LA riots just the start: Left-wing radicals push for southwest secession

The recent unrest in Los Angeles is not an isolated incident but part of a broader, well-funded campaign to destabilize the United States and carve out a separatist Southwest, warns former Navy SEAL and bestselling author Matt Bracken. In an exclusive interview with Mike Adams, Bracken detailed how radical groups like the Brown Berets of Aztlán—alongside Antifa and other left-wing factions—are laying the groundwork for a long-term insurgency aimed at fracturing America along racial and political lines.

A History of Radical Separatism

Bracken, who has studied insurgent movements for decades, compared the Brown Berets of Aztlán to historical revolutionary groups like the Irish Republican Army (IRA). Though small in number, such organizations serve as ideological and logistical hubs, ready to expand rapidly when unrest escalates.

“These groups have existed since the late 1960s and never went away,” Bracken said. “They provide an organizational structure—just like the IRA did—that can quickly absorb new recruits when violence erupts.”

The Brown Berets and groups like MEChA (Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlán) advocate for the reconquest of the American Southwest—territory they refer to as Aztlán, a mythical homeland they claim was stolen by the U.S. Their goal is not reunification with Mexico but the creation of a new, independent narco-state controlled by cartels and communist factions.

Exploiting Optics and False Flags

Bracken warned that these groups are masters of asymmetrical warfare, carefully controlling media narratives to paint law enforcement as aggressors. Their strategy hinges on provoking violent confrontations—such as a Kent State or Bloody Sunday-style massacre—to galvanize public outrage and justify further escalation.

“They need a George Floyd moment, but bigger,” Bracken said. “They want Marines or National Guard troops to fire into a crowd so they can claim martyrdom and rally more supporters.”

The recent riots in Los Angeles, he argued, are a deliberate test run. Well-funded organizers have already distributed gas masks, pallets of bricks, and incendiary devices in preparation for larger-scale disruptions.

Foreign Adversaries and Grid Vulnerabilities

Beyond domestic radicals, Bracken highlighted the risk of foreign adversaries—such as Iran, Russia, or China—exploiting America’s centralized infrastructure to amplify chaos. He pointed to the 2013 Metcalf sniper attack in California, where gunmen disabled a power substation, as a proof-of-concept for crippling the U.S. grid.

“If a foreign actor blacks out Los Angeles during riots, the psychological effect would be catastrophic,” Bracken said. “People will start sabotaging transformers themselves, leading to cascading failures.”

He also warned of arson campaigns during dry, windy conditions—similar to the wildfires that ravaged California—as another tool to destabilize urban centers.

The Inevitable Escalation?

Bracken cautioned that traditional law enforcement tactics will fail in sprawling, high-population areas like Los Angeles County, which dwarfs conflict zones like Belfast in both size and complexity.

“The British couldn’t suppress a few hundred IRA fighters in Northern Ireland over 30 years,” he said. “How do you control millions in a metropolis like L.A.?”

He predicted that if police and military forces remain hamstrung by restrictive rules of engagement, vigilante groups will emerge—mirroring historical precedents in Northern Ireland and Latin America.

Conclusion: A Fragile Future

The situation in Los Angeles may be just the opening salvo in a prolonged campaign to fracture the U.S. With foreign actors eager to exploit domestic divisions and radical groups prepared for guerrilla warfare, Bracken’s warning is stark: America’s high-trust society is dangerously vulnerable.

“We’re like a glass mansion,” he said. “Nobody dared throw rocks before—but now the enemies are inside.”

For now, the question remains whether federal and local authorities can prevent a full-blown insurgency—or if the Southwest is destined to become the next battleground in America’s unraveling.

