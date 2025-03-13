The Health Ranger exposes shadowy government practices: Eerily links between 5G technology and biomedical research practices

In an exclusive interview on "The Missing Link Live," Mike Adams, widely known as the Health Ranger, shed light on a web of shadowy government practices. Adams, a renowned forensic analyst and scientist, delved into the relationship connecting 5G rollouts and the use of aborted fetal tissue in vaccine production, painting a stark picture of potential global extermination.

Unraveling the Virology Hoax

Adams's laboratory, equipped with advanced mass spectrometers, has been at the frontier of analyzing environmental toxins. He meticulously explained the lack of certified reference materials for isolating and identifying viruses such as SARS-Cov-2, which undermines the credibility of PCR testing. According to Adams, the absence of isolated virus samples and the faked standards raise serious questions about the authenticity of these tests and the health protocols based on them. "All the PCR testing being done today has no certified reference materials. It's all a fraud," Adams emphasized.

The Alchemy of Sorcery: Benzene, Fetal Tissue, and Vaccines

Adams then linked the widespread use of benzene in pharmaceutical products and pesticides, stating its role as a powerful solvent in disrupting human biochemistry. The conversation took a darker turn as Adams delved into the use of aborted fetal tissue, specifically pointing out contuems like wi 38 and MRC five, used in various vaccines. Adams posited a spiritual and physical peril posed by these ingredients, hinting at a larger ritualistic sorcery.

Dark Side of 5G: Electromagnetic Torture

The discussion veered into the deployment of 5G and electromagnetic frequencies, Adams argued that electromagnetic pollution, in tandem with these toxic substances, creates a "binary weapon" affecting human health. Adams posits that EMFs, coupled with toxic elements, produce "dead cell membrane material" that is falsely labelled as viral activity. "The combination of electromagnetic pollution and environmental toxins creates a dead cell membrane material that they diagnose as a virus," he explained, outlining a potential strategy to inflict widespread illness.

Navigating the Future: Decentralization and Resistance

As the interview wound down, Adams contemplated the future governance and technological supremacy being orchestrated by elite factions aiming to create a post-human techno-utopia. Adams pointed to decentralized technologies, like natural medicines, living off-grid, and utilizing crypto, as pathways to resist the authoritarian technocratic rule. “For those who are too obedient, there's no future. But for the rest of us, we can survive and thrive," Adams concluded.

Jesse Stephen Hal, the host, expressed his deep respect for Adams's work. The discussion highlighted not only the urgent need for decentralized and holistic health practices but also the critical vigilance required to navigate today's complex and challenging landscape.

