MORE FORBIDDEN CURES: Fenbendazole and beyond
MORE FORBIDDEN CURES: Fenbendazole and beyond

Mike Adams
Apr 17, 2025
Transcript

- Forbidden Cures and Depopulation Agendas (0:01)

- Natural Cancer Treatments and Prevention (4:57)

- Introduction of Fenbendazole and Ivermectin (5:38)

- AI Model and Research Tools (7:05)

- Natural News and Comprehensive Health Information (8:21)

- Preserving Human Knowledge and AI's Role (10:34)

- Challenges and Future Plans for Brighton.ai (16:08)

- Supporting the Mission and Product Promotion (19:34)

- Daily Routine and Smoothie Recipes (20:47)

- Final Thoughts and Encouragement (22:57)

Health freedom and a pro-human future
