Gold vs. Bitcoin: Why Precious Metals Offer True Financial Privacy

In a world where financial privacy is increasingly under threat, gold and silver are re-emerging as the ultimate stores of value—untraceable, decentralized, and immune to government seizure. In a recent interview on Brighteon.com, Mike Adams sat down with Chris Olson, President of Treasure Island Coins and the newly launched Battalion Metals, to discuss why physical precious metals remain the "original cryptocurrency" and how investors can protect their wealth in an era of economic instability.

Gold: The Original Cryptocurrency

Olson made a compelling case for gold as the ultimate private asset, contrasting it with Bitcoin, which—despite its cryptographic security—ties transactions to identities through Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations.

"Gold is the original cryptocurrency," Olson explained. "Once you have it, no one knows that you have it. Nobody knows where you put it. Nobody knows what you've done with it. And it's not their business. It's your business entirely."

Unlike Bitcoin, whose public ledger exposes every transaction, physical gold ownership remains entirely off the financial grid. This makes it nearly impossible for governments to track or confiscate—a critical advantage in an era of increasing financial surveillance.

Secure Storage: Private Vaults vs. Banks

One of the biggest concerns for precious metals investors is storage. Many assume that safe deposit boxes at banks are secure, but Olson warned against this misconception.

"Banks are subject to federal regulation, and that places your assets at higher risk," he said, referencing cases where the FBI has seized entire vaults due to suspected criminal activity. Instead, Olson advocates for private vaulting facilities—such as those offered by Battalion Metals—which operate outside the banking system and provide segregated, insured storage.

Battalion Metals is launching Battalion Bunker, a premium vaulting service with independent audits and secondary insurance coverage—ensuring that clients’ holdings remain protected even in cases of internal fraud or bankruptcy.

Honest Pricing and Liquidity

A major focus of the interview was Battalion Metals’ commitment to transparency in an industry rife with scams. Olson revealed how some dealers exploit retirees by selling obscure coins at 50-100% markups, making liquidation nearly impossible.

"We’ve seen people pay 3,000 per ounce when spot was 1,700," Olson said. "That’s why Battalion Metals offers standard bullion coins—like Gold Eagles, Maple Leafs, and Krugerrands—at just 3-5% over spot."

Adams emphasized the importance of liquidity, noting that widely recognized coins can be sold back to dealers quickly, whereas obscure products may fetch far less than their metal value.

The Future: De-Dollarization and Gold’s Role

Both Adams and Olson discussed the global shift away from the U.S. dollar, with central banks stockpiling gold as a neutral reserve asset. Olson pointed to China’s Shanghai Gold Exchange, which is establishing a global vault network to facilitate gold-backed trade settlements.

"The world is preparing for a post-dollar system," Olson said. "Gold will be the bridge asset that allows investors to preserve wealth through the transition."

Final Thoughts

For those looking to safeguard their wealth, physical gold and silver offer unmatched privacy, liquidity, and protection against financial collapse. As Olson put it:

"Gold is wealth outside the system. It’s not a financial instrument—it’s personal property. And in a world where governments can freeze bank accounts with a click, that’s the ultimate security."

