Economic divide looms as Trump’s tariffs escalate global trade tensions

As trade tensions between the U.S. and China reach a boiling point, financial expert Chris Sullivan warns of a looming "soft embargo" against the United States—a scenario where nations increasingly sidestep the dollar in favor of regional trade alliances. In an exclusive emergency interview with Mike Adams, Sullivan, portfolio manager at Hyperion Decimus, unpacked the cascading effects of former President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies, which risk accelerating global de-dollarization and reshaping supply chains.

The "Soft Embargo" Threat

Sullivan described the recent rhetoric from Singapore’s Prime Minister—who openly advocated for regional trade partnerships outside the dollar—as a harbinger of a broader shift. "This isn’t just about tariffs; it’s about nations realizing they’ve been collateral damage in a system that exports U.S. inflation," Sullivan explained. The petrodollar’s dominance, he argued, has long forced trading partners into Treasury markets, but as bonds hemorrhage value, countries like China and Singapore are eyeing alternatives.

Trump’s latest tariffs, exceeding 150% on some Chinese imports, may backfire by hastening this decoupling. "The globalists built this system, but Trump’s tactics are exposing its fragility," Sullivan said. While he doubts an immediate collapse, he predicts a years-long unraveling of dollar hegemony, with Southeast Asian and Latin American blocs prioritizing local currencies.

Reshoring Woes: Labor and Regulation

Adams raised a critical flaw in Trump’s reshoring vision: a dire shortage of skilled U.S. labor and regulatory bottlenecks. "Factories don’t sprout overnight," Sullivan agreed, noting that even NVIDIA’s pledge to invest billions in domestic chip production faces hurdles like union pressures and liability costs. "Deregulation is key. Without it, reshoring is just political theater."

The conversation turned to energy and logistics. With Red Sea shipping lanes destabilized and Panama Canal disputes escalating, Sullivan endorsed nearshoring to Mexico and Latin America. "Skilled labor there is undervalued. A true free-trade bloc could make the Western Hemisphere self-sufficient," he said.

Markets on the Edge

When pressed on asset classes amid the turmoil, Sullivan was blunt: "The bond market is the sword of Damocles." With 9.5 trillion in U.S. debt needing refinancing this year and China dumping Treasuries, he warned of a liquidity crisis. "The basis trade—leveraged Treasury arbitrage—justvaporized3 trillion. Banks and pensions are next."

His survival playbook?

Crypto: Bitcoin’s scarcity and resilience (only 13% of supply is liquid) make it a hedge. "Gold leads; Bitcoin follows."

Metals: Copper and palladium are undervalued, while silver’s price appears "unnaturally suppressed."

Stocks: A volatile sideways chop is likely before a potential bear market.

Real Estate: "Homesteads and farmland are keepsakes. Commercial property? Liquidate if overleveraged."

The Great Taking and Self-Custody

Sullivan echoed warnings of a "Great Taking"—a potential confiscation of assets via bail-ins or legislation, akin to the 1933 gold seizure. His advice? "Self-custody crypto and physical gold. If you can’t carry it, you’re overexposed." He praised privacy coins like Monero and Zano’s Bitcoin-wrapping tech for transactional anonymity.

The Bottom Line

Trump’s tariffs may be a wrecking ball to globalism, but the fallout is unpredictable. "Capital destruction is coming," Sullivan concluded. "The window to prep is closing." For investors, that means diversifying into hard assets, embracing decentralization, and bracing for a system reset.

