New song: Twenty Thousand Days (a love song by Mike Adams)

See all my music at music.brighteon.com

TWENTY THOUSAND DAYS

[chorus]

Twenty thousand words, to say how much I love you

Twenty thousand ways, to show how much I care

We won't live forever, but I pray that we're together

The gift of time remains, with you my heart will stay

For twenty thousand days

[verse 1]

God brought us both together

In his wisdom taught us joy and strife

Showed us how to help each other

Make it through this crazy thing called life

Living with purpose day by day

Losing track of where we've been

Remember to celebrate this day

Sharing all the joy within

[pre-chorus]

Because it would take

Because it would take

[chorus]

Twenty thousand words, to say how much I love you

Twenty thousand ways, to show how much I care

We won't live forever, but I pray that we're together

The gift of time remains, with you my heart will stay

For twenty thousand days

For twenty thousand days

[verse 2]

There were twenty thousand smiles we shared together

Twenty thousand miles we've traveled far

No one lives forever, but I love that we're together

So much time remains we'll share the losses and the gains

For even more than twenty thousand days

[instrumental erhu solo]

[bridge]

The gift of life is precious we can see

The time to love that both of us receive

So here with you I vow

We seize the moments we have now

And soar until our spirits set us free

[chorus]

Twenty thousand words, to say how much I love you

Twenty thousand ways, to show how much I care

We won't live forever, but I pray that we're together

The gift of time remains, with you my heart will stay

For twenty thousand days

For twenty thousand days

[outtro]

Let me count the ways

The times that I have prayed

Thank God that you have stayed

We give our Lord the praise

For twenty thousand days

For twenty thousand days