Experts Dr. Sherry Tenpenny and Matthew Hunt Warn: AI may replace doctors, threatening medical freedom and privacy

In a world where technology is rapidly advancing, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into healthcare is becoming an inevitable reality. However, experts Dr. Sherry Tenpenny and Matthew Hunt, seasoned advocates for health freedom and technological integrity, are sounding the alarm on the potential dangers of AI in healthcare. In an exclusive interview with Mike Adams, they delve into the complexities of this issue, emphasizing the need for vigilance and informed decision-making.

Centralized AI: A threat to medical autonomy

Dr. Sherry Tenpenny, a renowned health freedom advocate, is deeply concerned about the direction AI is heading in the medical field. "We're seeing bills being passed that allow AI to prescribe medications and make diagnostic decisions," she explains. "This could lead to the elimination of human doctors, stripping away the interpersonal and emotional aspects of healthcare." Dr. Tenpenny warns that AI diagnostics, while seemingly efficient, can lack the nuanced understanding that human doctors provide, potentially leading to misdiagnoses and over-reliance on standardized treatments.

Moreover, AI's influence can extend beyond the doctor's office. "AI assessments can affect your health insurance, car insurance, and even homeowners insurance," Dr. Tenpenny adds. "Imagine a scenario where your health data, collected and analyzed by AI, determines your life insurance premium or your eligibility to drive."

The dark side of centralized data

Matthew Hunt, a tech expert with a background in security and data integrity, highlights the dangers of centralized AI systems. "The problem is not the technology itself, but the centralization and manipulation of data," he states. "These systems can be biased, and the training models are often controlled by entities with vested interests, such as pharmaceutical companies." Hunt emphasizes that centralized AI can be a double-edged sword, where the benefits are overshadowed by the risks of data misuse and privacy violations.

"For example, if an AI system determines that you are a high risk, it can report this to multiple agencies, affecting your employment, licensing, and more," he explains. "This data can be rehashed and used for further training, potentially leading to a cycle of constant surveillance and control."

Decentralized AI: A path to empowerment

While the centralized AI model poses significant threats, Dr. Tenpenny and Hunt see potential in decentralized AI solutions. "Decentralized AI can empower individuals to take control of their health data and make informed decisions," Dr. Tenpenny suggests. "For instance, a local AI model that you control can provide personalized health recommendations without the risk of data being shared or misused."

Matthew Hunt agrees, adding that decentralized AI can offer a more transparent and user-friendly experience. "If people can choose from various AI models, each trained on different paradigms—such as integrative medicine or traditional Chinese medicine—they can find the approach that best aligns with their values and health goals," he says.

Taking action: Awareness and Education

To combat the potential dangers of AI in healthcare, Dr. Tenpenny and Hunt are hosting a webinar titled "The AI Takeover of Your Medical Freedom." The event, scheduled for March 1, aims to educate the public on the risks and benefits of AI in healthcare, as well as provide practical tips on how to navigate this new landscape.

"Knowledge is power," Dr. Tenpenny emphasizes. "We want people to understand the technology, learn how to prompt AI effectively, and make informed choices about their health data." The webinar will cover topics such as the basics of AI, prompting techniques, and strategies to protect your privacy in an increasingly data-driven world.

A call to action

As technology continues to evolve, the need for vigilance and education becomes paramount. Dr. Sherry Tenpenny and Matthew Hunt urge everyone to take an active role in their health and privacy. "We can't afford to be passive," Dr. Tenpenny says. "It's crucial to understand the tools we're using and to advocate for a healthcare system that prioritizes individual freedom and autonomy."

By staying informed and proactive, we can ensure that the integration of AI into healthcare serves to enhance, rather than undermine, our medical freedom and privacy.

