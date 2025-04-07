Global financial Ponzi scheme collapses in real time as markets plummet, Mike Adams and Steve Quayle warn of impending chaos

In an emergency interview, financial analysts Steve Quayle and Mike Adams issued a dire warning: the global financial system is unraveling in real time. With the Dow Jones plummeting over 2,000 points and bond markets destabilizing stock markets, the two experts emphasized that gold and silver remain the only reliable stores of value as hyperinflation looms and governments prepare for "bail-ins" – the confiscation of depositor funds to prop up failing banks.

The discussion, which aired on Brighteon.com, painted a grim picture of a coordinated economic takedown by global elites, with catastrophic consequences for middle-class investors. Quayle, a veteran financial analyst, warned:

"The real story is behind the scenes—what’s happening in the bond markets. When bond markets take a hit, the collateral banks are holding collapses. We’ve never seen the economy deteriorate at such an accelerated rate with so many negative events happening concurrently."

The Great Taking: Middle-Class Wealth Erased

Adams and Quayle asserted that the current financial crisis is not accidental but a deliberate demolition of the existing system to usher in a "Great Taking"—a scenario where institutional investors like BlackRock swoop in to seize assets from ordinary citizens.

"This feels like a great taking moment where the typical middle-class investor is about to get obliterated financially," Adams said. "Anyone not holding gold and silver will see their assets destroyed."

Quayle added that commercial real estate is the next domino to fall, with major retailers and restaurants defaulting on loans, triggering a chain reaction that will wipe out pensions and savings.

Hyperinflation, Bank Bail-Ins, and the Death of the Dollar

Both experts warned that government responses—such as Trump’s proposed tariffs and potential money printing—will only accelerate hyperinflation.

"Whatever Trump or anyone does to respond to this will involve printing more money, which will only devalue the dollar further," Adams said.

Quayle emphasized that the Federal Reserve and Treasury are already in crisis mode, with China threatening to call in its $2 trillion in U.S. debt—an act they’ve reportedly labeled as an "act of war" if unpaid.

"If we can’t pay the interest on our debt, China will consider it an act of war," Quayle warned. "The U.S. dollar is being repudiated globally, and 146 nations are moving away from it."

World War III and Economic Warfare

The conversation took an even darker turn as Adams and Quayle connected the financial collapse to escalating geopolitical tensions. They warned that Trump’s aggressive tariff policies against China could push the world into kinetic warfare.

"China and Trump are playing a game of global chicken," Adams said. "If trade wars go insane, China could sell off U.S. treasuries, ban rare earth exports, and even attack Taiwan."

Quayle added that Russia and Iran have mutual defense agreements, meaning any U.S. strike on Iran could trigger a full-scale war with Russia—one that would be decided in minutes due to Russia’s hypersonic missile superiority.

The Only Safe Havens: Gold, Silver, and Preparedness

Both analysts stressed that physical gold and silver are the only assets that will retain value in the coming collapse. Quayle, who has decades of experience in precious metals, warned:

"Without gold and silver, your entire financial world—whether you’re retiring or just trying to stay afloat—will go down the drain."

Adams urged listeners to secure food, water filtration, and backup communications (such as satellite phones from SAT123.com) before supply chains collapse entirely.

Final Warning: “This Weekend Could Change Everything”

Quayle issued a chilling final warning: "This is the weekend that could literally go down in history. If you’re not prepared, you will be caught in the crossfire of financial destruction, war, and societal breakdown."

As markets continue to freefall and global tensions reach a boiling point, Adams and Quayle’s message is clear: The collapse is here. Prepare now—or face the consequences.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com