In a groundbreaking conversation between Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon.com, and renowned scientist and author Gregg Braden, a chilling revelation emerged: humanity is caught in an ancient struggle between forces of "light and dark," with transhumanism serving as the latest battlefield. Braden, a former defense industry systems designer turned consciousness researcher, warned that global elites—spearheaded by organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the United Nations (UN)—are aggressively pushing a 2030 agenda to merge humans with machines, stripping away innate human abilities like creativity, healing, and intuition.

The War on Human Potential

Braden framed the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and transhumanism as part of a millennia-old conflict aimed at suppressing humanity’s "divinity"—a term he defines not in religious terms, but as the ability to "transcend perceived limitations." He cited peer-reviewed studies on the heart’s neural network and quantum biology to underscore that humans possess capabilities far beyond what mainstream science acknowledges—capabilities now under threat by technological encroachment.

"We are being conditioned to believe we are flawed, that we need external technology to be complete," Braden explained. "But the truth is, our biology already outperforms the machines they want to implant in us."

The Heart’s Hidden Intelligence

One of Braden’s most startling claims revolves around the heart’s role as an independent neural network. Research from the Institute of HeartMath and the Salk Institute reveals that the heart contains approximately 40,000 sensory neurites—specialized cells that process information independently of the brain. These cells, Braden argues, connect humans to a "field of information not bound by time and space," enabling phenomena like intuition and distant healing.

"A mother in Brisbane once woke at 3 AM sensing her soldier son was in danger in Afghanistan—before his commanding officer even knew," Braden noted. "This isn’t magic; it’s science we’ve been discouraged from exploring."

The 2030 Reset: A "Hive Mind" by Design

Braden pointed to Klaus Schwab’s WEF vision of merging biology with technology as a deliberate effort to erase individuality. He highlighted Ray Kurzweil’s prediction that by 2032–2033, neural implants will extend human cognition into the cloud, effectively creating a Borg-like hive mind.

"Once our neocortex is linked to AI, we lose sovereignty," Braden warned. "They’re selling it as ‘freedom,’ but it’s the opposite—a surrender of our innate power."

The Suppression of Human Biology

Adams and Braden agreed that the COVID-19 era was a trial run for this agenda, with immune systems dismissed as "conspiracy theories" to justify dependency on pharmaceuticals and digital IDs. Braden emphasized that replacing natural biology with synthetic alternatives—like AI-driven nanobots for disease detection—accelerates the atrophy of human capabilities through epigenetic silencing.

"We’re ‘use it or lose it’ beings," he said. "If we outsource immunity to tech, our bodies will forget how to heal."

Fighting Back: Reclaiming Our "Divinity"

The solution, Braden argued, lies not in rejecting technology outright but in repurposing it to amplify human potential—while fiercely protecting bodily autonomy. He praised Adams’ work on Brighteon.ai, a pro-human AI trained on consciousness-based knowledge, as a model for ethical innovation.

"The elites can’t remake the world unless we give our humanness away," Braden concluded. "Their endgame fails if we awaken to our own power."

As the 2030 deadline looms, Braden’s message is clear: The battle for humanity’s future isn’t just about resisting tyranny—it’s about remembering who we truly are.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com