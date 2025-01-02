In a chilling escalation of violence, the United States was struck by two devastating terror attacks within days of each other, sparking fears of a coordinated campaign aimed at destabilizing the nation. The first tragedy unfolded in New Orleans on Monday when a vehicle plowed into a crowd on Bourbon Street, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens more. Just days later, a Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, sending shockwaves through the city and intensifying concerns about a broader, orchestrated wave of terror.

The timing of these attacks has fueled speculation about their potential connection to the recent presidential election and the impending inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20. Intelligence sources suggest that sleeper cells, possibly linked to ISIS or other extremist groups, may have been activated to sow chaos and disrupt the political transition.

Journalist Laura Logan, known for her deep ties within U.S. intelligence circles, has raised alarming questions about the origins of these attacks. In a recent post on X, Logan revealed that she had learned months ago from multiple U.S. intelligence sources that the CIA allegedly urged the Taliban and Haqqani network to activate sleeper cells within the U.S. to carry out attacks that could be blamed on ISIS.

“The CIA runs ISIS terror networks inside the United States, and those networks are being activated,” Logan wrote. She expressed skepticism about the immediate attribution of the attacks to ISIS, suggesting that such claims often obscure the involvement of powerful figures within American intelligence agencies who may be collaborating with the nation’s enemies.

The New Orleans attack, described as a deliberate act of vehicular terrorism, has left the city in mourning. Witnesses recounted scenes of chaos as the vehicle sped through the crowded street, striking pedestrians indiscriminately. Authorities have yet to identify the driver or determine a motive, but the incident bears the hallmarks of a coordinated terrorist operation.

In Las Vegas, the explosion of the Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel has further heightened fears of a broader campaign. While no casualties were reported in this incident, the choice of location—a symbol of Trump’s political and business empire—has led to speculation that the attack was intended as a direct message to the incoming administration.

Former CIA officer Sarah Adams has warned of an impending wave of terrorist attacks on U.S. soil, citing the presence of more than 1,000 al-Qaeda-trained operatives within the country. In a recent interview, Adams revealed that these operatives have been equipped with undetectable bomb materials and are prepared to carry out suicide vest attacks in crowded public spaces.

“The training is already done,” Adams said. “They’ve moved into the operational stage.”

The attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas come amid heightened tensions following the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in 2020, an act ordered by then-President Trump. Iranian-backed groups have long vowed retaliation, and intelligence reports suggest that operatives linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) may be involved in the current wave of violence.

As the nation braces for the possibility of further attacks, questions are being raised about the role of U.S. intelligence agencies in enabling or even orchestrating these acts of terror. Critics argue that the open border policies of the Biden administration have made it easier for terrorists and weapons to enter the country, creating a fertile ground for such attacks.

The coming weeks are expected to be fraught with uncertainty as the nation prepares for Trump’s inauguration. People are warned that the attacks may be part of a broader strategy to destabilize the political landscape and force the incoming administration into a military escalation in the Middle East—a move that Trump has consistently resisted.

For now, Americans are being urged to remain vigilant and avoid crowded public spaces. The specter of terrorism looms large, and the possibility of coordinated attacks on a scale reminiscent of 9/11 cannot be ruled out. As the nation grapples with this new wave of violence, the question remains: Who is truly behind these attacks, and what is their ultimate goal?

In the words of Laura Logan, “It’s too easy to blame ISIS. They do it over and over to hide the fact that powerful people inside American Intel agencies are in bed with this nation’s enemies.”

As the investigation unfolds, one thing is clear: The United States is facing a grave and unprecedented threat, and the stakes could not be higher. The nation must confront not only the immediate danger but also the unsettling possibility that the enemy may be closer than it appears.

