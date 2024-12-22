Dawson Knives and Mike Adams announce Health Ranger Survival Gear Machete and Hatchet models made with revolutionary Magnacut steel

- Introduction and Overview of Knives and Machetes (0:01)
- Details of the Outfitter Knife Design (1:12)
- Innovations in Steel and Heat Treatment (5:19)
- Features and Construction of the Outfitter Knife (5:56)
- Customization and Durability of the Sheath (7:41)
- Comparison of Machete and Hatchet Models (8:38)
- Limited Run and Availability of Knives (13:37)
- Innovations in Knife Design and Heat Treatment (17:46)
- Special Edition Knives and Custom Orders (21:37)
- Escape from LA Knife and Its Unique Features (30:30)
- Personal Stories and Faith in Business (42:57)
- Holiday Sale Event and Special Offers (47:38)
Share this post