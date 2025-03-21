New song: Twenty Thousand Days (a love song by Mike Adams)

See all my music at music.brighteon.com
TWENTY THOUSAND DAYS
[chorus]
Twenty thousand words, to say how much I love you
Twenty thousand ways, to show how much I care
We won't live forever, but I pray that we're together
The gift of time remains, with you my heart will stay
For twenty thousand days
[verse 1]
God brought us both together
In his wisdom taught us joy and strife
Showed us how to help each other
Make it through this crazy thing called life
Living with purpose day by day
Losing track of where we've been
Remember to celebrate this day
Sharing all the joy within
[pre-chorus]
Because it would take
Because it would take
[chorus]
Twenty thousand words, to say how much I love you
Twenty thousand ways, to show how much I care
We won't live forever, but I pray that we're together
The gift of time remains, with you my heart will stay
For twenty thousand days
For twenty thousand days
[verse 2]
There were twenty thousand smiles we shared together
Twenty thousand miles we've traveled far
No one lives forever, but I love that we're together
So much time remains we'll share the losses and the gains
For even more than twenty thousand days
[instrumental erhu solo]
[bridge]
The gift of life is precious we can see
The time to love that both of us receive
So here with you I vow
We seize the moments we have now
And soar until our spirits set us free
[chorus]
Twenty thousand words, to say how much I love you
Twenty thousand ways, to show how much I care
We won't live forever, but I pray that we're together
The gift of time remains, with you my heart will stay
For twenty thousand days
For twenty thousand days
[outtro]
Let me count the ways
The times that I have prayed
Thank God that you have stayed
We give our Lord the praise
For twenty thousand days
For twenty thousand days
