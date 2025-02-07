Mike Adams warns of pharma-funded fake MAHA group distracting from vaccine dangers

In a recent episode of Brighteon Broadcast News, Mike Adams issued a stark warning to his audience about a new front group attempting to co-opt the MAHA movement. According to Adams, this group, allegedly funded by Big Pharma, is designed to shift the focus away from the dangers of vaccines and onto less controversial topics like food and home products.

The rise of the fake MAHA group

Adams, known for his outspoken views on health freedom and the dangers of pharmaceuticals, began by highlighting the emergence of a fake MAHA group. He emphasized that this group is actively recruiting speakers to appear on various shows, claiming to represent the MAHA movement while deliberately avoiding discussions on vaccine safety.

"This group is not any group you've heard of yet, but you will start hearing about it soon," Adams warned. "They are funded by Big Pharma, and their primary goal is to distract the MAHA movement from the real issues, such as the dangers of vaccines."

The litmus test for authenticity

Adams provided a clear litmus test to identify the authenticity of any MAHA group. "If they are unwilling to address the risks of vaccines, including their link to autism and other health issues, they should be considered inauthentic," he stated. "Any group that avoids these critical topics is likely part of the Big Pharma agenda."

A call for vigilance

Adams encouraged his audience to be vigilant and critically evaluate the credentials and messages of any new MAHA representatives. "When you hear about anybody from any MAHA group, be skeptical and critical," he advised. "Know who they are, know their history, and most importantly, ask yourself if they are willing to speak the truth about vaccines."

The grassroots MAHA movement

Adams highlighted the long-standing efforts of the grassroots MAHA movement, which has been fighting against the criminality of the FDA and the dangers of vaccines for decades. "We've been talking about the dangers of vaccines and their links to autism for 25 years," he said. "There are many courageous people like Robert Scott Bell, Dr. Sherry Tenpenny, Dr. Joseph Mercola, and Dr. Suzanne Humphreys who have been consistent in their message."

Adams pointed out that certain individuals, such as Cali Means and Casey Means, seem to be part of this organized front to distract from vaccine dangers. "They were placed on top shows like Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan to push a message that avoids the critical issues," he noted. "They are not to be trusted because they won't tell you the truth about vaccines causing harm and promoting depopulation."

A call to action

Adams concluded by urging his audience to remain informed and engaged. "The health freedom movement is built on truth and transparency," he said. "Don't get hoodwinked by new faces with pretty scripts. The real MAHA movement is about making everyone healthy again, and that includes addressing the dangers of vaccines."

As the MAHA movement continues to gain traction, it is crucial for supporters to remain vigilant and critically evaluate the messages and credentials of any new groups or individuals claiming to represent the movement. By adhering to the principles of transparency and truth, the MAHA movement can stay focused on its core mission of promoting health and exposing the dangers of vaccines and other harmful practices.