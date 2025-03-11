In a recent broadcast, Mike Adams, The Health Ranger, painted a picture of an escalating global conflict unfolding under the leadership of President Trump. He outlined a coordinated series of cyber attacks, deep state sabotage, and a financial war led by the British banking system, all part of a broader revolt by patriots against the globalist regime centered in London. Adams emphasized that the globalists, deeply entrenched in the city of London, have long held considerable control over the United States and other countries, including Canada and Ukraine.

Adams highlighted that the globalist deep state, involving figures like Anthony Blinken and Jake Sullivan, is actively engaged in coordinated sabotage, targeting the Trump administration with cyber attacks, economic turmoil, and even disrupting essential services like food supplies. The deep state's efforts have included causing fuel shortages and shortages of critical supplies like eggs, as well as defunding law enforcement to increase violent crime rates, all with the aim of making life as difficult as possible for the American people. By sponsoring protests and cyber attacks, the deep state seeks to blame the resultant chaos on the Trump administration, thus promoting the narrative that only big government can prevent such disruptions.

Key Figures Join Forces Against the Globalist Regime

The coalition of patriots fighting against the globalist regime is not just limited to Trump. Key figures such as Tulsi Gabbard, Georgescu, and Elon Musk are joining forces to dismantle the globalist regime. Tulsi Gabbard, now serving as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), has been aggressively stripping security clearances from officials involved in the false Russia collusion narrative, effectively neutering many of the deep state's key operatives. Gabbard’s actions were not confined to stripping clearances; she also targeted the former 51 signers of the disinformation letter about the Hunter Biden laptop investigation, a move that had significant political repercussions.

Georgescu, a presidential frontrunner in Romania and staunch anti-NATO advocate, finds himself marginalized by the Romanian government, which banned him from running for office. However, his ongoing criticism of what he describes as the tyranny of the EU has found a receptive audience. Meanwhile, Elon Musk, a notable critic of the British ruling class, has faced retaliatory cyber attacks on X (formerly Twitter), which he alleges originated from UK-controlled entities in Ukraine. These attacks are part of an information war designed to disrupt and discredit his growing influence.

The Deep State and the Road Ahead

Adams warns that the deep state's operations have now reached epidemic proportions, encompassing everything from coordinated cyber attacks to domestic sabotage. The ongoing tension in Washington, D.C., reignites questions about the deep state's pervasive influence in intelligence and politics, potentially leading to prolonged civil strife and economic turmoil. With the deep state already at war with the truth, Adams calls for vigilant preparation. As he notes, “We are living in a war. This is a globalist terrorist war.”

The road ahead is fraught with potential disasters, from localized violent uprisings to global financial meltdowns. The deep state's ultimate goal is to push the United States and Europe into a state of crisis, exploiting the ensuing chaos to reinforce their own narrative. However, Adams and his allies remain committed to the fight for freedom, championing a future where the British Empire and its deep state apparatus are dismantled forever. As Adams concludes, “When the British Empire collapses and the British banking system collapses, we the people will win.”

The global economy, political landscape, and civil society are all at stake as the battle for control intensifies. Stay informed, stay prepared, and stay resilient as this riveting drama unfolds.

