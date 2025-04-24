Dr. Suzanne Humphries exposes historical vaccine myths: Polio decline preceded vaccines, sanitation was key

In a revealing interview with Mike Adams of Brighteon.com, Dr. Suzanne Humphries, renowned physician and author of Dissolving Illusions, dismantled mainstream narratives surrounding vaccines, emphasizing that diseases like polio saw dramatic declines in mortality before vaccines were introduced—thanks to improved sanitation and hygiene.

The Polio Myth: Sanitation, Not Vaccines

Dr. Humphries, whose work has sparked global debate, explained that while polio incidence rates were always relatively low, media fear campaigns exaggerated outbreaks to push vaccination.

"The death rates were declining significantly before the vaccine came," she said. "Polio wasn’t eradicated before the vaccine, but the death rates plummeted due to better living conditions."

Historical data shows that by the time the polio vaccine was introduced in the 1950s, improved sanitation and nutrition had already drastically reduced fatalities. Yet, public health campaigns framed polio as an ever-present terror, ignoring the role of hygiene.

Measles Fearmongering: A Modern Example

Adams and Humphries discussed how modern media continues this pattern, citing recent Texas measles cases falsely linked to deaths.

"Measles fatalities in developed nations are vanishingly rare," Humphries noted. She reviewed medical records of two such cases and found the children likely died from scurvy and immune suppression—not measles—due to poor nutrition and aggressive pharmaceutical interventions.

"They were given antibiotics, steroids, fever suppressants—everything that weakens immunity," she said. "If they had proper vitamin C, D, and A support, the outcomes could have been different."

Pediatric Manipulation and Vaccine Mandates

Humphries criticized pediatricians for coercing parents into vaccination schedules under the guise of "wellness visits."

"These are just injection visits," Adams added. "They make children sicker, creating repeat business."

Humphries highlighted how public health authorities manipulate data to sustain vaccine mandates, despite historical evidence contradicting their necessity.

RFK Jr. and the Fight for Transparency

The conversation turned to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s role in HHS. While critics accuse him of not speaking out strongly enough on vaccine-autism links, Humphries urged patience:

"He’s been dropped into a swamp. Let’s see what he can do."

The Future: A Tipping Point?

Despite growing awareness, Humphries remains cautious.

"Every time dissent rises, they hit back harder—censorship, fear campaigns, new mandates."

Yet, with platforms like Joe Rogan amplifying her message to millions, the truth is spreading.

Final Thought

As Humphries’ research shows, history repeats itself—but so does the fight for medical transparency. For those seeking answers, her book Dissolving Illusions and website (dissolvingillusions.com) remain critical resources.

"The healthiest people I see are the ones never jabbed," she concluded. "That’s not coincidence—it’s science."