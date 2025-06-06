Pre-Workout supplements and divine light: How James Benefico merges fitness with spiritual enlightenment

James Benefico, the founder of Organic Muscle, sat down with Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, for a thought-provoking discussion that transcended fitness and nutrition, delving into spirituality, conscious living, and the pitfalls of modern health culture.

From Toxic Pre-Workouts to a Spiritual Awakening

Benefico’s journey into organic supplements began after a mainstream pre-workout nearly sent him to the emergency room. "Those products are loaded with synthetic stimulants, dyes, and caffeine—they wreck your body," he explained. This experience inspired him to create clean, organic alternatives, replacing chemicals with nutrient-dense ingredients like beetroot and pomegranate.

But his mission evolved beyond physical health. After losing his best friend and business partner to suicide—a tragedy that forced him to confront grief and existential questions—Benefico embarked on a deep spiritual exploration. Through friendship with consciousness teacher Aaron Abke, he began studying the origins of Christianity, Jewish mysticism, and the essence of divine connection.

Health as a Gateway to Higher Consciousness

Benefico emphasized that true wellness isn’t just about muscles or aesthetics—it’s about elevating your energy to "hold more divine light." He warned against modern distractions—processed foods, pornography, and negative media—that "dim our connection to God."

His philosophy:

Fasting and sunlight are tools to purify the body and amplify spiritual receptivity.

Mindful consumption —avoiding toxins in food and media—helps maintain vibrational alignment.

Intentional fitness should serve a higher purpose, not just vanity. "Are we working out to be of service, or just for Instagram likes?"

The Dark Side of Mainstream Nutrition and Faith

Benefico didn’t shy away from critiquing corporate food and pharmaceutical industries. He recounted his mother’s battle with cancer, where doctors dismissed nutrition’s role: "They fed her hot dogs and soda while telling us diet didn’t matter." This reinforced his belief that healing begins outside the system—through organic nutrition, fasting, and spiritual resilience.

He also challenged mainstream religious dogma, advocating for a return to Yeshua’s (Jesus’s) original teachings—compassion, non-violence, and unity with nature—rather than distorted doctrines that justify harm. "If God is pure love, why would He demand blood sacrifice?" Benefico argued, pointing to ancient Essene traditions of baptism and harmony over ritual slaughter.

The Future: A Call to Conscious Living

Benefico’s company, Organic Muscle, reflects his ethos—clean supplements for a higher purpose. His podcast, The Jesus Way, explores spirituality beyond dogma. His message? Health and enlightenment are inseparable. As he told Adams:

"When we’re healthy, we’re vessels for divine light. That’s how we change the world."

For those seeking fitness with meaning, Benefico’s approach is a beacon—a fusion of organic vitality and spiritual awakening.

