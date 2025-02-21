Music video: Goin' Back in Time is Comin' Home by Mike Adams

[Verse]

They call it progress when your head's down in your phone

They call it crazy eatin' dinners that are home grown

They can't imagine living' life before the internet

But they haven't lived life yet

And we'll never forget

Until you're eatin' homemade ice cream in the shade

Sittin' with your sweetheart as the porch swing sways

Unless you've put another catch in the fishin' net

You really haven't lived life yet

We'll never forget



[Chorus]

Do you remember living when

We parked our trucks at the old drive-in

We had each other

and we never felt alone

For all the days we laughed and prayed

the golden memories that we made

'Cuz goin' back in time

is comin' home

[Verse]

Jumpin' on the hay bales dad stacked in the barn

Spittin' seeds across the yard

Havin' fun was never very hard

Listenin' to tree frogs singin' in the creek

Me and you playin' hide and seek

The memories are close the years are far

[Pre-Chorus]

Those days they may have disappeared in time

But they're still fresh as morning sunshine in my mind

[Chorus]

Do you remember living when

We parked our trucks at the old drive-in

We had each other

and we never felt alone

For all the days we laughed and prayed

the golden memories that we made

'Cuz goin' back in time

is comin' home

[Bridge]

Fresh peach juice runnin' down your chin

Wild berries that seem to never end

Runnin' from the honey bee hives

Oh Lord it's good to feel alive

Wakin' up to bacon and scrambled eggs

Birds fill the skies on sunny days

I feel sorry for the kids bein' born today

Cuz they'll never get to feel that waaay

[Chorus]

Do you remember living when

We parked our trucks at the old drive-in

We had each other

and we never felt alone

For all the days we laughed and prayed

the golden memories that we made

'Cuz goin' back in time

is comin' home

[Soft Finale]

Though we always wanted more

Like the rich kids lived next door

We never ever felt that we were poor

We lived a life to see

The love of wholesome family

And we knew what life was like when livin' free

[Chorus Reprise]

Do you remember living when

We parked our trucks at the old drive-in

We had each other

and we never felt alone

For all the days we laughed and prayed

the golden memories that we made

'Cuz goin' back in time

is comin' home

Goin' back in time is comin' home