President Donald Trump’s administration is aggressively pushing stablecoins—dollar-pegged digital currencies—as part of a strategy to preserve U.S. financial dominance despite soaring national debt, warns financial analyst Catherine Austin Fitts, founder of The Solari Report.

In an exclusive interview on Decentralized TV, Fitts revealed that the Trump administration—alongside figures like BlackRock chairman Larry Fink—aims to internationalize dollar-backed stablecoins, funneling global capital into U.S. Treasuries and delaying an inevitable dollar collapse.

"The New Iraqi Pallets of Cash"

Fitts compared the plan to past U.S. financial maneuvers, such as flooding post-invasion Iraq with physical dollars to cement dollar reliance. Now, she argues, stablecoins serve as "digital palettes of cash"—cool, tech-savvy vehicles to:

Replace local currencies worldwide with dollar-pegged digital money. Force capital into Treasuries, propping up demand for U.S. debt as interest rates spike. Extend dollar supremacy for 10–15 years, avoiding a fiscal reckoning.

"This is a hostile takeover of global currencies through tech," Fitts said, referencing legislative efforts like the (GENIES Act) to formalize crypto markets under U.S. control.

Critics Fear CBDC Backdoor

Despite claims of resisting Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), Fitts warned that dollarized stablecoins could impose social credit surveillance:

Example: Brazil tariff front-running—where insiders profited before policy shifts—shows corruption risks.

Real-world control: Palantir- and DoD-backed systems may enforce compliance, merging finance with national security.

"Financial Coup D’Etat"

Fitts, who documented $21 trillion in missing Pentagon funds (1998–2015), linked the scheme to broader looting:

Healthcare plunder: mRNA shots for sick children may artificially suppress life expectancy ("balancing budgets by killing people").

Epstein files erased: Governments buried evidence while VC-backed crypto elites lobbied Washington.

How to Resist?

Fitts urged pragmatic defiance:

Ditch TVs —propaganda clouds judgment.

Stack precious metals —hedge against currency collapse.

Non-corporate entities: Unincorporated nonprofits (UNAs) can shield assets legally.

Bottom Line

Trump’s stablecoin gambit may salvage the dollar temporarily—but accelerates a centralized financial coup. As Fitts bluntly put it: "If you ignore the great poisoning, you won’t survive."

