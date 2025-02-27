Mike Adams Challenges Media Hysteria Over Measles: "It's All a Hoax"

In a fiery segment of his podcast, Brighton Broadcast News, Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, has unleashed a scathing critique of the media's recent panic over a reported measles death in Texas. Adams, known for his controversial and often contrarian views on health and politics, argues that the story is a fabricated narrative designed to push more vaccines, emphasizing that the child did not die from measles and that the media’s hysteria is part of a larger, more sinister agenda.

Debunking the Measles Hysteria

Adams begins by questioning the authenticity of the reported measles death. He asserts that the child, who died in a hospital, was not a victim of the disease. "The child apparently died with measles, not from it," Adams states. He suggests that the diagnosis might have been manipulated using a PCR test, a technique he views with skepticism. "They just took a child that was dying from something else, and they faked a PCR test and said, look, it's measles," he claims. The New York Times and other media outlets have been quick to sensationalize the story, he argues, aiming to create a moral panic and push for more vaccinations.

Alternative Treatments and Vitamin Therapies

Adams is a vocal advocate for natural and vitamin-based treatments over vaccines. He emphasizes the importance of vitamin A and C in treating and preventing measles. "Vitamin A deficiency is just called measles. It causes cell damage that then is just called measles," he explains. Adams argues that if children were given the necessary vitamins and minerals, "you would have virtually no outbreaks whatsoever." He criticizes the medical establishment for ignoring these natural remedies and focusing instead on vaccine mandates that, in his view, cause more harm than good.

RFK Jr. and the Fight Against Vaccine Dangers

A significant portion of Adams' podcast is dedicated to the work of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent critic of vaccine safety. Adams praises RFK Jr.'s efforts to expose the dangers of vaccines and his push for better surveillance of vaccine injuries and deaths through the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). "RFK Jr is already saving lives," Adams asserts, citing a recent instance where RFK Jr blocked a new COVID vaccine that would have been tested on 10,000 people, potentially saving hundreds or even thousands of lives.

Adams also highlights the broader context of the vaccine debate, linking it to a larger agenda of control and depopulation. He discusses the globalist agenda, where entities like the UN and WHO are increasingly gaining power. "The pharmaceutical industry has taken over institutions like the National Institute of Mental Health, and figures like Anthony Fauci have sold out to corporate interests," he adds, suggesting a deeper, more insidious motive behind the push for vaccines.

Conclusion: A Call for Truth and Reconciliation

In conclusion, Adams calls for a more informed and critical approach to health narratives. "There is no giant measles emergency in America, and there’s no problem with so-called anti-vaxxers. It's all a lie," he emphasizes. He urges his listeners to question official narratives and to support independent researchers and whistleblowers like RFK Jr. and Dr. Peter Breggin, who are challenging the status quo.

Adams also touches on the idea of a Truth and Reconciliation effort for America, where the full extent of the alleged crimes and corruption can be brought to light, facilitating healing and moving forward. "We need the truth to come out so that this nation can heal and build a better future," he concludes, inviting his audience to spread his message and stay informed.

