterilization: Toxic rain is decimating microbial life critical for agriculture, leading to crop failures and forest collapses. Wigington noted fir trees across North America are dying en masse, a phenomenon dubbed "Firmageddon" in recent studies.

Extreme Weather Manipulation: Geoengineering operations are linked to engineered droughts, deluges, and even blizzards in unlikely regions (e.g., Florida and New Orleans in January 2024). Meanwhile, Arctic zones experienced unseasonal rain—a hallmark of climate intervention fallout.

Biological Warfare: Adams showcased microscope footage of mysterious "egg-like structures" incubating in skyfall samples, raising fears of airborne pathogens or engineered fungi. Wigington pointed to declassified documents revealing historic U.S. military experiments spraying pathogens via clouds.

The Endgame: Control Through Collapse

Why would any entity wage war on the planet itself? Wigington pointed to disaster capitalism and the UN’s Agenda 2030, which aligns with engineered food scarcity and population reduction. "Power addicts don’t care if the next ‘fix’ kills the host," he said, comparing geoengineers to "pirates looting a sinking ship."

Adams added: "Even homegrown food is now contaminated. Heavy metals infiltrate greenhouses, and microplastics/nanoparticles—some as small as 1/100,000th a human hair—permeate every organ, including brains and testes."

Fighting Back: Whistleblowers and Grassroots Action

Despite U.S. agencies gagging NOAA and National Weather Service employees, Wigington highlighted progress:

35+ U.S. states are advancing anti-geoengineering legislation (Florida recently passed a ban, albeit unenforceable against airborne operations).

"The Dimming" Documentary: Viewed 26 million times despite censorship, the film features irrefutable evidence, including atmospheric samples from NOAA labs confirming aluminum nanoparticles.

Whistleblower Protections: Wigington urged RFK Jr. to prioritize legal shields for insiders ready to expose the truth.

The Clock Is Ticking

"Climate engineering is destroying the ozone layer, amplifying UV radiation, and pushing fisheries/farms to collapse," Wigington warned. "We’re not decades away from catastrophe—we’re in it."

For those doubting the urgency, he offered a grim analogy: "If you’re on a highway at rush hour, turning your back to traffic won’t save you. Face the storm—or perish."

