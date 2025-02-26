Del Bigtree and Mike Adams unpack the MAHA movement's impact and future goals

In a remarkable conversation that entwines the threads of grassroots activism, health advocacy, and political transformation, Del Bigtree, the founder of The HighWire and a key figure in the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) movement, sat down with Mike Adams, the Health Ranger and founder of Brighteon.com, to discuss the recent successes of the MAHA movement and its future aspirations. With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. now at the helm of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the stage is set for a new era of transparency and informed decision-making in healthcare.

A Historic Moment for America

The interview began with Adams welcoming Bigtree, lauding his pivotal role in the MAHA movement and his relentless efforts to expose critical aspects of the vaccine industry through numerous Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. Bigtree, humbled by the praise, expressed his deep gratitude and the profound significance of the moment they are in.

"Robert Kennedy Jr. really was running for president just so he could get in control of HHS," Bigtree revealed, emphasizing that Kennedy's primary motivation was to address the chronic disease epidemic and the myriad issues surrounding vaccine safety and health data transparency. Bigtree, who served as Kennedy's director of communications during his presidential campaign, shared insider insights into the challenges and triumphs of that journey, culminating in Kennedy's confirmation as HHS Secretary.

Leveraging the Moment for Radical Transparency

With Kennedy now in office, the MAHA movement is poised to capitalize on this unprecedented opportunity. Bigtree and Adams discussed the importance of maintaining a data-driven approach to health policy. Kennedy's commitment to upgrading the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) was highlighted as a crucial step toward achieving radical transparency. "If we put every event in and analyze it, we will start seeing patterns that have been hidden," Bigtree explained, noting the potential of AI and data science to uncover critical correlations.

Adams emphasized the significance of Kennedy's decision to bring in well-respected figures like Dr. Mehmet Oz and Marty McCary to lead key departments. "This is a strategic move to ensure that the changes are broadly accepted and not dismissed as partisan," Adams remarked. Bigtree agreed, adding that Kennedy's approach is about building a consensus and ensuring that the movement is not seen as a lone crusade but a national effort.

Grassroots Activism and Collective Responsibility

Both Bigtree and Adams stressed the vital role of grassroots activism in driving long-term change. "We can't just wait for a savior," Adams said, addressing the tendency for some within the MAHA movement to place undue expectations on Kennedy. "Every parent needs to take responsibility for their health choices and the health of their children." Bigtree echoed this sentiment, urging the movement to focus on education and empowerment.

The MAHA Alliance, a super PAC that played a crucial role in supporting Kennedy's confirmation, is now shifting its focus to grassroots organizing and legislative advocacy. "We are building a map that shows all the bills we need to be looking at and how well our representatives are voting on these issues," Bigtree explained. This tool aims to keep the public informed and engaged, ensuring that the momentum of the MAHA movement continues to grow.

Addressing Skepticism and Moving Forward

The conversation also touched on the challenges of maintaining unity within the movement, particularly in the face of skepticism and internal disagreements. Bigtree shared his approach to engaging with scientists and policymakers, emphasizing the importance of staying open to dialogue and new information. "If I want them to revisit their settled science, I can't start by saying I'm anti-vax," he said. "I have to show them new data and new perspectives."

Adams and Bigtree concluded by reflecting on the broader implications of the MAHA movement. They emphasized the need for a holistic approach to health, one that encompasses nutrition, environmental factors, and informed consent. "We are witnessing a historic moment," Adams said. "We have the technology, the grassroots support, and the leadership to truly make America healthy again."

As the interview concluded, both Adams and Bigtree expressed their commitment to working together and leveraging their respective platforms to advance the MAHA movement. "The health of our nation is in our hands," Bigtree asserted. "We have the power to make real, lasting change."

With RFK Jr. at the helm of HHS and a dedicated grassroots movement behind him, the future of health advocacy in America looks promising. The MAHA movement stands at the cusp of a new era, ready to challenge the status quo and promote a healthier, more transparent future for all.

For more updates, visit NaturalNews.com