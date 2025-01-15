Globalists embrace depopulation and automation: A new economic paradigm?

In a startling revelation that has sparked widespread debate, global elites are openly discussing the potential benefits of depopulation as a catalyst for the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. This controversial perspective, highlighted in a recent Brighteon Broadcast News segment by Mike Adams, suggests that countries with declining populations may have a strategic advantage in transitioning to an automated workforce. However, the ethical and social implications of this shift are raising alarms among critics, who warn of a deepening global divide between nations equipped to embrace automation and those left behind.

The conversation was ignited by comments from a BlackRock executive, who argued that shrinking populations in developed countries could accelerate the replacement of human labor with machines. "Countries that have shrinking demographics will rapidly develop robotics and AI technology," the executive stated. "If the promise of these technologies transforms productivity, as most of us believe it will, it could elevate the standard of living even with declining populations." This perspective challenges the traditional view that population decline is inherently negative, instead framing it as an opportunity for economic transformation.

The executive further explained that nations with restrictive immigration policies and declining birth rates would find it easier to substitute human workers with machines, avoiding the social complexities of integrating a growing labor force. "The paradigm of negative population growth is going to change," he asserted. "The social problems of replacing humans with machines will be far easier in countries with declining populations." However, this optimistic outlook is not without its critics.

Opponents argue that this vision of the future risks exacerbating global inequality. Countries with robust education systems, infrastructure, and rule of law may thrive in an automated economy, while those lacking these foundations could be left further behind. "For countries with rising populations, the answer will be education and rapid development," the executive acknowledged. "But for those without a foundation of rule of law or education, they're going to be left. That's where the divide is going to get more pronounced."

The debate underscores a broader ethical dilemma: should humanity prioritize technological advancement over the preservation of human labor? As AI and robotics continue to advance, the potential for job displacement across industries is becoming increasingly apparent. Mike Adams, in his broadcast, emphasized that no profession is immune. "Much of humanity is being replaced by AI systems," he warned. "AI software is replacing white-collar jobs, and AI robots are replacing blue-collar jobs, including in agriculture."

Adams recounted conversations with individuals in creative fields, such as graphic design, journalism, and law, who remain skeptical about the threat of automation. "They don't get it," he said. "They describe their job processes, and I tell them, 'You just described exactly what an AI agent can do right now.'" He pointed to the rapid evolution of AI tools, which can now perform tasks like photo editing, video production, and even creative writing with minimal human input. "It's not a question of if AI will make your job obsolete," Adams asserted. "The answer for almost everybody is yes, it will."

The implications of this shift are profound. As automation reshapes the workforce, individuals and societies must grapple with how to adapt. Adams urged listeners to consider how they can elevate their roles to stay relevant in an AI-driven world. "The real question is how you can position yourself to stay on top of AI automation," he said. "Otherwise, you risk being thrown into the depopulation category, which is what the globalists are doing."

This provocative discussion raises critical questions about the future of work, economic equity, and the role of humanity in an increasingly automated world. While some see depopulation and automation as a pathway to prosperity, others fear it could lead to a dystopian future where human labor is rendered obsolete and global inequality reaches unprecedented levels. As the debate continues, one thing is clear: the choices made today will shape the trajectory of societies for generations to come.

For more updates, visit NaturalNews.com