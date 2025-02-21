Playback speed
5
6

Music video: Goin' Back in Time is Comin' Home by Mike Adams

Country-Christian song with a lead fiddle that takes you back in time
Mike Adams
Feb 21, 2025
[Verse]
They call it progress when your head's down in your phone
They call it crazy eatin' dinners that are home grown
They can't imagine living' life before the internet
But they haven't lived life yet
And we'll never forget

Until you're eatin' homemade ice cream in the shade
Sittin' with your sweetheart as the porch swing sways
Unless you've put another catch in the fishin' net
You really haven't lived life yet
We'll never forget

[Chorus]
Do you remember living when
We parked our trucks at the old drive-in
We had each other
and we never felt alone

For all the days we laughed and prayed
the golden memories that we made
'Cuz goin' back in time
is comin' home

[Verse]
Jumpin' on the hay bales dad stacked in the barn
Spittin' seeds across the yard
Havin' fun was never very hard

Listenin' to tree frogs singin' in the creek
Me and you playin' hide and seek
The memories are close the years are far

[Pre-Chorus]
Those days they may have disappeared in time
But they're still fresh as morning sunshine in my mind

[Chorus]
Do you remember living when
We parked our trucks at the old drive-in
We had each other
and we never felt alone

For all the days we laughed and prayed
the golden memories that we made
'Cuz goin' back in time
is comin' home

[Bridge]
Fresh peach juice runnin' down your chin
Wild berries that seem to never end
Runnin' from the honey bee hives
Oh Lord it's good to feel alive
Wakin' up to bacon and scrambled eggs
Birds fill the skies on sunny days
I feel sorry for the kids bein' born today
Cuz they'll never get to feel that waaay

[Chorus]
Do you remember living when
We parked our trucks at the old drive-in
We had each other
and we never felt alone

For all the days we laughed and prayed
the golden memories that we made
'Cuz goin' back in time
is comin' home

[Soft Finale]
Though we always wanted more
Like the rich kids lived next door
We never ever felt that we were poor

We lived a life to see
The love of wholesome family
And we knew what life was like when livin' free

[Chorus Reprise]
Do you remember living when
We parked our trucks at the old drive-in
We had each other
and we never felt alone

For all the days we laughed and prayed
the golden memories that we made
'Cuz goin' back in time
is comin' home

Goin' back in time is comin' home

