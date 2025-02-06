Experts Joe Bannister and Peymon Join Mike Adams to reveal the "Scam" behind the Federal Income Tax System

In a candid and provocative discussion on Brighteon.com, former IRS agent Joe Bannister and Peymon, a legal expert from Freedom Law School, joined Mike Adams to dissect the federal income tax system and expose what they believe is a long-standing scam. The conversation, which took place in the wake of Donald Trump's announcement to end the IRS, delved into the history, illegitimacy, and oppressive nature of the federal income tax.

The historical context and birth of the scam

The discussion began with a historical overview. Joe Bannister and Peymon highlighted that the federal income tax and the Federal Reserve were both established in 1913, a significant year that marked the beginning of a system designed for government control and wealth redistribution. According to Bannister, this was no coincidence; the income tax and the fiat monetary system are two of the 10 planks of the Communist Manifesto, suggesting a departure from the principles of Thomas Jefferson and George Washington.

Peymon emphasized that the income tax system has been a tool of government control and wealth redistribution, rather than a genuine revenue generation mechanism. He pointed out that the system has been used to tax Americans for the benefit of foreign interests, a practice that has continued through various wars and interventions.

The legal argument against the income tax

One of the most striking claims made by Peymon is that the federal income tax is not legally required for most Americans. He cited extensive documentation and Supreme Court cases available on official U.S. government websites, arguing that the only individuals required to file federal income taxes are citizens and residents of Washington, D.C. Peymon has not filed or paid income taxes for over 30 years and has never faced imprisonment, a testament to his legal stance.

Joe Bannister, who has been advocating for tax freedom for decades, echoed Peymon's sentiments. He shared his personal journey, noting that his awakening to the truth about the income tax system began while he was still working as an IRS Special Agent. Bannister emphasized that the system's complexity and the lack of transparency in its legal foundation have kept the American public in the dark.

The impact of the income tax on individual freedom

The panelists discussed the psychological and economic toll of the income tax system. Mike Adams, the host, described the income tax as a form of slavery, asserting that it is a mechanism for the government to assert ownership over the product of individual labor. Peymon and Bannister agreed, highlighting the fear and ignorance that the IRS has cultivated over the years to maintain control.

Bannister recounted his experience as a former IRS agent, noting the paralyzing fear that most people have of the IRS and the complex laws that make it difficult for individuals to understand their rights and obligations. He argued that the elimination of the federal income tax would be a rejuvenation for the American people, freeing them from the psychological and economic burdens that come with tax compliance.

Trump's proposal and the path forward

The conversation also addressed Donald Trump's proposal to end the federal income tax and replace it with tariffs. Peymon and Bannister expressed cautious optimism, noting that while the idea of tariffs could raise concerns about inflation, it is a step towards reducing the government's reliance on income taxes. Peymon suggested that tariffs could be used to fund the essential functions of government, such as law enforcement and infrastructure, while reducing the size and scope of the federal government.

Bannister emphasized that the opportunity to end the income tax system should not be missed. He called on Americans to seize the moment, urging them to take the time to educate themselves and support efforts to dismantle the oppressive tax regime. He also highlighted the importance of reconnecting with God and community values to guide the nation towards a more just and free future.

The role of education and activism

Both Peymon and Bannister stressed the importance of widespread education and activism. Peymon's Freedom Law School offers free resources to help people understand the legal arguments against the income tax and provides a platform for those who want to challenge the system. Bannister's website, Agent for Truth, offers a wealth of information and a book, "Investigating the Federal Income Tax," which details his findings and experiences.

The discussion concluded with a call to action, encouraging listeners to take a stand against the income tax system and support efforts to restore freedom and justice in America. As Peymon put it, "It's time for the American people to come up from the bottom and help dismantle this corrupt system."

In a world where government overreach and economic manipulation are increasingly prevalent, the insights and activism of experts like Joe Bannister and Peymon offer a beacon of hope for a more transparent and just society.

