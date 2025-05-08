Mike Adams and Todd Pitner launch groundbreaking docu-series 'Breaking the Chains' to empower decentralized living

In an era of increasing government overreach, financial instability, and technological surveillance, two leading voices in the decentralization movement—Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, and Todd Pitner—have teamed up to release a revolutionary docu-series aimed at helping individuals reclaim their independence.

Titled Breaking the Chains: Decentralize Your Life, the 10-episode series (plus bonus content) is a comprehensive guide to financial sovereignty, AI empowerment, food security, and asset protection. The show will be available for free streaming starting May 17 at BrightU.com, with an option to purchase the full course for exclusive downloadable materials and community access.

A Roadmap to Freedom

The docu-series is designed to help viewers "escape the control grid" by providing actionable strategies across multiple domains:

Financial Independence – Expert interviews with Andy Schectman (monetary systems), David Morgan (AI and finance), and Jeremy Corden (precious metals) reveal how to safeguard wealth outside traditional banking.

Cryptocurrency & Privacy – Ashton Addison breaks down self-custody crypto strategies, while Zach Voorhees (Google whistleblower) exposes Big Tech’s data exploitation.

Food Security – Rob and Jim Gale of Food Forest Abundance demonstrate sustainable agriculture, while Todd Pitner gives a personal tour of his permaculture food forest.

Asset Protection – Pitner’s Unincorporated Nonprofit Association (UNA) framework offers legal ways to shield assets from government overreach and liability.

Exclusive Bonus Content

Purchasing the full course unlocks never-before-seen materials, including:

Step-by-step crypto guides (how to convert fiat into private, self-custodied digital assets).

AI prompt engineering tutorials (mastering AI tools like ChatGPT for business and creativity).

Interactive PDFs comparing gold, crypto, and CBDCs as superior forms of money.

Behind-the-scenes tours of off-grid homesteads and food forests.

Why This Series Matters Now

Adams and Pitner emphasize that centralized systems—whether in finance, health, or technology—are failing. From bank bail-ins to supply chain disruptions, reliance on these structures leaves individuals vulnerable.

"If you decentralize your life, you take back control," says Adams. "This course is the ultimate how-to manual for surviving—and thriving—in an unstable world."

Pitner adds, "The elites have used these strategies for decades. Now, it’s time for everyday people to own nothing but control everything."

How to Access the Series

Free Registration : Stream all episodes starting May 17 at BrightU.com.

Full Course Purchase: Gain instant downloads, bonus materials, and access to a private Telegram community.

With the world at a crossroads, Breaking the Chains offers a rare opportunity to break free from dependency and build a self-reliant future.

Will you take the first step?

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com