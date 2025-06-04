Microscopy exposes shocking pathogens in ‘Organic’ biosludge sold as garden fertilizer

A bombshell investigation has uncovered alarming evidence that "Dillo Dirt"—a biosludge product marketed as eco-friendly garden fertilizer and sold in Texas—is teeming with live pathogens, microplastics, and hyperactive microorganisms. Microscopic analysis conducted by researchers at Brighteon Studios incubated samples of the sewage-derived product, revealing a disturbing ecosystem of contaminants that defy the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) claims of safety.

From Toilet to Tomato Patch: The Biosludge Scandal

Dillo Dirt, produced by the City of Austin, is made from treated human sewage, pharmaceuticals, and industrial waste flushed down municipal drains. Marketed as a "natural soil amendment," the product is sold to unsuspecting gardeners and farmers. However, under microscopic examination, the sludge revealed:

Live, motile microbes darting through the samples, suggesting active biological contamination.

Microplastics from synthetic hygiene products, condoms, and other waste.

Unidentified spore-like structures and fibrous contaminants resembling fungal networks.

Chemical residues from pharmaceuticals and household toxins.

"These aren’t just inert particles—they’re thriving colonies," said Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon.com, who conducted the tests. "This is what the EPA calls ‘safe’ for farms, playgrounds, and even home gardens."

EPA Whistleblower Warned of Bioterrorism Risks

The findings corroborate warnings from Dr. David Lewis, a former EPA scientist and author of Science for Sale, who was forced out of the agency after exposing biosludge’s dangers. Lewis argued that municipal sewage systems are a prime vector for bioterrorism, as pathogens introduced into wastewater could be widely dispersed via sludge applied to crops.

Recent arrests of a Chinese national couple smuggling Fusarium graminearum—a crop-killing fungus labeled a potential agroterrorism weapon—highlight the vulnerability. "A malicious actor could weaponize sewage systems effortlessly," Adams noted. "Flush a pathogen, and cities will unknowingly spread it nationwide via biosludge."

Regulatory Failure and Public Health Crisis

Despite EPA assurances, biosludge is linked to:

Heavy metal contamination (documented in prior Brighteon tests).

Autoimmune disorders and chronic illness from prolonged exposure.

Environmental persistence, as toxins accumulate in soil and food chains.

Critics accuse the EPA of enabling a "circle of poison" by permitting waste—including industrial effluents and medical byproducts—to be rebranded as fertilizer. "There’s no ‘Clean Soils Act’ in America," Adams emphasized. "They’re poisoning the food supply under the guise of sustainability."

Call to Action

Adams’ documentary, BioSludged (free at BioSludged.com), urges policymakers to halt biosludge use and demands transparency from EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin. "This isn’t just about gross negligence—it’s a national security threat," Adams warned.

For now, consumers are advised to:

Avoid biosludge products (sold under names like Milorganite or Dillo Dirt). Buy certified organic produce, which prohibits sewage-based fertilizers. Pressure legislators to regulate soil contaminants.

As the evidence mounts, one question looms: How long will regulators ignore a ticking time bomb in America’s soil?

