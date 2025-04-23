Global crop failures and trade wars threaten mass famine by 2025, warns researcher David DuByne

Climate researcher David DuByne has issued a dire warning: a "perfect storm" of extreme weather, supply chain disruptions, and escalating trade wars could plunge the world into severe food shortages by summer 2025. In an exclusive interview with Mike Adams of Brighteon.com, DuByne revealed AI-driven forecasts predicting catastrophic losses in rice, wheat, and corn—staples that feed billions.

The Perfect Storm: Climate, Collapse, and Control

DuByne, founder of Adapt 2030, emphasized that geopolitical tensions—like the Biden administration’s $1.5 million docking penalty on Chinese-made vessels—are strangling global trade. "Factories in Asia are shutting down overnight," he said. "Farmers won’t get spare parts, fertilizers, or seeds. This isn’t incompetence—it’s systemic sabotage."

His AI analysis of regional crop reports paints a grim picture:

Rice : 3–5% global shortfall (25M+ tons lost), with Myanmar’s production crippled by earthquakes.

Wheat/Corn : 4–5.5% losses, compounded by export bans in India and Vietnam.

Oats: A "canary in the coal mine," with 5–7% declines signaling broader agricultural collapse.

"Price spikes of 25–40% will devastate impoverished nations," DuByne warned, citing Nigeria’s inflation manipulation as a harbinger. "When people spend 45% of their income on food, even a 10% hike triggers riots."

The Hidden Crisis: Magnetic Shifts and AI Blackouts

Beyond trade wars, DuByne flagged Earth’s weakening magnetic field (5% loss per decade) as a driver of erratic jet streams and crop failures. "Governments are hiding behind tariffs to mask climate chaos," he alleged, noting USDA delays in crop forecasts.

Adams highlighted the irony: "Trump’s tariffs are embargoing America—just like the U.S. did to Japan before Pearl Harbor. This is economic warfare on our own supply chain."

Survival Strategies: From Victory Gardens to Barter Economies

DuByne urged immediate action:

Grow Food: Study WWII Victory Garden plans for high-yield, small-space farming. Stock Tools: "Estate sales for pre-China steel tools. Learn to repair everything." Barter: "Trade skills for food. Protein sources like rabbits or quail will be critical."

Adams added: "The IRS can’t tax your garden—yet. But when shelves empty, hyperinflation hits, and China cuts off machinery parts, self-reliance is the only lifeline."

The Countdown to Famine

With China auctioning off shuttered factories and U.S. cattle herds at 1950s lows, DuByne’s forecast is clear: "2025 isn’t a drill. It’s the year trade wars meet climate collapse—and the elites have built their excuses in advance."

As DuByne’s data spreads, one question lingers: Will the world wake up before the breadlines form?

