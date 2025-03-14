Stewart Rhodes alleges solitary confinement and torture during three-year imprisonment

In a shocking revelation, Stewart Rhodes, a key figure in the January 6 Capitol riot case, has come forward with harrowing details about his three-year imprisonment. Rhodes, who was recently released after receiving a commutation, claims he endured over a year in solitary confinement, describing his treatment as akin to "being in the Soviet Union." During an exclusive interview with Mike Adams on Brighteon.com, Rhodes accused the Biden administration of human rights violations, comparing his solitary confinement to torture—a practice the U.S. State Department has condemned in other countries.

"A Year Without Sunlight or Grass"

Rhodes, a Yale Law School graduate and former U.S. Army paratrooper, detailed the grim conditions of his incarceration. He spent over a year in solitary confinement, confined to a concrete cell with no access to sunlight or grass. "It was over a year before I could walk outside under an open sky," Rhodes said. "A year before I could put my feet on grass."

He also revealed that he was denied access to a law library, which he claims was a deliberate attempt to hinder his ability to assist in his own defense. "They intentionally prevented me from looking up case law or helping with my defense," Rhodes stated. "This was a calculated move to break me."

Rhodes compared his treatment to the U.S. State Department's own condemnation of solitary confinement as a form of torture in other nations. "Our own State Department calls this torture when other countries do it," he said. "But here I was, an American citizen, subjected to the same inhumane treatment."

A Political Prisoner?

Rhodes, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in the January 6 events, maintains his innocence, calling the charges against him a "purely political crime." He argued that his imprisonment was part of a broader effort to silence dissent and prevent former President Donald Trump from holding office again.

"The whole point was to create a false narrative," Rhodes said. "They wanted to paint Trump as a mob boss and me as one of his lieutenants. It was all a setup to distract from the stolen election and to stop any legitimate challenges."

Rhodes also accused the Biden administration of using his case to intimidate others. "They wanted to make an example out of me," he said. "They wanted to scare anyone who might speak out against them."

Calls for Accountability and Justice

Since his release, Rhodes has vowed to fight back. He has retained attorney Mark McCloskey, known for his high-profile defense of Second Amendment rights, to pursue lawsuits against the federal government. Rhodes plans to file claims for wrongful arrest, wrongful imprisonment, and malicious prosecution.

"I'm not going to sit back and let this go," Rhodes said. "What they did to me was a violation of my civil rights, my First Amendment rights, and basic human decency."

Rhodes also called for a mass declassification of government documents, urging President Trump to expose corruption within the deep state. "We need a WikiLeaks-style data dump," he said. "Throw the closets open and let the skeletons fall where they may."

A Broader Fight for Freedom

Rhodes' story is not just about his personal ordeal but also a rallying cry for those who feel targeted by what he calls a "lawless, tyrannical regime." He urged Americans to organize at the local level, strengthen their communities, and hold corrupt officials accountable.

"We have to be on the offensive," Rhodes said. "We can't just sit back and hope for the best. We have to fight for our constitutional republic."

As Rhodes works on a book detailing his experiences and prepares for legal battles, his case continues to spark debate about the treatment of January 6 defendants and the broader implications for civil liberties in the United States.

For now, Rhodes remains defiant. "They tried to break me, but they failed," he said. "I'm stronger now than ever, and I'm not going to stop fighting for the truth."

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com