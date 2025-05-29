In a revealing conversation between investigative journalist Mike Adams and military analyst Michael Yon, the escalating tensions between Iran and the West were scrutinized, with a sharp focus on the role of Zionist influence in steering U.S. foreign policy toward conflict. Their discussion unveiled the ideological motivations driving war rhetoric—raising urgent questions about the consequences of another Middle East confrontation.

The Zionist Agenda: A Push for War?

Yon, drawing from firsthand experiences with U.S. policymakers, described relentless lobbying by pro-Israel factions for military action against Iran. "The Zionists desperately want war with Iran," he said, recalling interactions with figures like Paul Wolfowitz and CIA directors who framed intervention as necessary. Adams echoed concerns, noting that Israel’s security establishment—backed by powerful donors—has long pushed for strikes on Iran’s nuclear program, despite Tehran's claims of peaceful intentions.

Yon emphasized the irony: many Jewish Zionists privately acknowledge that Christian Zionists—who support Israel to fulfill biblical prophecy—are ironically facilitating policies that could lead to Israel’s destruction. "They want to use the Zionists to summon Christ’s return," Adams noted, referencing End Times theology that envisions war in the Holy Land as a divine catalyst.

The Iranian Dilemma: A Manufactured Threat?

Both Adams and Yon challenged the narrative that Iran is an existential threat. Yon, who has met Iranians abroad and at immigration routes like the Darién Gap, found no evidence of malice. "Why would I want to bomb these people?" he mused. Yet, U.S. policy under both parties has treated Iran’s civilian nuclear ambitions as a red line—a stance Adams called hypocritical given global energy rights under UN charters.

The duo warned that war with Iran could spiral uncontrollably, drawing in Russia and China. "Imagine Iran retaliating with 1,000 missiles on U.S. bases in the region," Yon said. "We’re already overextended with Ukraine and Taiwan."

The U.S. Empire’s Decline: A System Beyond Reform?

Adams and Yon lamented Washington’s dysfunction, from unchecked UN funding to unfulfilled promises under Trump (e.g., defunding international bodies or securing the border). "It’s just a show," Yon said, comparing DC to a "clown show" incapable of systemic change. Adams agreed, citing minor HHS reforms under RFK Jr. as token gestures rather than transformative actions.

Conclusion: Who Stands to Gain?

The conversation ended with a grim outlook: geopolitical elites—driven by ideology, not security—are gambling with global stability. As Adams noted, "If the Zionists get their war, it won’t just be Iran that burns—it’ll be the world." With elections rigged, borders open, and the military stretched thin, the U.S. risks imperial collapse while external pressures mount.

For now, the question remains: Can reason prevail, or are we witnessing the final act of a dying empire?

