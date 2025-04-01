Deflation vs. Hyperinflation: Expert warns of ‘Great Taking’ as dollar system crumbles

In a chilling warning on Decentralized TV, investment strategist Chris Sullivan outlined two catastrophic economic collapse scenarios—hyperinflation from unchecked money printing or a deflationary spiral triggering mass debt defaults. His most alarming revelation? The looming threat of the "Great Taking"—a global elite scheme to confiscate wealth through centralized financial controls.

Sullivan, a seasoned financial expert with decades of experience, urged viewers to "exit fiat—now" and embrace decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions, including Bitcoin, privacy coins, and precious metals. His insights reveal that institutional investors are already hedging against systemic failure by quietly moving into crypto, while stablecoins like Tether could become lifelines if traditional banking collapses.

The Two Economic Doomsday Scenarios

Sullivan warned that the U.S. dollar system faces two potential death spirals:

Hyperinflation – The Federal Reserve’s endless money printing could render the dollar worthless, mirroring Weimar Germany or modern-day Venezuela. Deflationary Collapse – A debt implosion could trigger cascading defaults, freezing credit markets and crashing asset values.

"The consumer isn’t going to even know they’re on-chain," Sullivan noted, predicting that blockchain-based financial systems will soon replace traditional banking—whether people realize it or not.

The "Great Taking" – A Global Wealth Confiscation Scheme

Sullivan echoed concerns raised by financial analyst David Webb, author of The Great Taking, which warns of a coordinated effort by central banks and governments to seize private assets under the guise of financial "stability."

"The central banks have done everything by corruption and fraud, not by skill," Sullivan said, emphasizing that CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies) could be used to enforce compliance, restrict spending, and even block access to funds for dissenters.

His advice? Self-custody assets—hold Bitcoin, Monero, gold, and silver outside the banking system.

Institutional Moves into Crypto & The Rise of Stablecoins

Despite regulatory crackdowns, Sullivan revealed that smart money is already fleeing into crypto:

BlackRock and other institutions are quietly accumulating Bitcoin as a hedge.

Stablecoins like Tether may become critical if banks fail, allowing transactions outside the traditional system.

Privacy coins (Monero, Zcash, Firo) are essential for anonymous transactions, especially as surveillance grows.

"If you want the UBI, you’ve got to take the CBDC," Sullivan warned, predicting that governments will tie welfare benefits to digital currency adoption—effectively forcing dependence on their controlled system.

How to Prepare: Exit Fiat Now

Sullivan’s survival blueprint includes:

Self-custody crypto (hardware wallets like Ledger or Trezor).

Physical precious metals (gold and silver, stored securely).

Off-grid preparedness (food, water, land, and energy independence).

Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) like Uniswap to avoid bank-controlled platforms.

"The window for doing this is very small," he stressed, urging immediate action before financial controls tighten.

The Countdown to Crisis

Sullivan’s timeline? June-July 2025 could mark the beginning of the end for the current financial system, with potential triggers including:

A U.S. strike on Iran, disrupting oil markets.

A Treasury default on Federal Reserve-held debt.

A CBDC rollout accelerating the "Great Taking."

"They’re going to dump everything on Trump," Sullivan speculated, suggesting that the next administration may inherit an engineered economic disaster.

Final Warning: "Get Off Your Ass"

Sullivan’s message was blunt: "Gold, silver, Bitcoin, privacy tokens—at a bare minimum." For those still holding dollars, his advice was simple: "Exit fiat—now."

As the global financial system teeters, Sullivan’s warning serves as a dire wake-up call: The time to decentralize is running out.

