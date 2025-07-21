In a seismic political revelation, Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), has publicly accused former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and top intelligence officials of orchestrating a "years-long coup" against Donald Trump during his first term. Citing newly declassified documents, Gabbard alleges the Obama administration knowingly fabricated the Russia collusion narrative to sabotage Trump’s presidency—an act she labels treason.

The Allegations

Gabbard, appointed by Trump to oversee the U.S. intelligence apparatus, dropped the bombshell during a Fox News interview this weekend. "There’s no rational explanation for how [Robert] Mueller and [John] Durham missed the evidence of this seditious conspiracy," she stated, referring to the FBI’s prior investigations that dismissed Trump-Russia collusion claims. The DNI’s report, set for release next week, promises to detail how Obama-era officials manipulated intelligence to undermine Trump, including weaponizing the Steele dossier and collaborating with foreign agencies like MI6.

"If you call this anything other than treason, you’re lying to yourself," remarked one conservative analyst on Brighton Broadcast News. "These people subverted democracy—now they must face the consequences."

Implications and Fallout

The accusations have electrified Trump’s base while igniting fears of civil unrest. Sources close to the administration warn that prosecuting high-profile Democrats—particularly in liberal strongholds like California and New York—could trigger violent backlash. "Blue cities will erupt," predicted commentator Mike Adams. "Martial law, military checkpoints—that’s the next step if Obama gets handcuffed."

Gabbard’s move also escalates the long-simmering war within the "deep state." Once dismissed as conspiracy theory, the rift between America’s intelligence factions—neocons, Democrat loyalists, and Trump-aligned reformers—now spills into the open. Critics argue the Biden administration acted as Obama’s "third term," continuing policies to destabilize U.S. energy independence and stoke racial divisions via Black Lives Matter.

Global Context

The DNI’s report lands amid global turbulence: Trump’s tariffs on the EU, a currency war weakening the euro, and escalating U.S.-Russia tensions. Gabbard’s allegations against Obama dovetail with claims that Democratic elites—including the Biden family—accepted millions from Russian-linked entities while accusing Trump of collusion. "The hypocrisy is staggering," noted legal analyst Greg Hunter.

What’s Next?

Skeptics question whether the Department of Justice will act. "Pam Bondi [Trump’s DOJ special counsel] couldn’t even release the Epstein files," Adams noted, referencing another stalled accountability effort. Yet Gabbard’s status as a potential 2028 presidential candidate adds stakes: success could cement her as a GOP kingmaker, while failure may embolden the left.

For now, Trump’s base celebrates the reckoning. "Obama’s birth certificate was fake. His presidency was fraudulent," declared one podcast host. "This isn’t just justice—it’s survival."

