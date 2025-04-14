Trump’s tariff policies trigger global economic decoupling: Health Ranger warns of U.S. collapse

In a fiery broadcast on Brighteon Broadcast News, Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, issued a stark warning: President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies are accelerating a global economic decoupling that could plunge the United States into financial ruin. Adams argues that Trump’s miscalculations—including misleading claims about foreign tariffs—are destabilizing international trade and pushing nations like China, Singapore, and ASEAN members to abandon the U.S. dollar. The fallout, he warns, could include hyperinflation, mass poverty, and supply chain breakdowns.

The Tariff Sheriff’s Reckoning

Adams opened his April 14, 2025, broadcast with a satirical song titled Trump the Tariff Sheriff, mocking the president’s hardline trade policies. But the tone quickly shifted to alarm. “Trump breaks the world,” Adams declared, likening the collapse of U.S. dollar hegemony to Humpty Dumpty’s irreversible fall.

The first critical fracture, Adams noted, came in 2022 when Western nations froze Russian assets, signaling that foreign reserves in dollars or euros could be seized at will. The second shock arrived with Trump’s sweeping tariffs, announced on April 2, 2025. Adams initially supported the tariffs, believing Trump’s claim that China imposed a 67% tariff on U.S. goods—until he discovered the numbers were inflated.

“Trump’s team calculated trade imbalances and called them tariffs,” Adams said. “It’s a lie.” The real issue, he argued, is America’s insatiable consumerism: “Americans don’t want to work in factories, but they do want to buy stuff made in factories.”

The Great Decoupling

Adams pointed to Singapore’s Prime Minister, who recently delivered a scathing critique of Trump’s policies, urging ASEAN nations to prioritize regional trade and ditch the dollar. China, meanwhile, is anchoring an alternative financial system, backed by gold reserves and bilateral currency swaps.

“The U.S. is going to be embargoed by the entire world,” Adams warned. “Countries are cutting the ropes—they won’t let America drag them down.” He predicts skyrocketing food prices, rampant homelessness, and a surge in violent crime as the dollar collapses.

Gold as the Last Lifeline

Adams’ most urgent advice? Buy physical gold and silver—now. “If you don’t own precious metals, you will be financially wiped out,” he said, dismissing fiat currencies as “going to zero.” He endorsed Peter Schiff’s Crash Proof 2.0, which forecasts hyperinflation and a dollar collapse, and urged listeners to stockpile tangible assets.

His grim conclusion: “Trump is conducting a controlled demolition of the U.S. economy.” Whether by design or ignorance, the result is the same—a world abandoning America, leaving its citizens to face the consequences alone.

