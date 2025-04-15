DMSO and Natural Dyes: A Suppressed Cancer Treatment Resurfaces in Independent Research

Mike Adams of Brighteon Broadcast News and Natural News, has uncovered groundbreaking research on a long-suppressed cancer therapy involving dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) and natural dyes like hematoxylin and phycocyanin. Historical studies from Japan and the work of Dr. Eli Jordan Tucker Jr. reveal that this combination selectively targets tumors with minimal side effects—yet was systematically buried by the FDA and the American Cancer Society (ACS).

Adams highlights how phycocyanin, a blue pigment extracted from spirulina, was found in Japanese studies to induce apoptosis (programmed cell death) in cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue. Similarly, hematoxylin, derived from logwood, demonstrated potent tumor-killing effects when combined with DMSO—a solvent that penetrates deep into tissues, delivering therapeutic compounds directly to malignant cells.

The FDA’s War on Alternative Cancer Therapies

Dr. Tucker’s research in the 1960s showed remarkable success in treating terminal cancer patients with DMSO-hematoxylin infusions, including cases of fibrosarcoma and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. However, the FDA banned DMSO research in 1965, and the ACS dismissed the therapy as "unproven" in 1971—despite documented cures. Adams argues this suppression was deliberate, protecting the lucrative chemotherapy industry.

"The FDA is a terrorist organization that wants people to be sick and die," Adams stated, citing Tucker’s abrupt dismissal from hospitals and the blacklisting of his work. Meanwhile, international studies continued to validate the therapy’s efficacy, particularly for cervical, breast, and prostate cancers—with no relapse cases reported.

Modern Revival: Topical and IV Applications

Today, independent researchers are revisiting these protocols. Adams notes that topical DMSO-hematoxylin mixtures could treat surface tumors (e.g., skin or breast cancers), while IV delivery shows promise for deeper malignancies. Spirulina-derived phycocyanin, now recognized for its anti-angiogenic properties, is also being explored as a complementary agent.

Challenges remain, including limited access to pure compounds and the need for clinical validation. Adams warns against self-experimentation but urges further study: "This is knowledge the cancer industry doesn’t want you to have."

Conclusion

As interest in non-toxic cancer therapies grows, DMSO and natural dyes represent a paradigm shift—one that challenges Big Pharma’s monopoly. For now, the research lives on in the work of independent scientists and the archives of suppressed medicine.

