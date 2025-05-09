Decentralized Faith: Rejecting Institutional Control to Embrace a Personal Relationship with God

In a world where organized religion often finds itself entangled in corruption, political agendas, and moral contradictions, a growing movement is urging believers to break free from institutional dogma and seek a direct, personal connection with God. This radical shift—championed by voices like Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon.com and the Church of Natural Abundance—calls for a return to the pure, decentralized teachings of Jesus Christ, unmediated by churches that have strayed from their foundational principles.

The Corruption of Modern Christianity

Adams, in a recent discussion, criticized mainstream Christian institutions for their moral failures, particularly their support for violence, such as the bombing of children in Gaza. He argues that many churches have abandoned Christ’s core message of love, compassion, and universal dignity in favor of political alliances, financial interests, and doctrinal rigidity.

"Any church that supports bombing children is an Antichrist church," Adams asserts, emphasizing that true Christianity cannot coexist with the advocacy of genocide. He points to the hypocrisy of Christian Zionist leaders who justify violence while claiming to follow a Messiah who preached turning the other cheek and feeding the hungry.

Paul vs. Jesus: A Contradiction in Doctrine

A central theme in Adams' critique is the disparity between the teachings of Jesus and those of Paul, whose writings dominate the New Testament. While Jesus’ words—often highlighted in "red-letter" Bibles—emphasize love, forgiveness, and deeds of kindness, Paul’s theology introduces concepts like salvation through faith alone and divine wrath, which Adams argues distort Christ’s original message.

"Paul was a mass murderer of Christians before his conversion, yet his writings became the backbone of modern church doctrine," Adams notes. He highlights how Pauline theology has been used to justify institutional control, discouraging believers from questioning authority or seeking a personal relationship with God outside church-sanctioned frameworks.

The Call for Spiritual Autonomy

Adams advocates for a decentralized faith—one where individuals engage directly with Scripture, particularly the words of Jesus, rather than relying on pastors or denominations to interpret spirituality for them. "Your relationship with Christ and God is personal," he says. "You don’t need a church to tell you how to worship."

This perspective aligns with broader movements resisting centralized control—whether in religion, health (natural medicine vs. Big Pharma), or governance (decentralized systems vs. authoritarianism). Adams encourages believers to:

Read the Bible for themselves, focusing on Christ’s teachings.

Reject dogma that contradicts love and compassion, such as endorsing war or oppression.

Live out their faith through deeds, not just declarations of belief.

A Return to Christ’s Universal Love

At its core, this movement seeks to reclaim Christianity as a force for good—one that upholds the sanctity of all life, challenges injustice, and fosters a direct, unmediated connection with the divine. "Christ’s energy is in everything—nature, healing, creativity, and acts of kindness," Adams explains. "No institution can disconnect you from that unless you let them."

For those disillusioned with modern Christianity, the path forward may lie in decentralization: rejecting corrupted institutions while embracing the radical, life-affirming teachings of Jesus himself. As Adams concludes, "If the church can’t stand for starving children, what does it stand for?"

