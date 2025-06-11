Radiological false flag feared in Los Angeles as riots escalate – could trigger mass evacuation

Los Angeles is teetering on the brink of chaos as engineered riots and widespread destruction fuel fears of a potential radiological false flag event—one that could force millions to evacuate and leave the city in ruins. The unrest, which has spread rapidly across the city, is now being scrutinized as part of a larger, more sinister agenda: depopulation, land grabs, and the deliberate collapse of urban infrastructure.

Engineered Chaos and the Land Grab Agenda

Independent journalist Mike Adams, in a recent broadcast on Brighteon Broadcast News, warned that the escalating violence in Los Angeles mirrors patterns seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, and Gaza—where catastrophic events were followed by rapid land acquisitions by powerful interests.

"These riots are not spontaneous," Adams asserted. "They’re meticulously planned, serving multiple purposes—one of which is a massive land grab."

Insurance companies, he noted, began withdrawing from California as early as 2023, suggesting prior knowledge of impending disasters. Allstate, State Farm, and Liberty Mutual all scaled back policies, raising suspicions that the destabilization was premeditated.

"When insurance companies flee, it’s because they know something catastrophic is coming," Adams said. "Now we’re seeing LA burn, just like Lahaina did. The question is: Who stands to profit?"

The False Flag Fear: A Dirty Bomb Scenario?

The most alarming theory circulating among analysts is the possibility of a staged radiological event—a so-called "dirty bomb" detonation—that could justify mass evacuations. Adams speculated that such an event would allow authorities to declare LA uninhabitable, forcing residents out while enabling elite interests to seize control of prime coastal real estate.

"All they have to do is set off a bomb, call it a dirty bomb, and fake the radiation readings," Adams warned. "The media will amplify the panic, and suddenly, millions are fleeing. Once the city is empty, they’ll bulldoze it and rebuild under new ownership."

This tactic, he argued, would mirror the destruction of Gaza and Lahaina—where populations were displaced, and land was swiftly redeveloped.

The Broader Depopulation Agenda

Adams tied the unrest to a larger globalist strategy of depopulation and control, citing engineered food shortages, economic collapse, and even the suppression of rebuilding permits after wildfires.

"This isn’t just about LA—it’s about herding humanity into smaller, more controllable zones," he said. "The endgame is reducing the population and consolidating power."

What Comes Next?

With National Guard troops deployed and tensions escalating, Los Angeles faces two potential futures:

A managed collapse, where riots and infrastructure failures push residents out. A catastrophic event, such as a false flag attack, triggering forced evacuations.

Either scenario would leave the city vulnerable to corporate and governmental takeover—a modern-day "disaster capitalism" playbook.

Conclusion: A City on the Edge

As fires rage and unrest spreads, Angelenos are left wondering: Is this the beginning of the end for Los Angeles as we know it? And if so, who is pulling the strings?

One thing is certain: The insurance companies saw it coming. The question now is whether the people will wake up before it’s too late.

Stay vigilant. Stay prepared.

