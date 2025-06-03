The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are accelerating plans to automate their workforce with artificial intelligence (AI) agents, citing efficiency and cost-cutting measures. However, whistleblowers and analysts warn that this move could enable unchecked regulatory approvals of dangerous pharmaceuticals and vaccines, aligning with long-standing allegations of a global depopulation agenda.

AI Takes Over Public Health

The FDA recently unveiled its new AI tool, ELSA (Efficient Lifecycle Safety Agent), designed to "modernize agency functions" by automating tasks such as clinical protocol reviews, adverse event analysis, and inspection targeting. FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf praised the system, claiming it will "leverage AI capabilities to better serve the American people."

Critics, however, argue that replacing human oversight with AI could have catastrophic consequences:

Fast-Tracked Drug Approvals : ELSA is already being used to accelerate drug reviews, raising concerns that safety checks will be bypassed in favor of rapid approvals.

Reduced Accountability : AI-driven decisions lack transparency, making it harder to challenge faulty approvals or corporate influence.

Depopulation Fears: Skeptics point to the FDA’s history of approving controversial vaccines and drugs, suggesting AI could further enable a covert agenda to reduce global populations through medical interventions.

CDC’s AI Push: From Science to Surveillance

The CDC is reportedly following suit, developing AI systems to manage public health communications, outbreak tracking, and even social media messaging. Critics fear these tools could be weaponized to:

Amplify Propaganda : AI-generated PSAs could push vaccine mandates or fear-based narratives without human oversight.

Target Dissent: Automated systems may flag and suppress "misinformation" in real-time, silencing critics of government health policies.

Whistleblowers Sound the Alarm

Former FDA and CDC employees warn that AI automation could strip away ethical safeguards. "These agencies already rubber-stamp Big Pharma’s deadly products," said a former FDA scientist who requested anonymity. "Now, they’re handing the keys to an algorithm that doesn’t care about human life."

The Broader Agenda: A "Leaner" Government or a Silent Cull?

The push for AI aligns with broader efforts to downsize federal agencies. Some speculate this is a cost-saving measure, while others see a darker motive—reducing human oversight to accelerate harmful policies.

Moderna’s "MNEXSPIKE" Vaccine : Despite promises of stricter safety reviews under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the FDA recently approved Moderna’s new COVID-19 booster without placebo-controlled trials—a move critics say proves AI will prioritize corporate interests over public health.

AI-Driven "Terrorism": With AI handling inspections, the FDA could systematically target natural health companies, suppressing alternatives to Big Pharma.

Conclusion: A Dangerous Precedent

As AI takes over critical regulatory functions, the risk of unchecked corruption grows. Will these agencies become unstoppable "death machines," as some fear? Or can transparency and public pushback prevent a dystopian future where algorithms decide who lives and who dies?

One thing is clear: The debate over AI in government isn’t just about efficiency—it’s about survival.

Stay informed. Question authority. Demand accountability.

