They WEAPONIZED the AIR because everybody needs to BREATHE!

- Weaponization of the Sky and Heavy Metals Discovery (0:01)
- Historical Context of Climate Change and Climate Crisis (2:21)
- Efforts to Dismantle Carbon Sequestration Machines (4:34)
- Incubation and Observation of Samples (7:11)
- Air Filtration and Health Recommendations (10:06)
- Historical Context of Bio Weapons and Chemtrails (16:34)
- Personal Health Recommendations and Product Promotion (22:08)
- Conclusion and Call to Action (22:44)
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
Share this post