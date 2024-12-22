The Health Ranger's newsletter
The Health Ranger's newsletter
Dawson Knives and Mike Adams announce Health Ranger Survival Gear Machete and Hatchet models made with revolutionary Magnacut steel
2
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -52:49
-52:49

Dawson Knives and Mike Adams announce Health Ranger Survival Gear Machete and Hatchet models made with revolutionary Magnacut steel

Mike Adams
Dec 22, 2024
2
2
Share
Transcript

- Introduction and Overview of Knives and Machetes (0:01)

- Details of the Outfitter Knife Design (1:12)

- Innovations in Steel and Heat Treatment (5:19)

- Features and Construction of the Outfitter Knife (5:56)

- Customization and Durability of the Sheath (7:41)

- Comparison of Machete and Hatchet Models (8:38)

- Limited Run and Availability of Knives (13:37)

- Innovations in Knife Design and Heat Treatment (17:46)

- Special Edition Knives and Custom Orders (21:37)

- Escape from LA Knife and Its Unique Features (30:30)

- Personal Stories and Faith in Business (42:57)

- Holiday Sale Event and Special Offers (47:38)

Discussion about this podcast

The Health Ranger's newsletter
The Health Ranger's newsletter
Health freedom and a pro-human future
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mike Adams
Recent Episodes
Globalists embrace depopulation and automation: A new economic paradigm?
  Mike Adams
Mike Adams and Dane Wigington expose the truth: Are homes being intentionally ignited in California?
  Mike Adams
California in Crisis: Mike Adams Forecasts Five Paths to State Collapse
  Mike Adams
Deep State Power Grab? Corporate Transparency Act Threatens Nonprofits and Small Businesses - Andy Schlafly Discusses Potential Impacts with…
  Mike Adams
I Want My Bailout Money - new song by Mike Adams
  Mike Adams
Texas vs. California: Wildfire Crisis Exposes Stark Divide in Disaster Response and Governance
  Mike Adams
Zionism Under Scrutiny: TJ Smith Challenges Modern Israel's Claim to Biblical Promises
  Mike Adams
The Great Awakening: Decentralizing Medicine and Empowering Humanity in 2025
  Mike Adams